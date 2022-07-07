Picturesque Martin County beaches to explore for the perfect staycation vacation on the Treasure Coast

Blowing Rocks Preserve - Hobe Sound - Martin County DiscoverMartin.com

This article of Martin County beaches completes my series of serene and uncrowded beaches on the Treasure Coast, here is the article for Indian River County beaches and this is the link to the St. Lucie County article.

What is so wonderful about the Treasure Coast shoreline is the fact that it is not built up with tower after tower of high-rise condominiums. There are gorgeous residences, shops and restaurants but there are plenty of open spaces as well making for a very relaxing drive.

Here is a list of some of the beautiful beaches, from Jensen Beach down to Hobe Sound, to consider visiting and the amenities they offer:

Jensen Sea Turtle Beach located at 4191 NE Ocean Blvd. Jensen Beach is a gorgeous beach that the locals refer to simply as Jensen Beach. In addition to being a guarded beach, there is a café, grills, pavilions, volleyball, and of course fishing.

Joe’s River Park is located at 3500 NE Ocean Blvd. Stuart. This sublime park gives you access to the Indian River where you can canoe or kayak through the mangroves. It is also a great place to fish, bird watch and have an amazing picnic or barbecue. There are grills, picnic tables and pavilions.

Indian River - Martin County Martin.FL.us

Bob Graham Beach at 3225 NE Ocean Blvd. Jensen Beach is an idyllic place if you are looking to be alone and at peace. This is an undisturbed gem to read a book, collect shells, watch the birds and other wildlife and fish for your dinner. There are no lifeguards but there are walking trails and pavilions.

Stuart Beach 899 NE Ocean Blvd. Stuart isn’t hard to find as it is by the Florida Oceanographic Center and Elliott Museum. While this beach sees its fair share of beachgoers, it offers a lot of fun things to do in addition to the ocean. If you like sports, you can play volleyball and basketball. You can eat at the concession stand or bring a picnic and use their grills and pavilions.

Ross Witham Beach located at 704 SE MacArthur Blvd. in Stuart is the place to be if you love to explore underwater shipwrecks. It is the dive site of the Georges Valentine Underwater Archaeological Preserve. It is 100 yards offshore and a popular spot for divers.

Bathtub Reef 1585 SE MacArthur Blvd., Stuart is the most popular beach in Martin County because of its unique reef that bows out from the shore on each end to form a bathtub shape, hence the name. You can swim and snorkel in protected crystal-clear waters.

Bathtub Reef - Martin County Marti.FL.us

Blowing Rocks Preserve 574 S. Beach Rd. in Hobe Sound is another stunning beach that draws locals and vacationers alike. The rock formations are Anastasia limestone and when the waves crash against them, the water splashes up, around and through them sending salty spray up into the air. This is a photographer’s dream to catch the ultimate wave and water formation. This is a haven for swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving as well as hiking. There are three trails and boardwalks to stroll along.

Since we are dealing with inflation and high gas prices, these beaches are perfect to add to your list of staycation vacation ideas. As a resident of the Treasure Coast, I've been to almost all of the beaches in the tri-county area, some many times over. How many of these beaches have you been to in Martin County? Which one is your favorite? Share in the comments.