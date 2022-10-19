Baton Rouge, LA

This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"

Ellen Eastwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gstX8_0iexsgj400
Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash

Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.

Baton Rouge is also home to the haunted attraction that Hauntworld Magazine deemed one of the scariest haunted houses in all of America.

Hauntworld Magazine creates an annual list of haunted houses and says its differentiator is that its staff actually travel to each attraction to rate it.

In 2022, Hauntworld Magazine gave The 13th Gate in Baton Rouge the number 2 spot on its "Most Scary" list, right behind Pennhurst Asylum in Pennsylvania.

Here's what Hauntworld had to say about The 13th Gate:

The 13th Gate is a haunted attraction that is known for its extreme ultra-realism and is one of the most detailed haunted houses in existence. The artists behind the massive dark attraction are experts at blurring the lines between horror and reality, and guests frequently wonder between screams whether what they are experiencing is real or not.

Something that makes The 13th Gate stand out is that it takes on many different, and often creative, haunted themes. Guests go through various haunted scenarios that change as the years go by. Each room or space is a different type of creepy.

There are vampires in a dark courtyard, an evil clown reminiscent of IT, London during the bubonic plague, a pirate ship, The Evil Dead, a spooky little girl a la The Exorcist, cemetery zombies, you name it. Whatever dark scenario is your preferred hellscape, you'll find it there.

With many rooms, huge, realistic sets, and precisely honed timing, each scenario is immersive and elaborate. As this reviewer puts it: they really commit to a level of detail other haunted houses don't provide.

However scary it is, guests still seem to appreciate the experience:

"There were plenty of frights, but there were moments where I was just simply awestruck (especially with certain animatronics)."
"The amount of attention to detail is astonishing and is well appreciated. I hope they continue to add new rooms and themes as well as have actors and actresses who are good at improv when a person speaks back (also me)(hope y'all don't hate it)."
"13th Gate is what every friggin' haunted house is trying to be!"

Fortunately, your night doesn't need to end after your terrifying journey. The 13th Gate keeps you entertained with their Carnevil across the street which includes live bands, axe throwing, performers, and a VR experience. You can make a whole night of it.

Happy Spooky Season.

This post is not sponsored. Links are not affiliated.

