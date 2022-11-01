Charlotte, NC

North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study

Ellen Eastwood

North Carolina is remote work-friendly

So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?

According to a new study assessing the Best Cities for Remote Working in America, you'd be well-advised to stay in North Carolina. Out of 200 cities assessed, the state boasts two cities in the Top 10 and one in the number 11 spot.

The study examined each city on seven criteria that factor into the remote work experience, including:

  • Financial incentives for remote workers
  • Earning potential
  • Workspace (size of home, number of rooms, availability of co-working spaces)
  • Internet connectivity (speed, broadband coverage, 5G, fiber)
  • Affordability (home sale price, Internet cost, rent, etc.)
  • Safety
  • Amenities (including number of food delivery services!)

The results indicate that North Carolina is a solid place for remote workers.

Durham, NC takes the 6th spot - with an overall score of 63.26, less than 4 points out of first place.

Charlotte, NC claims 10th place (scoring 63.26)

Raleigh, NC is right behind in 11th place (with a score of 62.08)

In comparison with many cities in California, North Carolina trails in terms of earning potential. However, the study's developers laud the South generally as remote work friendly.

This region is known for its general budget-friendliness and sprawling spaces. Most of the Southern cities in our top 10 rank well in Affordability, Earning Potential, and Workspace. However, Connectivity is where most of they really shine. In fact, most rank in the top 25 of the Connectivity category.

As a remote worker, connectivity is of course a key consideration. So is your ability to accommodate a workspace in your home and the affordability of the city versus your personal income. North Carolina's major cities score well in these areas.

As a result, the state may see an influx of remote workers as central offices become more and more a thing of the past. This would mean that current residents can expect more office workers, more coffee shops and co-working spaces, a squeeze on the rental and housing market, and potentially, a rising cost of living.

