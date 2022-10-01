Take a luxurious getaway in a shipping container in Johnson City, Texas

Welcome to Desert Rose Ranch Airbnb

The shipping container at Desert Rose Ranch doesn't look like the dirty, busted containers at your typical port. With a sleek black design accented with glass and warm woods, it's a vacation rental short on space but long on style.

Situated on 27 private acres of beautiful, undisturbed land, this rental is an easy drive to Fredericksburg, Austin, and the Texas Wine Trail.

The exterior features a huge window that doubles as a container door that can be raised for an indoor/outdoor feel on cool days.

Every square inch of the interior is maximized for full effect. On one side is your living space with a modern and comfortable couch perfect for lounging. Enjoy the eclectic choice of books available in the warmly lit room.

The other side of the space features a dining table and a kitchenette equipped with everything you need to get your morning coffee and make simple meals. The fridge is sleek and the fixtures are matte black, giving it a luxurious feel. A two-burner glass stovetop allows you to whip up a good breakfast.

The bedroom is simple which makes it feel spacious, even with a queen-sized bed. The memory foam mattress and the lush view from the window will ensure you wake up feeling rested and relaxed.

The space feels relaxing, decorated with earth tones, and punctuated with black and white accents.

View to the dining space and kitchenette from the living room Airbnb

One of the best features of Desert Rose Ranch is the rooftop deck with comfortable chairs to relax and enjoy the view. Feeling a little chilly on a desert evening? No problem - just take a warm bath in the deckside tub.

Your outdoor bathtub Airbnb

Off to the side of the deck is a netted hammock that comfortably fits two people. It's perfect for napping during the day or stargazing at night.

There's plenty to admire in the view. As the owner says: "Desert Rose Ranch is surrounded by towering oak trees, native landscaping, and wildlife."

Back on the ground, there's a firepit with comfy chairs in case you need your s'mores fix.

Desert Rose Ranch is small but the restrained design makes it feel airy and peaceful. Guests rave about this winning combination:

We were looking to disconnect and get away from busy city life- this space provided this and more!

The location is beautiful - very quiet! The tub on the roof was a great extra in the Texas heat!

Amazing container home! Sunsets in the evening were incredible. Great location with easy access to wineries and distilleries.

