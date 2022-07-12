Vero Beach, FL

New Treasure Coast house detailing business makes quick work of the honey-do list

Ellen Contreras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0wiA_0gcAK0Zm00
L-R: Matt Imler, Ellen Contreras & David Imler on set discussing their new business Shack ShineEllen Contreras

Today’s taping of the Treasure Coast Connector iHeart radio/podcast talk show put the spotlight on two brothers, Matt and David Imler. They recently opened a Shack Shine location in Vero Beach in March serving the entire Treasure Coast of Florida from the Jupiter inlet to Sebastian inlet.

We all love getting our cars detailed several times a year and it is a great feeling when our cars look brand new, all shiny and polished. Shack Shine offers a full suite of exterior detailing services for your home, from the roof all the way down to your driveway and patio, so you get the same satisfied feeling with your house.

As Matt and David were explaining the services, I could almost hear husbands happily scratching items off their honey-do list, while reclining on a lounge chair by the pool, calling out to their wives that their work is done. All kidding aside, it is worth delegating these tasks to professionals who have the tools to get the job done quickly and efficiently so that you have your weekends free to enjoy with family and friends.

Roofs are a hot topic these days with insurance companies hiking rates or canceling policies because of the age of a home’s roof. Did you know dirt, debris, leaves, moss, mold, and mildew can build up on your roof and deteriorate it? If you live by the ocean, then you know how corrosive the salty air can be. Professional cleaning can extend the life of your roof while making it look so much better. Your insurance agent should be aware if you regularly have your roof cleaned. It may help keep your insurance rates down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5blS_0gcAK0Zm00
Roof in progress of being cleaned by Shack Shine.Matt Imler

Do you have gutters? If so, you will want to make sure to keep them clean of dirt, debris, and plant material too. If gutters get clogged and rainwater has nowhere to go, it can do damage to the roof fascia and soffit, eroding the wood. Maintenance is way cheaper than repair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5feZ_0gcAK0Zm00
Gutter cleaning - before & afterMatt Imler

Washing the exterior of a home can also extend the life of your paint and siding. Nothing will reduce curb appeal than a house covered in green algae or the rusty brown discoloration from sprinklers. This is an easy fix. Planning on selling your home? Spending money cleaning the outside will give you a far greater return and well worth it if you can tack on a few hundred or thousand dollars onto the asking price.

Another issue we have here in Florida is with the heat, humidity and weather causing the caulking around windows to deteriorate. Cleaning the windows will help preserve the window seals from cracking and leaking when it rains.

Floridians love spending time outdoors and we can do it year-round. Our patios and lanais are an extension of our living room and kitchen. Power washing, when done incorrectly can eat away at the cement, tiles, or pavers. If they are not cleaned at all, moss, mildew, and algae can grow and get slippery when wet. A slip and fall are not fun, especially for seniors. It is a recipe for disaster. This service is a popular one for Shack Shine.

Christmas is a busy time of year and having holiday lights and wreathes add beauty and festive cheer, who wants to climb up on ladders to put up and take down those decorations? Matt and David’s team will customize a holiday lighting scheme for your home, install, take down, and store the decorations for you. For the month of July, you will get 15% off if you book your holiday decorating with them.

At the beginning of the talk show, I asked Matt and David what inspired them to open Shack Shine. They explained the reason for opening the business is because they both live in Vero Beach, are raising their families here and plan on growing roots and staying in the community for the long-term. Matt and David both have backgrounds in the real estate industry. Matt was in home improvement and David has experience with mortgages. They both appreciate that our homes are our biggest investments and they wanted to partner in a business together that enables them to work together and help homeowners maintain their prized possessions all while securing a future for their families. For these brothers, they wanted to find a way to serve the community and build long-lasting relationships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEEqn_0gcAK0Zm00
Matt & David Imler - owners of Shack Shine of the Treasure CoastEllen Contreras

