Savannah, GA

This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"

Ellen Eastwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYS1r_0iVw15Yc00
The Marshall House HotelHotel website

USA Today readers just gave The Marshall House Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, the number three spot on the "Best Haunted Hotel in America" list.

Small wonder. The hotel, built in 1851, plays a rich part in American history.

Soon after opening, it was used as a hospital during two separate yellow fever epidemics.

Then during the Civil War, the hotel was occupied by Union troops led by General William Tecumseh Sherman. Once again, it was converted into a hospital - this time for injured troops.

With this kind of rich history, it's no surprise guests swear the place is haunted by some of its previous residents.

Specifically, the 4th floor seems to have abundant unexplained phenomena. Many have told stories of ghost sightings in the long, narrow hallways and of things happening in the guest rooms. Faucets have turned on for no explainable reason, and, as this guest says:

We stayed in room 414 which is reported to be haunted. The second night my daughter heard footsteps around the room at night and saw and heard the bathroom door close in the middle of the night by itself. I woke up hearing footsteps in the room and thought it was her moving around until I saw she was in bed sleeping.

While the spirits haunting the place appear to be benign, some of the hotel's stories are pretty gruesome, as fits a historical hospital. As USA Today reports:

One story claims a doctor buried amputated body parts under the floorboards because the ground was too frozen to dig.

Haunted or not, the hotel celebrates its rich history with a showcase of artifacts found during its 1998 renovation, restoration of some of the hotel's original details, and beautiful oil portraits of its original founders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HoCFz_0iVw15Yc00
Artifacts found during restoration in the 1990sHotel website

The hotel's style also has a nod to history while providing guests with modern luxury. Rich fabrics, beautiful flooring, and a sizable verandah all provide an unmistakable sense of grandeur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWXzg_0iVw15Yc00
Guest room at The Marshall HouseHotel website

The hotel may be known for its spirits, but guests enjoy their stay whether they're ghost hunters or not:

This was our first stay in Savannah and we wanted to stay somewhere historical. The Marshall House did not disappoint! We loved the nightly wine reception in the library, it gave us the opportunity to meet other travelers from all over the country. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, I felt the building had a good vibe not creepy, and I am easily creeped out! We would definitely stay here again.

This post is not sponsored. Links are not affiliated.

