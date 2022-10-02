Rockbridge, OH

Stunning Rockbridge, Ohio A-Frame is one of Airbnb's top 10 most wish-listed properties

Ellen Eastwood

Dunlop Hollow A-FrameAirbnb

If you love nature but not camping, the Dunlop Hollow A-Frame, situated in the natural splendor of Hocking Hills in Rockbridge, Ohio, may be your perfect getaway. At 1500 square feet, the spacious and airy cabin sleeps 10 - four in the highest tip of the triangle.

As you approach, your eye is immediately drawn to the massive wall of windows. The window panes are triangle shaped to echo the cabin's A-Frame design. To give you a sense of proportion, each one of those windows is taller than the average man.

The interior of the cabin is no less spectacular. Windows on three sides provide an abundance of natural light. The light wood of the floor, stairs, and furniture is complemented by a rich green with gold accents in the kitchen. This color scheme is echoed in the main bathroom.

In the living area, the circular black suspended fireplace takes center stage. Behind this is the massive picture window providing you with a breathtaking view of trees and hiking trails.

The cabin's minimalist design feels warm and personal with a customized dining table and an oil painting completed by a family member.

The stunning main floorAirbnb

Travel upstairs via the floating staircase to the tippy top of the triangle into a loft with a sunken king-size bed surrounded by windows on all sides. In case others get jealous of whoever gets the loft, two murphy beds are built into the sloping side walls, so the small space sleeps 4.

The loft at the tip of the triangleAirbnb

Outside is a large deck with comfortable seating, a gas fireplace, an outdoor dining table, and a grill. But the real star here is the hot tub with stunning forest views.

A little further off on the property is a firepit in case you get a hankering for s'mores.

The cabin is nestled into 34 acres of wilderness, with hiking trails making it easy to explore the surrounding area, including cliffs, caves, slots, and a seasonal waterfall.

Owners Amy and Bryant wanted to create a beautiful design that looks like it belongs in nature. Guests seem to approve of their efforts:

What an amazing oasis this place is. I had a hard time leaving to explore outside.
5-stars just isn't enough for this place! It's the most beautiful Airbnb we've ever stayed in.
Breathtaking atmosphere. Architecture is contemporary, fun, and beautiful. The hot tub is perfectly placed among the wilderness.

With an experience like that, it's no wonder it's one of Airbnb's most wish-listed properties in America. Click here to take a look at the listing.

This post is not sponsored. Links are not affiliated.

