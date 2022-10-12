This tiny Finger Lakes, NY inn was named America's "Best Haunted Hotel"

Fainting Goat Island Inn, NY Inn website

In Tioga County, near the New York/Pennsylvania border, there lies an idyllic inn surrounded by lush gardens. The Fainting Goat Island Inn, which boasts views of the Susquehanna River, was built in the 1870s for those traveling the Erie/Lackawanna railroads.

These days the cozy inn is treasured by those wanting a getaway close to home where they can go antiquing, birdwatching, and fishing. It's also close to several breweries and vineyards.

Oh, and of course, you can commune with the spirits.

In 2022, USA Today readers voted the quaint Fainting Goat Island Inn the "Best Haunted Hotel" in the nation.

No one knows why the inn attracts so many spirits, but guests report seeing and hearing unexplainable things regularly. According to the Haunted History Trail website:

Guests have reported being woken by the voices and visions of two women having tea in the Fainting Room. A child-sized chair has moved beside the bed in another room, gumballs have spilled onto the floor of an empty hall, footsteps have been heard on a staircase that no longer exists, and eyes have looked back from mirrors.

The proprietors of the Fainting Goat Inn don't try to hide the hotel's haunted reputation. Instead, they allow it to be part of the experience. That's because guests find the ghosts to be harmless, even friendly, so they add to the overall charm of the place.

The inn's website includes reviews such as:

We woke up very rested, even though there were footsteps back and forth across those beautiful wood floors the entire time.

I heard two women's voices outside around 2:00 am. No one was outside.

Indeed, a lot of guests engage in "ghost hunting" while they're there. However, in addition to the thrill of looking for spirits, guests appreciate the attentive service, fresh cinnamon rolls, cozy old inn feel, and beautiful grounds that include a deck, a swing, and friendly goats, pigs, and dogs.

One of the rooms at Fainting Goat Island Inn Inn website

Until recently, the inn had only 5 bedrooms. When the Angora Room opened in 2019, guests reported feeling more of a physical presence, such as something sitting on the bed with them or their sheets being pulled down.

No one really knows what's going on at The Fainting Goat Island Inn, but it sure isn't stopping the crowds. The Inn is now so busy they have a 48-hour policy on getting back to people regarding staying there. It seems many people want a chance to commune with ghosts.

