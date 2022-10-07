Greensboro, NC

This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers

Ellen Eastwood

Machete

Tal Blevins opened Machete Restaurant in Greensboro, NC just three weeks before the 2020 COVID lockdown. Fortunately, the restaurant was a hit from the beginning thanks to his unique style of building a foodie following.

Years before that, Blevins was still a tech journalist who loved food when he enlisted a few of his favorite Greensboro chefs and said:

Why don’t we do some of the things that I saw happen in the pop-up restaurant, pop-up dinner club supper club scene on the West coast? We started that out of my house for a couple of years. It was just friends and family at first — 12 people a month. And then, you know — word of mouth, friends of friends, or friends of friends of friends. Soon we had to do two nights back-to-back every month.

From those modest beginnings, Machete was born.

Machete is a modern, small-plate restaurant focusing on global flavors. While the chefs prioritize local ingredients where they can, they also look to places as diverse as Argentina and Japan to create a fusion menu of Americana meets the world.

Before you even get to taste your dishes, Machete plates will wow you with the presentation. As Blevins says, "we want you to always eat with your eyes first."

Foie gras with stuffing and cranberry

Oh, and just in case you think that's only the food, the cocktails are out of the ordinary as well. The Viral Video, for example, contains bourbon, peanut, cheerwine, and bitters. Or try a You Asked For It, with vodka, cold brew, cream, orange, cocoa, and ancho.

You Asked For It

But don't worry, you'll also be eating with your stomach. Machete's current menu features such eclectic treats as duck carnitas, rabbit ravioli, monkfish with sea beans, and roasted cauliflower with fig and pistachio.

The quest for unique flavor has earned the restaurant several accolades. They were a semifinalist in the James Beard Best New Restaurant competition and took the number 18 spot on Yelp's best restaurants in America for 2022.

It's no wonder when guests rave about the quality like this:

Never have I written a review this quickly after dining at a restaurant. Machete has been on my top 5 to go to for a while. It by far exceeded all my expectations. One of the best dining experiences I've had, definitely worth the money.
Had high expectations and a reservation for Tuesday evening and WAS NOT DISAPPOINTED.
First, all of the staff was attentive, knowledgeable, and generally lovely. However, our server was excellent and her recommendations truly helped us enjoy the experience.
We MUST come back! This place was such a fun experience. The way they prepare food is unexpected & interesting- in the BEST way possible.

Now all that's left to do is book your reservation.

This post is not sponsored. Links are not affiliated.

Culture and lifestyle writer covering food, travel, and social trends. Making sense of our fast-moving world and helping you figure out what's worth trying for yourself.

