Treasure Coast real estate master class on contracts and market conditions

Event info on real estate master class Ellen Contreras

Contracts of any kind can be tricky to put together and even trickier to understand. Realtors, regardless of how long they have been in the business, can get stuck at times. It is so important to get it right. If something is left out or not worded correctly, it can ruin a deal and end up costing clients thousands of dollars.

In April, Debbi Goodman Venturina of Your Home Inspections and Ellen Contreras of Treasure Coast Connector produced an event for real estate professionals that ended up being a big hit, so much so, that they were asked if they would do it again. The answer is yes and quarterly.

The next Real Estate Master Class will be on Tuesday 10/25 from 8:30am to 10:30am at the Vero Beach Chamber of Commerce located at 1957 14th Ave. There is plenty of street parking and on the side of the building. Anna Valencia Tillery, VP of Marketing, for White Glove Moving, Storage & Delivery is the breakfast sponsor. Jessica Watson, Account Executive, for BFS Home Warranty is the venue sponsor.

Sallie Wagner of Prosperity Learning Group is the speaker once again. She is a realtor, broker, real estate attorney, author, an accomplished speaker, and owner of a real estate school. Back in April, every attendee had multiple questions during the seminar. The Q&A after went on a lot longer than the 15 minutes allotted.

Sallie Wagner speaking at April's real estate event Debbi Goodman Venturina

She will focus on contracts and go into detail and will be happy to field questions again as it will be an interactive seminar. In addition to contracts, Sallie will also give tips on success in real estate regardless of market conditions. The real estate market on the Treasure Coast and nationwide has been quite a ride the past few years and things are ever changing. It is important for realtors to keep up with the trends for the benefit of their clients and themselves.

This event is for real estate agents, realtors, brokers, and those aspiring to be agents. Seating is limited to 40 spots as it will be an interactive event. To reserve your spot, so there is a headcount for catering, click here to go to Eventbrite.

When asked why Sallie enjoys speaking at these types of events and being an educator, she said, “When I got my real estate license and became a realtor, I quickly realized that I still had so much to learn, and I really wanted to be successful. It is a pleasure helping both new agents and experienced realtors level up and give them the knowledge I have acquired over the years.”

Anna Valencia Tillery is also an accomplished speaker and emcee and is looking forward to the event as well. Anna is deeply committed to the local real estate community, not only as part of White Glove Moving, Storage & Delivery but as the head of the Treasure Coast Premier Women’s Network. White Glove is known as the premier moving company in the tri-county area. When asked what makes them so different. She said, “Providing exemplary service is what everyone at her company is tasked with from the people who answer the phone, to the movers and the owner, Caleb Clements. We take our company name seriously and all customers get the white glove treatment.”

Anna Valencia Tillery, VP Marketing, White Glove Moving, Storage & Delivery Anna Valencia Tillery

Jessica Watson of BFS Home Warranty is also pleased to be a part of the event as the venue sponsor. Staying on top of home maintenance saves a lot of time and money. Even better is when you have a warranty. Jessica said, “Offering a home warranty with a house guarantees protection for all the systems and appliances in the event of a break down. Having this type of coverage not only save the homeowners thousands of dollars but can help a house stand out in a crowded market and takes away any negations of older systems and appliances off the table. A new homeowner can move in with peace of mind.”

Not only will the realtors and brokers come out with a lot of information about real estate contracts and business development tips, but they can also learn about other resources their clients need such as moving and storage, home warranties and home inspections.

None of the links in this article are affiliate links. There is no compensation derived from the companies mentioned in the article.