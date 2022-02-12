Stuart, FL

Fun Event | Support MS and Get a Chance to Win a 55” Smart TV and Other Prizes

Looking for something fun to do this weekend while supporting a good cause? Come down to Treasure Coast Harley Davidson at 4967 SE Federal Hwy in Stuart on Saturday 2/12 and Sunday 2/13 between noon and 4pm. They have teamed up with MS Views and News to raise money and awareness for the Multiple Sclerosis Community.

MS is a neurological disorder and degenerative disease where the immune system attacks the nervous system and dissolves the protective coating covering nerve cells (myelin). It destroys the communication between the body and the brain and over time, it causes the person to lose the ability to walk and care for themselves. The symptoms include fatigue, pain, vision loss, and impaired coordination.

Through research, there have been a lot of advancements in treatments, therapies, and medication to slow the progression, but there is no cure. That’s why this event was created, your help and support is needed.

The event this weekend is meant to educate the public on what MS is and to introduce people to MS Views and News as a resource for information and help for those dealing with this disease. A fun time will be had by all.

There are lots of fun things planned. There will be food, music, raffles, and free roses with every donation. Take a chance to win a 55” Smart TV. There will also be a 50/50 raffle because who doesn’t love the chance to put a wad of cash in their pocket? Lots of great prizes will be raffled off including gorgeous gift baskets donated from local companies and a ton of gift certificates to Shindigs Irish Restaurant & Pub, Southern Pig and Cattle, Twisted Tuna, movie tickets, Trinity Connection Spa and more!

If you can’t make it out to the event but would like to make a donation, you can visit the MS Views and News website. Stuart Schlossman, the President of MS Views and News and his team will be on hand to answer all your questions about the non-profit organization. Stuart was diagnosed with MS back in 1998 and formed the organization in 2005 and achieved non-profit status in 2009. Stuart and his team have worked tirelessly and relentlessly to help others with MS live their best lives.

The website is a one-stop resource for information pertaining to MS, including events and the latest news on advancements made in the fight and cure of this disruptive disease. There are articles and videos about living with MS, interviews with experts, diet, nutrition and exercises designed to help you in your fight with MS.

So come down and join us on Saturday and Sunday. Have fun, learn about more about MS, get answers to any questions you have, enjoy some food, take a chance to win prizes, cash and a TV. A great time will be had by all! Whether you are a Harley Davidson fan or not, this will be a fun event and a chance to support a great cause.

