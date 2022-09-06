This Disney restaurant just earned a Michelin Star

Ellen Eastwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KECX_0hkGi86j00
HamburgerPhoto by Amirali Mirhashemian on Unsplash

Michelin's restaurant review guides are known far and wide. Chefs all over the world covet a Michelin Star, which provides instant credibility with would-be diners.

Michelin reviewers use 5 criteria:

  • Quality of the ingredients
  • Mastery of flavor and cooking techniques
  • The personality of the chef in their cuisine
  • Value for money
  • Consistency between visits

In 2022, Michelin reviewed Florida restaurants for the first time. Of all the restaurants receiving honors, seven of them are on Disney World property. Before listing them, here's a brief guide of what Michelin reviews really mean:

  • Three Stars - Exceptional cuisine worth a special journey
  • Two Stars - Excellent cooking, worth a detour
  • One Star - High-quality cooking, worth a stop
  • Bib Gourmand - Friendly establishment serving good food at moderate prices
  • Michelin Plate - Fresh ingredients, carefully prepared, a good meal

Foodies, take note. Here's where to eat at Disney.

Earning a coveted Michelin Star: Capa, Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Capa is a steakhouse and bar on Disney World grounds. In keeping with the Four Seasons brand, Capa is a more dressy and formal dining experience. The restaurant is beautiful, decorated primarily in dark tones with natural wood accents and dramatic art. Diners can enjoy stunning views from the terrace. Cost-wise, it's a bit of a splurge but not unreasonable for the quality of the dishes.

Michelin's take: Expect a distinctive experience defined by hickory-grilled steaks and impressive tapas. Kick things off with pan con tomate or pork belly with apple butter before indulging in a main dish, like flame-kissed ribeye with tamarind-ancho sauce. Patatas bravas, that Spanish ode to the potato, is a worthy side that demands attention, while artful plating, like the swipe of piquillo salsa accompanying the tender filet, is a calling card.

Earning a Michelin Plate: California Grill, Contemporary Resort

The California Grill is a comfortable family restaurant on the 15th floor of the Contemporary Resort. The food is focused on fresh, seasonal ingredients and makes a nod to the many cultures residing in the Golden State.

The restaurant's wall of windows provides an inspiring view of Seven Seas Lagoon and the Magic Kingdom while dining. The website lists the cost as over $60 per adult.

Michelin's take: The contemporary menu demonstrates clear Californian leanings with local inflections, like Florida citrus, as well as the occasional Asian inspiration, like short rib wontons or sushi. The cheese board is a thrill, while desserts run the gamut—imagine a Grand Marnier-laced crème brûlée with candied kumquats. Cocktails, sake and wine flights are a balm for Mouse-weary adults.

Earning a Michelin Plate: Citricos, The Grand Floridian

Citricos is billed as offering Coastal American food with an abundance of seafood and tropical fruit. The interior feels luxe and sophisticated, with rich, warm colors and fabrics inspired by Mary Poppins Returns. Prices are in-line with the stylish decor.

Michelin's take: While the carte is seasonal, expect the likes of corn bisque whimsically arranged with pickled fennel and popcorn. Crispy smoked duck is finished with salt and gently set atop a tangle of tagliatelle with celeriac purée. Up next might be guava-braised short ribs with cheddar grits and poblano sauce, leaving you full to the brim.

Earning a Michelin Plate: Morimoto Asia, Disney Springs

The vibe is fine dining in a modern and glamorous setting with a sense of dramatic flair. However, the atmosphere is still casual and fun enough for the family. The restaurant is a collaboration with Chef Morimoto of Iron Chef.

Michelin's take: The cooking is pan-Asian and the menu spans everything from American-Chinese classics and Korean specialties, to ramen and sushi. Ingredients employed here are impressive; flavors are subtle yet balanced and technique is solid. Orange chicken is beloved, but be sure to check out such daily gems as the black truffle-sushi rice risotto.

Earning a Michelin Plate: Ravello, Four Seasons Resort Orlando

The Four Seasons makes this list twice. If you're craving Italian food, their more casual dining room is the spot for you. The design is light and clean, accented with dark woods. An outdoor terrace leads to a beautiful green space.

Michelin's take: Modern Italian is the menu's focus, which includes everything from small plates and pizzas to house pastas and hearty mains. The chef employs his own family's recipes, so expect such personalized plates as grilled melanzane with zucchini, cucumber and ricotta; or calamari sautéed in tomato sauce, with oregano, olives and capers.

Earning a Michelin Plate: The Polite Pig, Disney Springs

As the name would suggest, this is casual comfort food dining with a funky modern, industrial look. The restaurant features a waterfront setting and the ability to order at the bar to avoid long waits. This is the most affordable restaurant on this list.

Michelin's take: Flavors are nuanced yet balanced in these dishes. Meat reigns supreme on the menu and there's no going wrong with the brisket—sliced thin, black pepper-rubbed and served with sides like creamy potato salad.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Disney World# Orlando# Florida# Travel

Comments / 9

Published by

Culture and lifestyle writer covering food, travel, and social trends. Making sense of our fast-moving world and helping you figure out what's worth trying for yourself.

N/A
432 followers

More from Ellen Eastwood

Charleston, SC

Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country

Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."

Read full story
Mclean, VA

Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the country

Perhaps it was fated that Aracosia McLean would turn into a local favorite. After all, restaurant owner Omar Masroor and his wife, Head Chef Sofia Masroor, already had two other successful restaurants in neighboring areas. Masroor reports McLean locals enjoyed his nearby eateries so much they asked him "more than 100 times" to open a restaurant in their city.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacos

Yelp reviewers can be a little... discerning. So when they unanimously agree that something is great, it's probably worth trying. In 2022, Yelp named the Top 100 Places To Eat in the United States according to their reviewers. The number one spot, earning "more 5-star reviews than we can count," according to Yelp, went to Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix, owned by Head Chef Leo Madrigal.

Read full story
7 comments
Belmont County, OH

Award-winning Belmont County, Ohio rental cabin allows you to go completely off-grid in style

What happens when an architect and an interior designer decide to put a vacation rental on a remote corner of their working cattle farm? An award-winning off-grid cabin called The Hut, of course.

Read full story
Maryville, TN

A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rental

Tired of the same old weekend getaways? Maybe it's time to try staying in a converted WWII train car. In Maryville, Tennessee host Dean Smith spent 8 months converting a 1943 WWII troop train kitchen car into a beautiful short-term rental space.

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

Unique Austin, Texas vacation rental looks like a woodland creature, feels like a peaceful cave

Austin's slogan is "keep it weird," and the Bloomhouse may just be the weirdest, and coolest, short-term rental on the market today. With its arresting curvy lines and design straight out of The Jetsons TV show, staying at The Bloomhouse is a unique experience.

Read full story
11 comments

The top 10 American small towns to visit in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report

Beautiful Bar Harbor, Mainemichael schaffler on Unsplash. The U.S. News & World Report's Annual Vacation Rankings for the best American small towns to visit in 2022 are in. The ranking is determined using input from various groups, including travelers, users, experts, and editors.

Read full story
Waco, TX

Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months

One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy