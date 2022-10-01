Johnson City, TX

Take a luxurious getaway in a shipping container in Johnson City, Texas

Ellen Eastwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BATS_0iHPl7MW00
Welcome to Desert Rose RanchAirbnb

The shipping container at Desert Rose Ranch doesn't look like the dirty, busted containers at your typical port. With a sleek black design accented with glass and warm woods, it's a vacation rental short on space but long on style.

Situated on 27 private acres of beautiful, undisturbed land, this rental is an easy drive to Fredericksburg, Austin, and the Texas Wine Trail.

The exterior features a huge window that doubles as a container door that can be raised for an indoor/outdoor feel on cool days.

Every square inch of the interior is maximized for full effect. On one side is your living space with a modern and comfortable couch perfect for lounging. Enjoy the eclectic choice of books available in the warmly lit room.

The other side of the space features a dining table and a kitchenette equipped with everything you need to get your morning coffee and make simple meals. The fridge is sleek and the fixtures are matte black, giving it a luxurious feel. A two-burner glass stovetop allows you to whip up a good breakfast.

The bedroom is simple which makes it feel spacious, even with a queen-sized bed. The memory foam mattress and the lush view from the window will ensure you wake up feeling rested and relaxed.

The space feels relaxing, decorated with earth tones, and punctuated with black and white accents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIkOg_0iHPl7MW00
View to the dining space and kitchenette from the living roomAirbnb

One of the best features of Desert Rose Ranch is the rooftop deck with comfortable chairs to relax and enjoy the view. Feeling a little chilly on a desert evening? No problem - just take a warm bath in the deckside tub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSUUT_0iHPl7MW00
Your outdoor bathtubAirbnb

Off to the side of the deck is a netted hammock that comfortably fits two people. It's perfect for napping during the day or stargazing at night.

There's plenty to admire in the view. As the owner says: "Desert Rose Ranch is surrounded by towering oak trees, native landscaping, and wildlife."

Back on the ground, there's a firepit with comfy chairs in case you need your s'mores fix.

Desert Rose Ranch is small but the restrained design makes it feel airy and peaceful. Guests rave about this winning combination:

We were looking to disconnect and get away from busy city life- this space provided this and more!
The location is beautiful - very quiet! The tub on the roof was a great extra in the Texas heat!
Amazing container home! Sunsets in the evening were incredible. Great location with easy access to wineries and distilleries.

Time to book your next getaway?

This article is not sponsored. Links are not affiliate links.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Travel# Texas# Johnson City# Austin# Tourism

Comments / 1

Published by

Culture and lifestyle writer covering food, travel, and social trends. Making sense of our fast-moving world and helping you figure out what's worth trying for yourself.

N/A
734 followers

More from Ellen Eastwood

Banner Elk, NC

North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in America

Outside view of The Glass Treehouse in North CarolinaAirbnb. When Airbnb released its 2022 list of the most wait-listed properties in the country, it came as no surprise that the Glass Treehouse in Banner Elk, North Carolina ranked number one.

Read full story
Rockbridge, OH

Stunning Rockbridge, Ohio A-Frame is one of Airbnb's top 10 most wish-listed properties

If you love nature but not camping, the Dunlop Hollow A-Frame, situated in the natural splendor of Hocking Hills in Rockbridge, Ohio, may be your perfect getaway. At 1500 square feet, the spacious and airy cabin sleeps 10 - four in the highest tip of the triangle.

Read full story
1 comments
Perryville, MO

Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022

When Airbnb revealed their most wish-listed rentals for Summer 2022, Kaci and Waylon Richardet's Perryville treehouse came in at number 5 in the country. One glance at the property will show you why. The show-stopping loft, featured in Architectural Digest, stands 14 feet off the ground, surrounded by trees.

Read full story
Costa Mesa, CA

Yelp reviewers rated this gut-loving Costa Mesa, California restaurant the third best in America

Avo toast on sourdough breadFermentation Farm on Yelp. If the rumbling in your tummy is more than just hunger, you may want to check out Fermentation Farm in Costa Mesa, the restaurant that cares about your probiotic gut health. It just happens to be Yelp's third best-rated restaurant in America for 2022.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country

Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."

Read full story
Florida State

This Disney restaurant just earned a Michelin Star

HamburgerPhoto by Amirali Mirhashemian on Unsplash. Michelin's restaurant review guides are known far and wide. Chefs all over the world covet a Michelin Star, which provides instant credibility with would-be diners.

Read full story
12 comments
Mclean, VA

Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the country

Perhaps it was fated that Aracosia McLean would turn into a local favorite. After all, restaurant owner Omar Masroor and his wife, Head Chef Sofia Masroor, already had two other successful restaurants in neighboring areas. Masroor reports McLean locals enjoyed his nearby eateries so much they asked him "more than 100 times" to open a restaurant in their city.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacos

Yelp reviewers can be a little... discerning. So when they unanimously agree that something is great, it's probably worth trying. In 2022, Yelp named the Top 100 Places To Eat in the United States according to their reviewers. The number one spot, earning "more 5-star reviews than we can count," according to Yelp, went to Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix, owned by Head Chef Leo Madrigal.

Read full story
7 comments
Belmont County, OH

Award-winning Belmont County, Ohio rental cabin allows you to go completely off-grid in style

What happens when an architect and an interior designer decide to put a vacation rental on a remote corner of their working cattle farm? An award-winning off-grid cabin called The Hut, of course.

Read full story
1 comments
Maryville, TN

A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rental

Tired of the same old weekend getaways? Maybe it's time to try staying in a converted WWII train car. In Maryville, Tennessee host Dean Smith spent 8 months converting a 1943 WWII troop train kitchen car into a beautiful short-term rental space.

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

Unique Austin, Texas vacation rental looks like a woodland creature, feels like a peaceful cave

Austin's slogan is "keep it weird," and the Bloomhouse may just be the weirdest, and coolest, short-term rental on the market today. With its arresting curvy lines and design straight out of The Jetsons TV show, staying at The Bloomhouse is a unique experience.

Read full story
11 comments

The top 10 American small towns to visit in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report

Beautiful Bar Harbor, Mainemichael schaffler on Unsplash. The U.S. News & World Report's Annual Vacation Rankings for the best American small towns to visit in 2022 are in. The ranking is determined using input from various groups, including travelers, users, experts, and editors.

Read full story
Waco, TX

Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months

One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy