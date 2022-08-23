The top 10 American small towns to visit in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report

Beautiful Bar Harbor, Maine michael schaffler on Unsplash

The U.S. News & World Report's Annual Vacation Rankings for the best American small towns to visit in 2022 are in.

The ranking is determined using input from various groups, including travelers, users, experts, and editors.

Before a destination ranks in the list, it is considered in key categories, including : sights, culture, people, food, family, nightlife, adventure, romance, value, and accessibility. While not every destination will score high on each factor, the top ranking destinations have a combination of many of these desirable attributes.

The 2022/2023 winners for the best small towns to visit in the US are:

Bar Harbor, Maine - Bar Harbor was top-ranked for its natural beauty, relaxing environment, charming accommodations, great seafood, and the availability of many different tours and activities for travelers.

Telluride, Colorado - Telluride was ranked highly due to its scenic mountain views, great conditions for skiing and other outdoor activities, and abundant after-ski restaurants, bars, and activities, including festivals.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming - While Jackson Hole was a top contender for its glorious ski conditions and mountain views, experts also took into account the abundance of outdoor activities available year-round. The town's proximity to Grand Teton National Park is another feather in its cap.

Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada - Lake Tahoe was a winner for all-weather activities, including great skiing and fun in the sun at local beaches. Travelers also have the chance to beat the house at the Nevada casinos.

Sedona, Arizona - Sedona was chosen for the beauty of its red rocks, the abundance of hiking trails, and holistic spas and shops catering to those who enjoy new-age wellness.

Moab, Utah - Moab was a contender because of the many festivals and concerts it hosts, and the unusual and striking rock formations in nearby Arches and Canyonlands National Parks.

St. Augustine, Florida - St. Augustine was chosen due to its beautiful beaches as well as its rich Spanish colonial history and landmarks.

Monterey, California - Monterey made the list for its stunning coastal scenery, which is best enjoyed along the 17-Mile Drive. The area also boasts many hiking and golfing opportunities, plenty of tourist attractions, and temperate sunny weather.

Steamboat Springs, Colorado - Steamboat Springs has an edge with four-season outdoor activities, including thermal hot springs, beautiful foliage, waterfalls, and great skiing with loads of fresh powder. You can even raft down the Yampa River.

Cannon Beach, Oregon - This town is known for its four-mile stretch of beach and impressive rock formations. Travelers can watch the tide pools, lounge on the beach, or enjoy some of the town's lovely parks.

So, where are you going on your staycation?