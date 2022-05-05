Awesome Mother’s Day gift ideas and specials from small businesses on the Treasure Coast

TL-Kramer Wellness, TR-Oh Vero Selfie Museum, BL-LPL Creations, BR-Sealantro British Cafe & Market Compilation-Ellen Contreras, Jillian Jackson, Luisana Prato, Jayne Withers

Flowers and Sunday brunch is a wonderful way to treat your mom on Mother’s Day. If you’re looking to add something to it or want to do something different, here is a wonderful list of specials being offered by a wide array of small businesses on the Treasure Coast of Florida. Amazon is wonderful, but let’s not forget to show some support and shop local too. Remember, small businesses are made up of people who live right here in the community too.

To gather information from local businesspeople about their promotions for Mother's Day for this article, I asked people via social media to tell me what they are offering. Here are some of the responses I got to help you with your shopping. There has been no compensation paid and none of these are affiliate links. I hope you enjoy a fabulous Mother's Day weekend!

If your mom loves massages or has never had one and really needs some relaxation, then reach out to Kramer Wellness because they are offering a free 30-minute halotherapy session in their salt room with the purchase of a Swedish massage. All the massage therapists have lots of experience and are specialists in their area of expertise. You can meet the team on the website and learn all about them. If you’ve never sat in a salt room, it really is a serene experience. The world outside simply melts away.

Does your mom love to be pampered at the spa by getting facials, waxing, tinting, body contouring or make up application? Aglow Skincare is known for their Hydrafacial as well as microchanneling and microneedling with amazing before and after photos to show for the effort. Get a gift certificate for a spa day fit for a queen. Ingrid Hernandez, Cheryl Zuppa’s newest esthetician, also has a glam room and Mary Kay gift bags, baskets, and gift certificates. She’ll turn your mom into a knockout beauty!

Are you an expat from the UK or was that your mother’s favorite vacation destination? Take her for a traditional full British afternoon tea at Sealantro British Café & Market. Jayne Withers hails from the UK, so this is as authentic as it gets! Their market features British baked goods, and imported grocery items, including bangers, bacon, biscuits, and chocolate. They also carry a range of quality boutique wines from $9.95 per bottle.

There’s an adorable shop that recently opened in Port St. Lucie at 486 SW Voltair Terrace called LyLyJustLyLy that offers cute little things and self-care all in one place. You can also shop online too. LyLy started her business because she is a self-described passionate lover of all things cute and nurturing with a creative flair for producing and selling. She’s offering 20% off everything in the store and if you shop online, use promo code LYLYMOM.

Pictures are worth a thousand words and for families they become cherished memories for a lifetime. This is a fantastic opportunity for a family portrait. Silly Moose Photography is going to be at White City Park on Saturday May 21st offering 20-minute session that includes four digital portraits for $375. Additional digital portraits are buy one, get one free at $175 each. They have sessions at 8:45am, 9:15am and 9:45am. To book, email sillymoosephotography@gmail.com.

LPL Creations is known all over the Treasure Coast and beyond for their high-end jewelry designs that come at a reasonable price. Luisana Prato is the founder and jewelry designer who started out of her home and now has a gorgeous boutique beachside in Vero Beach. If you are looking for something totally unique, this is the place for you. Receive a free 18k gold plated beaded Mom bracelet when you make a purchase of $100 or more. LPL offers free domestic shipping on orders over $75. Who doesn’t love free shipping?

British delicacies were covered earlier, now let’s head to Sweden for authentic Scandinavian treats by the Swedish Fika Factory. They make authentic baked goods and chocolate treats that will make your mouth water. Here in the US, when we want a break, many of us head to the Starbucks drive through. In Sweden, they take fika breaks where you gather with friends or coworkers for coffee and luscious treats in a particular order. They are selling special Mother’s Day fika boxes for $20.

When you’re cooking, there’s nothing worse than using cheap utensils. It makes preparing meals a chore and takes a lot longer too! For the mom who loves to cook, treat her to cooking utensils that stand the test of time – anything from Pampered Chef. There’s a special lady on the Treasure Coast who’s been helping people create memorable meals, Christina McIntosh. She will steer you in the right direction and there are always deals to be had every month.

Paula Cancino is the founder of Creations by Marisena, and she creates natural beauty products that are organic, eco-friendly, nourish the skin and are made with pure and safe ingredients. She has personalized zodiac deluxe gift sets where you can choose from an assortment of scents that include a full-size lotion bar, two lip balms, and an organic glow face balm. If your mom loves aromatherapy and pure skin care products, you’ll want to check this out.

Who doesn’t love taking selfies, especially when you’re on vacation, at a favorite restaurant or just hanging out with friends? These pictures are spontaneous and fun! Have you ever heard of a selfie museum? Well, there’s one in Vero Beach - Oh Vero Selfie Museum - and they have the coolest props and sets to take the best pictures ever. You’ll have so much fun exploring the place and the best thing is they are offering a special for Mother’s Day – buy one ticket and get another one free.

This is just a small sampling of some eclectic, fun, whimsical, luxurious, relaxing gift ideas for mom. The Treasure Coast is a treasure trove of unique small businesses. Even if you’ve already bought a gift for mom, shop for yourself, or another occasion and don’t forget Christmas is only 235 days away. It’ll be here before you know it!

Please follow me for more articles like this about the Treasure Coast pertaining to fun things to do, places to explore, shop, eat, play and other topics such as business and lifestyle.