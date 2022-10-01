Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022

The TreeLoft at BaseCamp Airbnb

When Airbnb revealed their most wish-listed rentals for Summer 2022, Kaci and Waylon Richardet's Perryville treehouse came in at number 5 in the country. One glance at the property will show you why. The show-stopping loft, featured in Architectural Digest, stands 14 feet off the ground, surrounded by trees.

The loft is not actually built into the trees but stands on metal poles so that guests get the feeling of being in an ultra-luxurious treehouse.

Fortunately, the experience of staying there lives up to the hype. With 315 reviews on Airbnb, the property has a 5-star rating.

While the TreeHouse is a quick drive from Ste. Genevieve and Missouri Wine Country, it feels secluded because it sits in a quiet corner on the Richardets' 100-acre farm. The surrounding trees are on full display from the massive picture window.

The view from the picture window Airbnb

Kaci describes the spare but luxurious interior as "mountain modern." Her goal was to give guests the feeling of being out west in the mountains using a variety of natural materials and a palette of earth tones grounded with black accents.

The clean, spare lines continue in the spa bathroom, which includes a rainforest shower and a deep and spacious bathtub for relaxing.

Luxurious bathroom Airbnb

The house also features two large decks to sit outside and admire the view. On a chilly evening, the hot tub is available on one deck to warm you up. The other has a passthrough window that links to the kitchen so food and drinks can be easily enjoyed outside.

Designed as a retreat for locals, the space has no television or WiFi. However, guests are entertained by the large skylight that gives a great view of the Milky Way above.

Guests seem to enjoy the ability to get away from it all, leaving rave reviews:

There is nothing else in the world like waking up and being surrounded by nature and nothing else. You haven’t experienced quiet until you’ve been here.

We loved our stay at TreeLoft! Waylon and Kaci have truly thought of everything when creating this space—the design is amazing. It was such a refreshing experience to be out in nature but be staying in luxury at the same time!

The place was above and beyond, even better that the photos (which is hard to believe).

The only problem with the Treeloft at BaseCamp is it books out months in advance. So now may be the time to look into that Winter getaway.

This content is not sponsored. Links are not affiliated.