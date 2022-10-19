Treasure Coast real estate master class on contracts and market conditions

Ellen Contreras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMEA5_0idtiEHB00
Event info on real estate master classEllen Contreras

Contracts of any kind can be tricky to put together and even trickier to understand. Realtors, regardless of how long they have been in the business, can get stuck at times. It is so important to get it right. If something is left out or not worded correctly, it can ruin a deal and end up costing clients thousands of dollars.

In April, Debbi Goodman Venturina of Your Home Inspections and Ellen Contreras of Treasure Coast Connector produced an event for real estate professionals that ended up being a big hit, so much so, that they were asked if they would do it again. The answer is yes and quarterly.

The next Real Estate Master Class will be on Tuesday 10/25 from 8:30am to 10:30am at the Vero Beach Chamber of Commerce located at 1957 14th Ave. There is plenty of street parking and on the side of the building. Anna Valencia Tillery, VP of Marketing, for White Glove Moving, Storage & Delivery is the breakfast sponsor. Jessica Watson, Account Executive, for BFS Home Warranty is the venue sponsor.

Sallie Wagner of Prosperity Learning Group is the speaker once again. She is a realtor, broker, real estate attorney, author, an accomplished speaker, and owner of a real estate school. Back in April, every attendee had multiple questions during the seminar. The Q&A after went on a lot longer than the 15 minutes allotted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37IEaG_0idtiEHB00
Sallie Wagner speaking at April's real estate eventDebbi Goodman Venturina

She will focus on contracts and go into detail and will be happy to field questions again as it will be an interactive seminar. In addition to contracts, Sallie will also give tips on success in real estate regardless of market conditions. The real estate market on the Treasure Coast and nationwide has been quite a ride the past few years and things are ever changing. It is important for realtors to keep up with the trends for the benefit of their clients and themselves.

This event is for real estate agents, realtors, brokers, and those aspiring to be agents. Seating is limited to 40 spots as it will be an interactive event. To reserve your spot, so there is a headcount for catering, click here to go to Eventbrite.

When asked why Sallie enjoys speaking at these types of events and being an educator, she said, “When I got my real estate license and became a realtor, I quickly realized that I still had so much to learn, and I really wanted to be successful. It is a pleasure helping both new agents and experienced realtors level up and give them the knowledge I have acquired over the years.”

Anna Valencia Tillery is also an accomplished speaker and emcee and is looking forward to the event as well. Anna is deeply committed to the local real estate community, not only as part of White Glove Moving, Storage & Delivery but as the head of the Treasure Coast Premier Women’s Network. White Glove is known as the premier moving company in the tri-county area. When asked what makes them so different. She said, “Providing exemplary service is what everyone at her company is tasked with from the people who answer the phone, to the movers and the owner, Caleb Clements. We take our company name seriously and all customers get the white glove treatment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNui2_0idtiEHB00
Anna Valencia Tillery, VP Marketing, White Glove Moving, Storage & DeliveryAnna Valencia Tillery

Jessica Watson of BFS Home Warranty is also pleased to be a part of the event as the venue sponsor. Staying on top of home maintenance saves a lot of time and money. Even better is when you have a warranty. Jessica said, “Offering a home warranty with a house guarantees protection for all the systems and appliances in the event of a break down. Having this type of coverage not only save the homeowners thousands of dollars but can help a house stand out in a crowded market and takes away any negations of older systems and appliances off the table. A new homeowner can move in with peace of mind.”

Not only will the realtors and brokers come out with a lot of information about real estate contracts and business development tips, but they can also learn about other resources their clients need such as moving and storage, home warranties and home inspections.

None of the links in this article are affiliate links. There is no compensation derived from the companies mentioned in the article.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# real estate# Treasure Coast# Florida real estate# networking event# real estate class

Comments / 1

Published by

Ellen Contreras is also known as the Treasure Coast Connector because she shares information and writes articles that connects business owners to consumers in the community - Florida's Treasure Coast and beyond. Ellen is an iHeart Radio talk show host at Planet Vero. Her show, Treasure Coast Connector, airs on Saturdays at 3pm on WCZR 101.7FM (Stuart to Melbourne, FL). She also writes helpful articles and shares opinions on careers, business development, the Florida lifestyle and more. Follow Ellen on: Livestream - iHeart radio talk show: https://livestream.com/planetvero/events/ Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/treasure-coast-connector-show www.linktr.ee/treasurecoastconnector

Vero Beach, FL
914 followers

More from Ellen Contreras

Vero Beach, FL

Local merchant services company helping Treasure Coast businesses manage operating costs to hedge rising inflation

EPSG Credit Card Processing interview at Treasure Coast Connector iHeart radio/podcast talk showEllen Contreras. Costs are going up for consumers in all areas – gas, groceries, medical, products, services, etc. Business owners are also having a tough time managing their costs as well. Inflation, talks of recession, the political climate is making everyone think twice before spending.

Read full story

Treasure Coast health & fitness expert shares summer salad & smoothie recipes

This is the time of year when you want to eat light and not heat up your kitchen by turning on the oven. Eating salads and smoothies is a great way to create nutritious meals that are simple to make but are also tasty and satisfying.

Read full story
Merritt Island, FL

Celebrate National Moon Day at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, FL

Entrance to Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, FLKennedy Space Center. Traveling is a bit tricky right now and for those living in Florida, we already live in a place where tourists flock. We have so much right here in our own back yard. For those living on the Treasure Coast, driving up to the Space Coast to visit Kennedy Space Center is a fun day trip.

Read full story
7 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Treasure Coast real estate broker shares insights on how to navigate current real estate market

Robert MacCallum, broker/owner of Exit Right Realty interviewed on state of the Treasure Coast real estate marketEllen Contreras. Robert MacCallum, along with his wife Colleen, are the broker/owners of Exit Right Realty located in Vero Beach, FL. Robert appeared on the iHeart Radio/Podcast Treasure Coast Connector talk show to share insights on how to navigate the current real estate market. He spoke about why he started his real estate business, what the market is doing and how he is building a team of realtors to help as many people as possible get into their dream home.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikes

Families comforting each other after shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TXNPR. Mass shootings have been increasing over the years but for the last few years have been quite dramatic. Even more disturbing is the trend of teens and young adults involved in these high-profile events.

Read full story
19 comments

Keep cool on the Treasure Coast – Sunday July 17th is National Ice Cream Day

Gelato at Signature Sweets Chocolate & Ice Cream in Stuart, FLSignature Sweets Chocolate & Ice Cream. Not only is Sunday July 17th National Ice Cream Day, but July is National Ice Cream Month. It gets awfully hot in Florida in summer and what better way to stay cool than by eating lots of ice cream. Did you know back in 1984, President Ronald Regan proclaimed the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day?

Read full story
1 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Treasure Coast celebrates National French Fry Day

Hand cut French fries (near) at The Edgewood Eatery Vero Beach.Ellen Contreras. July 13th is National French Fry Day and while we may think of French fries as American as apple pie, we did not invent them. Potatoes were brought over to Europe from Colombia back in the 1500s and it took a very long time for them to be consumed by people. The French initially fed potatoes to pigs because they thought eating them caused diseases.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

New Treasure Coast house detailing business makes quick work of the honey-do list

L-R: Matt Imler, Ellen Contreras & David Imler on set discussing their new business Shack ShineEllen Contreras. Today’s taping of the Treasure Coast Connector iHeart radio/podcast talk show put the spotlight on two brothers, Matt and David Imler. They recently opened a Shack Shine location in Vero Beach in March serving the entire Treasure Coast of Florida from the Jupiter inlet to Sebastian inlet.

Read full story
Indian River County, FL

Indian River County restaurants dishing value: great food and experiences that diners are looking for

We are hearing in the news whispers that a recession is around the corner. Some financial analysts said it has already started. It should not come as a surprise as the last one was back in 2008, the Great Recession. We did experience a pull-back at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Economic ups and downs are the norm and even if we are affected, we weather the storm and bounce back.

Read full story
Martin County, FL

Picturesque Martin County beaches to explore for the perfect staycation vacation on the Treasure Coast

Blowing Rocks Preserve - Hobe Sound - Martin CountyDiscoverMartin.com. This article of Martin County beaches completes my series of serene and uncrowded beaches on the Treasure Coast, here is the article for Indian River County beaches and this is the link to the St. Lucie County article.

Read full story
1 comments
Vero Beach, FL

New Treasure Coast B2B monthly networking event had a great turnout

L-R: Tammy Crandell, Rebecca Danise, Rachel Brody, Ellen Contreras, Debbi Goodman Venturina, Cydi Brewer, Christina KlinglerEllen Contreras. Treasure Coast business-to-business networking events are making a resurgence after the pandemic. There is a nice variety of them – breakfast, lunch and after hours – to fit your schedule. Different themes make it interesting too – educational, speed networking, pass-the-mic business commercials, etc.

Read full story
Florida State

Practical tips often overlooked during the hurricane season to help new Florida residents stay sane

The hurricane season starts on June 1st and ends on November 30th. While most of the activity is seen in September, we do get our fair share of storms throughout the entire six months. Some years are way busier than others.

Read full story
7 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Florida's Treasure Coast July 4th Weekend Festivities

July 4th Celebration Boom on the Lagoon in Vero BeachEvergreen Media. We are about to start a festive 3-day holiday weekend! Get your calendar out and make some plans to attend local events as well as some backyard barbecues with friends and family. If you need a rest in between parties, put your toes in the sand at your favorite beach and cool off.

Read full story
Florida State

Floridafication guide to help new Florida residents get settled in

We joke here in Florida that there are only ten native Floridians left in the state. For some reason, many of them up and leave when they graduate. Why? Who knows? I personally love living in the land of summer and sunshine.

Read full story
71 comments
Florida State

Fun summer vacation staycation plans to handle rising gas prices and inflation

Archie Carr National Wildlife RefugeEllen Contreras. While watching Good Morning America over the weekend, they reported eye opening statistics on gas prices ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Back in 2020, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the US was $1.87, in 2020 it rose to $3.04 and now it is up to $4.59. They also reported that airfare is up over 30%.

Read full story
Florida State

Awesome Mother’s Day gift ideas and specials from small businesses on the Treasure Coast

TL-Kramer Wellness, TR-Oh Vero Selfie Museum, BL-LPL Creations, BR-Sealantro British Cafe & MarketCompilation-Ellen Contreras, Jillian Jackson, Luisana Prato, Jayne Withers. Flowers and Sunday brunch is a wonderful way to treat your mom on Mother’s Day. If you’re looking to add something to it or want to do something different, here is a wonderful list of specials being offered by a wide array of small businesses on the Treasure Coast of Florida. Amazon is wonderful, but let’s not forget to show some support and shop local too. Remember, small businesses are made up of people who live right here in the community too.

Read full story

Add exercise as part of daily hygiene routine

People exercising - Charles Park, Vero BeachAbbe Chane. Most of us start the day with a routine. We wake up, make the bed, put on a pot of coffee, wash our face, brush our teeth, shower and dress, check our email inbox, have breakfast and head out to work.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Lucie County, FL

Simply serene St. Lucie County Beaches to enjoy this summer

Dog swimming at Walton Rocks Beach & Dog Park in St. Lucie Countywww.visitstlucie.com. Last week’s article was about beaches in Indian River County where locals go to get away from it all. As mentioned, there are some beaches that are low-key and others that can get crowded when the snowbirds flock in the winter along with the vacationers.

Read full story
3 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Real Estate business builder in-person event in Vero Beach

Whether you are a top producer or have just gotten your real estate license, growing your business is key to your career. Every industry has its cycles. Realtors and brokers know this all too well. Unfortunately, the great recession began by the burst of the mortgage bubble and now we are seeing huge increases in housing prices nationwide.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy