Alexandria, VA

Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellness

Ellen Eastwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbLcr_0j0o81pS00
Ryan Ledbetter on Unsplash

A new study has named Alexandria, Virginia one of the 10 best cities in America for mental health and wellness.

The study meticulously examined 192 American cities on five key measures supporting mental health outcomes. Within each of these measures were a number of considerations.

  • Mental Wellness and Access: this category included the number of stated mental health issues per 100K residents and ease of access to mental health resources.
  • Physical Wellness: this category studied health indicators like overall health measures, sleep habits, work hours, use of alcohol and drugs, and access to physical health resources (like bike trails).
  • Mindfulness and Social Wellness: looked at lifestyle indicators like divorce rate, pet rate, and access to meditation centers.
  • Financial Wellness, examined factors such as housing affordability, food insecurity, and the poverty rate.
  • Environment, including access to greenspace, crime rate, and the likelihood of sunshine, among other things.

Why Alexandria?

The city came in 7th out of almost 200 entries with a total of 67.33 points, only a few points behind overall winner Naperville, Illinois at 71.07.

Alexandria's highest ranking was number 2 in the Mental Wellness and Access category. This is due to several factors - the city was lauded for its access to greenspace, biking trails, and other exercise opportunities and has the third highest number of therapists (per 100K people) in the country.

Alexandria also nabbed an impressive five place in the Mindfulness and Social Wellness ranking. The study claims that, as with Naperville, "a small share of adults with poor mental health and low divorce rates brought this city to the top." In fact, in a country known for hustle culture, the study indicates Alexandria is a city "full of therapists, as well as healthy, financially stable, and well-rested adults."

The city ranked a little lower in the Physical Wellness category, in 31st place. However, it's still relatively high in a category dominated by the health enthusiasts of California and other Western juggernauts like Portland, Oregon, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Comparatively, Washington DC ranked 86th in this category and 58th overall.

Alexandria also did fairly well in the ranking for Financial Wellness (32nd), which is no surprise given its proximity to the nation's capital. Career opportunities are plentiful in the area.

The city's lowest score was in the ranking for Environment, at 62nd place.

Alexandria is known for its historical feel as George Washington's hometown and its old town full of well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. Tourists enjoy visiting Gadsby's Tavern Museum, to see where America's founding fathers went for refreshments.

As an affluent community, it also has unique shopping and many eclectic restaurants to enjoy. And now, it can also boast of its strong mental health supports as well.

This post is not sponsored. Links are not affiliated.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mental health# Wellness# Health# Virginia# Washington DC

Comments / 9

Published by

Culture and lifestyle writer covering food, travel, and social trends.

N/A
1618 followers

More from Ellen Eastwood

Eugene, OR

Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town

The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study

A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.

Read full story
4 comments
Austin, TX

Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.

Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.

Read full story
20 comments
Naperville, IL

This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.

Mental health supports include many factors, including greenspaceEmma Simpson on Unsplash. Mental health is a topic on everyone's mind in these trying times. With its fast-paced hustle culture, American life can wreak havoc on our well-being.

Read full story
11 comments
Charlotte, NC

North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study

North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?

Read full story
3 comments
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Are you brave enough to take the Ghost Boat down the Wisconsin Dells to Haunted Canyon?

Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Ethan Walsweer on Unsplash. You're familiar with haunted houses. Perhaps you've stayed in a haunted hotel. But have you heard of Haunted Canyon?. The Ghost Boat is a haunted attraction with a difference. Take a boat in the dark down the Wisconsin River, through the Wisconsin Dells. Then get out and tour the pitch-dark territory of Haunted Canyon.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."

The website Tasteatlas performs an essential service - it aggregates reviews from food critics so we know where to find the best of the best in any food category you can name. When it comes to pumpkin pie, Tasteatlas is clear - head to Emporium Pies in Dallas, Texas for the best in the world.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"

Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.

Read full story
Spring City, PA

This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"

Creepy housePhoto by Ján Jakub Naništa on Unsplash. Hauntworld Magazine is "the world's largest directory of haunted houses and horror attractions." So, when they tell you something's scary, you'd best believe it.

Read full story
27 comments
Nashville, TN

This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"

Union Station in Nashville, Tennesseenashvilleghosts.com. It takes vision to convert a once-bustling train station into a hotel. Nashville's Union Station railway stop opened in 1900 and served as a landing area for humans and merchandise alike.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"

USA Today readers just gave The Marshall House Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, the number three spot on the "Best Haunted Hotel in America" list. Small wonder. The hotel, built in 1851, plays a rich part in American history.

Read full story
2 comments
Tioga County, NY

This tiny Finger Lakes, NY inn was named America's "Best Haunted Hotel"

In Tioga County, near the New York/Pennsylvania border, there lies an idyllic inn surrounded by lush gardens. The Fainting Goat Island Inn, which boasts views of the Susquehanna River, was built in the 1870s for those traveling the Erie/Lackawanna railroads.

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers

Tal Blevins opened Machete Restaurant in Greensboro, NC just three weeks before the 2020 COVID lockdown. Fortunately, the restaurant was a hit from the beginning thanks to his unique style of building a foodie following.

Read full story
1 comments

America's score on the Press Freedom Index is low, but rose in 2022

The 2022 Press Freedom IndexReporters Without Borders. Each year, Reporters Without Borders releases its Press Freedom Index, which "compares the level of press freedom enjoyed by journalists and media in 180 countries and territories."

Read full story

Bros' star Billy Eichner blames straight people for the film's bad performance on opening weekend

By now, you may be familiar with the movie Bros, a romantic comedy about two gay men that opened this past weekend. The film has gotten rave reviews from critics. The movie review site Rotten Tomatoes deemed it “certified fresh” with a 91% approval rating and Rolling Stone Magazine already has it on their list of the best comedies of the 21st century.

Read full story
132 comments
Banner Elk, NC

North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in America

Outside view of The Glass Treehouse in North CarolinaAirbnb. When Airbnb released its 2022 list of the most wait-listed properties in the country, it came as no surprise that the Glass Treehouse in Banner Elk, North Carolina ranked number one.

Read full story
2 comments
Rockbridge, OH

Stunning Rockbridge, Ohio A-Frame is one of Airbnb's top 10 most wish-listed properties

If you love nature but not camping, the Dunlop Hollow A-Frame, situated in the natural splendor of Hocking Hills in Rockbridge, Ohio, may be your perfect getaway. At 1500 square feet, the spacious and airy cabin sleeps 10 - four in the highest tip of the triangle.

Read full story
3 comments
Perryville, MO

Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022

When Airbnb revealed their most wish-listed rentals for Summer 2022, Kaci and Waylon Richardet's Perryville treehouse came in at number 5 in the country. One glance at the property will show you why. The show-stopping loft, featured in Architectural Digest, stands 14 feet off the ground, surrounded by trees.

Read full story
Johnson City, TX

Take a luxurious getaway in a shipping container in Johnson City, Texas

The shipping container at Desert Rose Ranch doesn't look like the dirty, busted containers at your typical port. With a sleek black design accented with glass and warm woods, it's a vacation rental short on space but long on style.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy