Florida's Treasure Coast July 4th Weekend Festivities

July 4th Celebration Boom on the Lagoon in Vero Beach Evergreen Media

We are about to start a festive 3-day holiday weekend! Get your calendar out and make some plans to attend local events as well as some backyard barbecues with friends and family. If you need a rest in between parties, put your toes in the sand at your favorite beach and cool off.

Before I get started with the list of fun things to do, I wanted to share an idea that I saw in my Facebook activity feed. An acquaintance shared a great idea from the Best Friends Animal Society. Instead of buying fireworks, buy two bags of pet food and take it to a local shelter. Make a difference instead of a noise.

Social media post - donate to pet shelters for July 4th Best Friends Animal Society

Here are some local shelters that do amazing work in the community:

For the Love of Paws - Ted and Cookie Pankiewicz – they are selfless people doing amazing things in the community and their thrift store is the best! Location: 12198 County Rd. 512 Fellsmere, FL 32948 772-539-2417

Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County located at 6230 77th St, Vero Beach, FL 32967

The Humane Society of St. Lucie County located at 8890 Glades Cut Off Rd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Dogs and Cats Forever Animal Sanctuary located at 4600 Selvitz Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34981

There are many other good ones and too many to list here, but please do consider donating dog and cat food to these shelters or your personal favorite. Now back to the list of fun activities!

Vero Beach:

July 4th - Boom! On the Lagoon presented by the City of Vero Beach at Riverside Park located at 3200 Riverside Park Dr. just over the Merrill P. Barber bridge in Vero Beach. The fun begins at 5pm and the fireworks show starts at 9pm with music synchronized on 103.7FM.

There will be food trucks, wine and beer, bounce houses, face painting, a variety of contests – hula hoop, Uncle Sam and pie eating. Johnny and The Blaze will provide musical entertainment.

Sebastian:

July 3rd – Capt Hirams Resort will be having its Fourth of July celebration from 2-6pm on the sandbar. Traditional holiday fare will be served: grilled burgers and hotdogs with cole slaw and baked beans for sides. The music is always on point and here’s the line-up: 2pm – Adwela & The Uprising, 4:30pm – Top Hill Crew and for those who love being in the spotlight, there will be karaoke at 6pm.

Capt Hirams is located at 1606 Indian River Dr. in Sebastian.

Riverview Park in Sebastian, FL City of Sebastian

July 4th 51st Annual Freedom Festival presented by the City of Sebastian and the Sebastian Lion’s Club. The day kicks off at 7am with a 5k run – Compete to Defeat Drugs by the Substance Abuse Council followed by an opening ceremony at 8am at the Flagpole at Riverview Park. There will be a parade at 8:30am starting at Davis Street and Indian River Dr. The festival begins at 10am and there will be live music from a variety of bands, contests – hula hoop, watermelon and pizza eating, and karaoke. The fireworks show starts at 9pm.

Riverview Park located on the east side of US 1 at CR-512.

Fort Pierce:

July 3rd – Music & Fireworks at Little Jim’s Bait & Tackle located at 601 North Causeway in Fort Pierce. Fireworks start at 9pm. Live music schedule: 11am – Ben Lewis, 2pm – Leafy Greens, and 5pm – Jessie & The Thieves.

July 4th – Stars Over St. Lucie at Marina Square located at 1 Avenue A in Fort Pierce. There will be live music by 21 To Burn, food vendors and drinks. The party starts at 6:30pm with the fireworks show at 9pm. It is presented by Main Street Fort Pierce and The City of Fort Pierce.

Stuart:

July 4th – Fireworks on the Fourth Honoring our First Responders. This is a free event at Flagler Park in Stuart and the fun starts at 5pm with the fireworks display at 9pm. There will be live music from Johnny Debt and Burnt Biscuit at the Riverwalk stage from 5pm until 9:30pm.

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and your own snacks and beverages. Flagler Ave at SW St. Lucie Ave will be shut down from 4:30pm to 10pm. There will be trams available to shuttle you from the parking lots to the park.

There are lots of other smaller events hosted by restaurants and bars that are sure to be a lot of fun as well. Plan ahead, stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and enjoy all that the Treasure Coast has to offer!