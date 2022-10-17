This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"

Creepy house Photo by Ján Jakub Naništa on Unsplash

Hauntworld Magazine is "the world's largest directory of haunted houses and horror attractions." So, when they tell you something's scary, you'd best believe it.

As the people at Hauntworld say, their list is superior to others because they actually visit every attraction they rate. Here's hoping they have hazard pay.

Each year, the Magazine releases a list of America's scariest haunted houses. In 2022, an attraction in a small town outside of Philadelphia tops the list.

The winner is Pennhurst Asylum, nestled in the dark woods of Spring City, Pennsylvania.

As the name suggests, Pennhurst is not just a house, it's a full haunted experience. First, unwitting patrons follow a path towards a "sprawling campus of monolithic abandoned buildings" whose gothic decay is even creepier when lit up at night.

The pathway into the asylum is littered with long-haired creatures doing Exorcist-style contortions. Unfortunately, they love to follow guests and watch them recoil in horror.

Then it's time to enter the building, which is everything you've heard about old-time insane asylums brought to life. As you move down the crumbled, dimly lit hallways, you'll see the asylum is run by creepy doctors who get gleeful enjoyment from tormenting terrified patients. Large creatures with skull faces stand sentry making sure no one who comes in can get out. Former patients who've had a bit too much "treatment" vie to get their hands all over you.

If you make it through this nightmare, you'll be deep into the bowels of the building in the morgue. As Hauntworld says: "Face death in all of its incarnations as you struggle to find your way through this labyrinth. Pray the lights hold out long enough for you to escape."

You'll likely be ready to give up there, but there's one more test before you make it out - the underground tunnels. Yes, the asylum's tunnels are filled with dark creatures and you must find your way out to avoid them.

Hauntworld says it's a haunted attraction like no other, but you don't have to take their word for it. As surviving guests say:

We just survived Pennhurst! My heart is still racing! The owners, operators, staff and actors are amazing. If you were scared in years past, you'll definitely want to come back this year.

We had an absolute blast in all the attractions and the actors were awesome! I loved that they weren't scared to follow you or get up all in your face. My favorite part was the Containment Tunnel where you have to go through on your own.

We took the day tour and the guides make the tour. Not only is this place filled with history, you get to meet people who worked there and hear their stories. Highly recommend.

According to Hauntworld: "It's not just a house. It's a horrifying, terrifying nightmare."

This article is not sponsored. The links are not affiliated.