The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."

The website Tasteatlas performs an essential service - it aggregates reviews from food critics so we know where to find the best of the best in any food category you can name.

When it comes to pumpkin pie, Tasteatlas is clear - head to Emporium Pies in Dallas, Texas for the best in the world.

Thirty-seven different food critics, including The Food Network, have given a thumbs-up to Emporium Pies for their creative and delicious concoctions like their butterscotch pie, which critic Lorraine Elliot calls "a spoonful of cloud nine."

But it's the pumpkin pie, called Drop Dead Gourdgeous, that wowed critic Teresa Gubbins of Dallas Culture Map. Maybe it's their signature spice blend. Says Emporium Pie partner Mary Gauntt: "The filling is a cooked pumpkin custard, but the spices are a little different than what you normally find in a pumpkin pie. They're still fall-ish but with a little more spice."

Add a gingersnap crust to that, and you have something truly irresistible.

Food critic Whitney Filloon agrees: "Spiced just right with cinnamon and nutmeg and set in a crumbly gingersnap crust, pop by for a slice after dinner in Bishop Arts (or downtown McKinney), or snag a whole one to impress your dinner guests."

If you're looking to go a little less traditional, Emporium Pies still has you covered. The Nutty Honey pie, for example, has peanut butter cream, crunchy honey bits, and house-made whipped cream. Or go for the Buttercream Gang, a "buttermilk pie just like grandma makes it."

Mere mortals also love Emporium Pies, as their 4.5-star rating on Yelp attests.

Fortunately, the good people at Emporium Pies are already taking your Thanksgiving pre-orders.

This post is not sponsored. Links are not affiliated.