Man Refuses to Adopt Dying Friend's Dog and Instead Buys Puppy From Breeder

Elle Silver

Photo by

A man took to Reddit to explain how he's refused to adopt his dying friend's dog. Instead, he wants to buy a puppy from a breeder.

His dying friend owns a Pug, a breed known for its short nose, which this man thinks is "ugly." He prefers German Shepards and has already put a security deposit down to purchase a German Shepard puppy from a breeder.

He did this before finding out that his friend wanted him to take his Pug when he died. He only discovered his friend's desire for him to adopt his pet when he revealed the news of his new German Shepard puppy.

His friend did not share in his excitement. Instead, he explained that his cousin, who was supposed to take the Pug, had decided against it.

This dying friend relayed that he really wants this man to adopt his dog. He even claimed this man could save money by adopting his Pug, named Horace.

But this man does not want to adopt Horace. Not only does he dislike Pugs, but Horace is disobedient. The dog tears up stuff around the house and is often yapping.

The man told his friend, who is dying of cancer, that he would help him find Horace a good home. But his friend remained shocked and hurt by his refusal to take the dog.

It's understandable that this friend is upset, seeing he is dying. He's worried that he still has no one to care for his pet.

However, this man is not obligated to adopt Horace. That he wants to help his friend rehome his pet responsibly is a kind gesture.

He could reach out to more family members to see if someone else will take the dog. Rehoming websites such as Rehome or Get Your Pet are also an option for finding a new owner for Horace. Experts do advise against rehoming a pet through Craig's List as pets rehomed that way have ended up abused or killed.

But apart from that, he shouldn't feel guilty about not adopting Horace and instead buying a German Shepard puppy from a breeder. As long as he purchases the puppy from a reputable breeder, there's no problem with this.

Breeders that are certified by the American Kennel Club take special care to breed their dogs, keeping them in a household environment with plenty of outdoor space. There are actually positives to buying a dog from a reputable breeder as well.

According to Morgan Forde for Mic:

Breeders are also your best shot if you want a puppy, as while you can adopt puppies in shelters, they're less common, and unlike breeders, the shelters might not know their exact ages.

However, where this man is at fault is that he should be there to support his friend better. He shouldn't just talk about the new dog he's buying.

According to Erin Coriell, an end-of-life educator and grief worker, "The most impactful thing you can do when someone is dying is to practice active listening."

This man should be letting his friend speak instead of blabbing on about his own news.

There is also a chance that this friend is afraid of dying. To counteract a dying person's fear of death, Coriell says, "Let your loved one know that he or she is not alone and that you’re there every step of the way."

Of course, this dying man is concerned about Horace's fate. This man needs to keep that in mind. He doesn't need to adopt the Pug, but he does need to take better care of his friend.

