Indian River County restaurants dishing value: great food and experiences that diners are looking for

Ellen Contreras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IA9Q1_0gaOhhDl00
Capt Hirams Sebastian, FLCapt Hirams

We are hearing in the news whispers that a recession is around the corner. Some financial analysts said it has already started. It should not come as a surprise as the last one was back in 2008, the Great Recession. We did experience a pull-back at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Economic ups and downs are the norm and even if we are affected, we weather the storm and bounce back.

I read an article in Yahoo Finance recently about how Americans are dining out but if they are going to spend money, they are looking for experiences to go along with the food. Even with the rise of inflation, people are still eating out, but they want to have fun and do something different.

Diners are flocking to dinner theatres (+240%), supper clubs (+200%), and themed cafes (+75%), to name a few as reported in Yelp’s State of the Restaurant Industry Report.

This got me thinking about restaurants in Florida, particularly where I live on the Treasure Coast. We are known for tourism and providing travelers and residents alike with all sorts of fun vacation experiences. This article will focus on Indian River County only because the list of restaurants with fun things to see – do – experience is quite long. I thought it would be best to create a three-part series: Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Many of these restaurants, I’ve been to myself with friends and family. Others on the list have been recommended to me by friends who’ve really enjoyed what these restaurants have to offer and the wonderful memories that will last forever.

I also consulted a friend of mine, Debbi Goodman Venturina, of Treasure Coast Culinary Tours. She’s the Tour Guide Extraordinaire and this company offers diners truly unique and fun epicurean encounters. They have three walking tours in Sebastian, Vero Beach, and Fort Pierce, where you visit a number of restaurants in walking distance of each other and sample the signature dish at each location. One of the stops includes a signature drink and the final stop is for dessert. Along the way, Debbi dishes on the points of interest, local trivia, and history of the area. It is something well worth doing whether you are a local or tourist.

I’ll start with Sebastian first and then Vero Beach. These restaurants cover the dining spectrum regarding cuisine and price. What they all have in common is that they serve more than just food, they dish on experiences too.

Sebastian:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AnCV_0gaOhhDl00
Fire pit at Capt Hirams in Sebastian, FLCapt Hirams

Capt Hirams located at 1580 US 1 Sebastian. While they are a resort with an almost endless myriad of fun things to do, they have a restaurant and tiki bar with amazing music, and it is almost always standing room only. Start off by taking a riverboat tour, then grab a bite to eat at Blackfins. Finish off with drinks at the tiki bar while listening to live music or sit at one of the fire pits. I love the seafood here.

Earl’s Hideaway located at 1405 Indian River Dr. Sebastian. Earl’s is frequented by motorcycle enthusiasts, so if you’re planning a vacation or local drive on your Harley, add this place to your list of stops. They have live music and are known for the best blues in the area. Have a cold, refreshing drink, a bite to eat, listen to music while overlooking the gorgeous Indian River as the backdrop. There’s never a cover charge and all events are free.

Tiki Bar & Grill located at 1130 Indian River Dr. Sebastian is the place to go if you want good food, delicious drinks, live music every night with your toes sand on the Indian River. But wait, there’s more! They have open jam night on Mondays and karaoke on Thursdays. If you like to dance and play cornhole, they’ve got that too.

Pareidolia Brewing Company located at 712 Cleveland Street Sebastian. This family-owned brewery makes wonderfully delicious, hand-crafted beers, ales, porters, IPAs, ciders, and seltzers. They’ve also got terrific food that the beer can help wash down. Seating is both indoors and outdoors with live music, open mic night, and trivia. They welcome your doggos on their outdoor deck. I fondly remember my stops here enjoying flatbreads, pretzel bites, cider and Slow-Paddle porter.

Vero Beach – Beachside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BahD0_0gaOhhDl00
Citron Bistro in the Village Shops on A1A in Vero BeachCitro Bistro

Citron Bistro located in the Village Shops at 6260 Florida A1A Vero Beach made it on this list because it is amid a lovely and diverse cluster of stores on A1A. They pay scrupulous attention to detail using only the highest quality, freshest ingredients in all their dishes. You can eat a healthy meal that is sumptuously satisfying, and their brunch is divine. Pamper yourself by combining your shopping with an amazing meal for a luxe experience. I’ve enjoyed many a meal with my husband, friends and with colleagues for work meetings.

Heaton’s is nestled in the Vero Beach Hotel & Spa at 3500 Ocean Dr in Vero on the ocean. This gorgeous place is luxurious with a casual yet dressy vibe. The food is top notch with the sparkling ocean before you. In addition, they have live music and a packed event calendar. Don’t forget about the cozy fire pits for those cool nights we experience a few times a year in winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmiGv_0gaOhhDl00
Tiki table at Mulligans Vero Beach with the author's husband checking out a rainbow.Ellen Contreras

Mulligans Beach House located at 1025 Beachland Blvd. in the Sexton Plaza Vero Beach. While they have eight locations, the Vero Beach location is right on the ocean, and you can dine under your own personal tiki with your toes in the sand. If you just want to enjoy a refreshing cocktail and a snack, you can sit on one of their colorful Adirondack chairs and listen to the live music. Their fish tacos are yummy, and their salads are fresh, large, and you can add shrimp, fish, or chicken on top. Excellent happy hour options and sometimes your ocean view comes with a rainbow.

Waldo’s is part of the historic Driftwood Resort located at 3150 Ocean Dr. in Vero Beach. Waldo Sexton built the hotel in 1937 and it is ensconced in Old Florida charm and history. They claim to have the best burger and the beach, and I cannot disagree. Their burgers are good and so is the seafood. I’ve never had a bad meal or drink here – ever! This was one of my stops every time I came here for a vacation long before I moved here. Along with the charm, relaxed vibe and friendly staff, the music is terrific, and people can’t help but dance. Even during season when you wait for a table, the wait is fun because of the drinks and music. I have also had a few business lunches here too. It’s way better than sitting in an office. Lastly, do not miss out on Margarita Madness on Mondays.

The Wave Kitchen & Bar is in the Costa D’Este hotel located at 3244 Ocean Dr Vero Beach. If you eat indoors, they have a piano in the dining room adding to the elegant atmosphere. They also have the Cabana bar with a super happy hour including half-priced appetizers and a wide selection of drink specials. Sit poolside at the Cabana bar or in the outdoor seating lounge by the fire pit. If you like music and dancing, this is your place for fun. My one-year wedding anniversary was here, and they made it memorable with the chef coming out to speak with us and he prepared a special dessert of an assortment of sweet treats served on an icy cold slab of marble. Through the years I’ve also enjoyed plenty of dinners, social events, business meetings, and it’s my go-to place for my annual after party for my radio/podcast talk show.

Grind & Grape is located at 925 Bougainvillea Ln Vero Beach. If you like coffee and wine, you’ll love this place. Come in the morning and enjoy a hand-crafted coffee beverage either hot or cold and pair it with either a savory or sweet breakfast treat, which they serve all day. For the afternoons and evening, come in for a drink. Their wine list is diverse and divine as their cocktails. Their lunch and dinner menu has a nice variety like their breakfast menu. They have live music every day and you won’t want to miss out on their Sunday brunch with jazz music. Flatbreads and cheese and charcuterie boards are delish.

Havana Night’s Piano Bar located upstairs from Maison Martinique in the Caribbean Court Boutique Resort at 1605 Ocean Dr Vero Beach. Whether you go for a complete meal or drinks and tapas, you will be transported back in time to a 50’s Cuban vibe with live piano playing, singing, and dancing. This is a fun and romantic place.

Live in the Loop at Riverside Theatre located at 3250 Riverside Park Dr Vero Beach. If you want to enjoy music, comedy or the theatre and dinner, this is a fun way to do it. They have a casual dining menu along with a top-notch wine and liquor list. The music concerts are free, and you can bring your own lawn chairs or reserve a seat for $5 in their overed table areas.

Vero Beach – Mainland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lL3ep_0gaOhhDl00
American Icon Brewery - old diesel engine generator from the 1920's power plant - Vero BeachAmerican Icon Brewery

American Icon Brewery located at 1133 19th Pl. Vero Beach is in a building with long-standing historical significance. The restaurant and brewery are located in an old diesel power plant built in the 1920’s and has been lovingly preserved through the years. Michael Rechter, the founder and owner, transformed the building while keeping a lot of the original character and even the diesel engine generator that is now part of the bar. The beer they make is terrific and my personal favorites are the 1926 Hef, the Power Plant and The Factory. The Icon burger and Black & Blue burgers are my go-to burgers and I rarely deviate. Their pretzel is awesome too! I love the industrial vibe of this place and it’s where I’ve met with friends, gone out on a date night and work meetings. What makes this place fun is the live music, corn hole, trivia, yoga on the green, and special beer tasting dinners.

Sean Ryan Pub located at 2019 14th Ave in Vero Beach’s downtown has all the charm of an Irish Pub in Dublin with an authentic menu, albeit with some Floridian influence. The fish and chips are always perfect every time I’ve gone there. It is a great place for a drink and to watch the game, but you can also play games like bingo and trivia. If you like live music, they have that too. This restaurant has a friendly, cozy, neighborhood feel. A good time is always had by all.

Filthy’s Fine Cocktails & Beer located at 1238 16th St. Vero Beach is thought by many to be a bar, but it is much more than that. Yes, Filthy’s has a lot of beers, some of them local, on tap and a fantastic cocktail menu but they have food too. Their pizza rivals the local Italian pizzerias, and they do a swift take out business from their kitchen. On Sundays they open at 11am for their Bloody Sunday Brunch. They make the best bloody marys and they have their own menu. You can craft your own cocktail and add food to it that comes with the drink in skewers. I love adding meatballs, caprese salad, shrimp cocktail, bacon, olives, and celery of course. They are known for amazing live music, but they also have bingo on Mondays. It’s a fundraiser for Veterans with PTSD. If you haven’t been here in a while, come and check it out as they have recently renovated the place and it looks really cool.

As you can see, there are many restaurants in Indian River County that do an excellent job creating a fantastic dining experience to go along with delicious food and drinks. If you feel I have missed out on one of your favorite restaurants, tell me about it in the comments below. Make sure to include why you like the restaurant, what your experience was, and events or fun things they offer. I’m sure I missed a few.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# indian river restaurants# vero beach# sebastian# inflation# beach restaurants

Comments / 0

Published by

Ellen Contreras is also known as the Treasure Coast Connector because she shares information and writes articles that connects business owners to consumers in the community - Florida's Treasure Coast and beyond. Ellen is an iHeart Radio talk show host at Planet Vero. Her show, Treasure Coast Connector, airs on Saturdays at 3pm on WCZR 101.7FM (Stuart to Melbourne, FL). She also writes helpful articles and shares opinions on careers, business development, the Florida lifestyle and more. Follow Ellen on: Livestream - iHeart radio talk show: https://livestream.com/planetvero/events/ Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/treasure-coast-connector-show Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreasureCoastConnector Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/treasurecoastconnector/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellencontreras/

Vero Beach, FL
694 followers

More from Ellen Contreras

Vero Beach, FL

Treasure Coast celebrates National French Fry Day

Hand cut French fries (near) at The Edgewood Eatery Vero Beach.Ellen Contreras. July 13th is National French Fry Day and while we may think of French fries as American as apple pie, we did not invent them. Potatoes were brought over to Europe from Colombia back in the 1500s and it took a very long time for them to be consumed by people. The French initially fed potatoes to pigs because they thought eating them caused diseases.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

New Treasure Coast house detailing business makes quick work of the honey-do list

L-R: Matt Imler, Ellen Contreras & David Imler on set discussing their new business Shack ShineEllen Contreras. Today’s taping of the Treasure Coast Connector iHeart radio/podcast talk show put the spotlight on two brothers, Matt and David Imler. They recently opened a Shack Shine location in Vero Beach in March serving the entire Treasure Coast of Florida from the Jupiter inlet to Sebastian inlet.

Read full story
Martin County, FL

Picturesque Martin County beaches to explore for the perfect staycation vacation on the Treasure Coast

Blowing Rocks Preserve - Hobe Sound - Martin CountyDiscoverMartin.com. This article of Martin County beaches completes my series of serene and uncrowded beaches on the Treasure Coast, here is the article for Indian River County beaches and this is the link to the St. Lucie County article.

Read full story
1 comments
Vero Beach, FL

New Treasure Coast B2B monthly networking event had a great turnout

L-R: Tammy Crandell, Rebecca Danise, Rachel Brody, Ellen Contreras, Debbi Goodman Venturina, Cydi Brewer, Christina KlinglerEllen Contreras. Treasure Coast business-to-business networking events are making a resurgence after the pandemic. There is a nice variety of them – breakfast, lunch and after hours – to fit your schedule. Different themes make it interesting too – educational, speed networking, pass-the-mic business commercials, etc.

Read full story
Florida State

Practical tips often overlooked during the hurricane season to help new Florida residents stay sane

The hurricane season starts on June 1st and ends on November 30th. While most of the activity is seen in September, we do get our fair share of storms throughout the entire six months. Some years are way busier than others.

Read full story
7 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Florida's Treasure Coast July 4th Weekend Festivities

July 4th Celebration Boom on the Lagoon in Vero BeachEvergreen Media. We are about to start a festive 3-day holiday weekend! Get your calendar out and make some plans to attend local events as well as some backyard barbecues with friends and family. If you need a rest in between parties, put your toes in the sand at your favorite beach and cool off.

Read full story
Florida State

Floridafication guide to help new Florida residents get settled in

We joke here in Florida that there are only ten native Floridians left in the state. For some reason, many of them up and leave when they graduate. Why? Who knows? I personally love living in the land of summer and sunshine.

Read full story
52 comments
Florida State

Fun summer vacation staycation plans to handle rising gas prices and inflation

Archie Carr National Wildlife RefugeEllen Contreras. While watching Good Morning America over the weekend, they reported eye opening statistics on gas prices ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Back in 2020, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the US was $1.87, in 2020 it rose to $3.04 and now it is up to $4.59. They also reported that airfare is up over 30%.

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

Awesome Mother’s Day gift ideas and specials from small businesses on the Treasure Coast

TL-Kramer Wellness, TR-Oh Vero Selfie Museum, BL-LPL Creations, BR-Sealantro British Cafe & MarketCompilation-Ellen Contreras, Jillian Jackson, Luisana Prato, Jayne Withers. Flowers and Sunday brunch is a wonderful way to treat your mom on Mother’s Day. If you’re looking to add something to it or want to do something different, here is a wonderful list of specials being offered by a wide array of small businesses on the Treasure Coast of Florida. Amazon is wonderful, but let’s not forget to show some support and shop local too. Remember, small businesses are made up of people who live right here in the community too.

Read full story

Add exercise as part of daily hygiene routine

People exercising - Charles Park, Vero BeachAbbe Chane. Most of us start the day with a routine. We wake up, make the bed, put on a pot of coffee, wash our face, brush our teeth, shower and dress, check our email inbox, have breakfast and head out to work.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Lucie County, FL

Simply serene St. Lucie County Beaches to enjoy this summer

Dog swimming at Walton Rocks Beach & Dog Park in St. Lucie Countywww.visitstlucie.com. Last week’s article was about beaches in Indian River County where locals go to get away from it all. As mentioned, there are some beaches that are low-key and others that can get crowded when the snowbirds flock in the winter along with the vacationers.

Read full story
3 comments
Vero Beach, FL

Real Estate business builder in-person event in Vero Beach

Whether you are a top producer or have just gotten your real estate license, growing your business is key to your career. Every industry has its cycles. Realtors and brokers know this all too well. Unfortunately, the great recession began by the burst of the mortgage bubble and now we are seeing huge increases in housing prices nationwide.

Read full story
Indian River County, FL

Kramer Wellness Center open house event in Indian River County

A few weeks ago, I wrote about Kramer Wellness Center offering a service unique to the Treasure Coast – colon hydrotherapy, which you can read here. They have enjoyed a solidly successful soft opening and have planned an open house, on Saturday 4/9 from 11am to 5pm, for the public to come in, take a tour of their beautiful facility and learn about all the wonderful services Kramer Wellness has to offer.

Read full story
Indian River County, FL

Uncrowded yet gorgeous Indian River County beaches – where locals go to get away from it all

Ocean at Archie Carr Wildlife RefugeEllen Contreras. Going to the beach in Florida is a year-round privilege. However, year-rounders don’t always go swimming in the winter. They’re more likely to stick their toes in the sand, soak up the sun, read a great book, stroll the boardwalk, have lunch, or grab some ice cream. It’s still a perfect way to enjoy the day.

Read full story
17 comments
Vero Beach, FL

TEDx Vero speakers delivered on their promise of amazing ideas worth sharing

Nervous excitement and electricity filled the air at the Emerson Center in Vero Beach this past Sunday. One by one, nine talented speakers graced the stage and delivered talks that ranged from poignant to shocking to hilarious sometimes all in one speech. Everyone had something to teach us and that’s the purpose of TED talks. It is about ideas worth sharing and share they did!

Read full story
Vero Beach, FL

Brand new wellness facility in Vero Beach offering a service not found on the Treasure Coast

Services offered at Kramer WellnessKramer Wellness. Vero Beach is a quaint, small town in Florida that many people often refer to as “Mayberry by the sea.” While we would like to keep it that way, it is always exciting when a business opens offering something new to the area.

Read full story
2 comments

Content Creation can help Land a Dream Job

People working togetherPhoto by RODNAE Productions from Pexels. Content creators shouldn’t be just a term for people who upload on YouTube, Instagram or TikTok. Job seekers need to be content creators too. If you want to up level your career and land your dream job, start tapping on your keyboard and show what you can do to get noticed. Here are some suggestions to brand yourself and showcase your skills.

Read full story
1 comments
Vero Beach, FL

IRSC Women’s Conference Supporting Women to Lead and Serve their communities

IRSC debuted the first Women’s Conference on Friday February 11th at their Muller campus in Vero Beach. The purpose of the conference is the empower the journey of women to lead and serve their communities. According to Lynne O’Dell, the Conference Chair, this is going to be an annual event as she knew it was something that not only the college needed but the community as well.

Read full story
Stuart, FL

Fun Event | Support MS and Get a Chance to Win a 55” Smart TV and Other Prizes

Treasure Coast Harley DavidsonTreasure Coast Harley Davidson. Looking for something fun to do this weekend while supporting a good cause? Come down to Treasure Coast Harley Davidson at 4967 SE Federal Hwy in Stuart on Saturday 2/12 and Sunday 2/13 between noon and 4pm. They have teamed up with MS Views and News to raise money and awareness for the Multiple Sclerosis Community.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy