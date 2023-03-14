Wife Divorces Husband After He Loses Six-Figure Job. His Family Warned Him She Was a Gold Digger.

Elle Silver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmRfu_0lIoO9CU00
Photo byAndrea Piacquadio

A man took to Reddit to share his story about marrying a woman who only wanted him for his money. As soon as he lost his six-figure job, things went sour in their relationship.

He was able to land a new job, but for a significantly lower salary. They could afford to keep the house but couldn't continue to spend freely the way they had been.

He told his wife they had to change their spending habits. No more splurging on expensive tastes. No more private school for the kids.

His wife wasn't very happy about this, and lo and behold, two months later, his wife said she needed a break.

She took the kids with her to her mother's. A few weeks later, she filed for divorce.

But here's the clincher: within two weeks, she had a new boyfriend. Within three months, she had shacked up with him.

The new boyfriend is a surgeon! However, that doesn't mean that this woman didn't take half of this man's assets in the divorce.

But the situation gets even more tragic: he assumes his now ex-wife was cheating on him while they were married.

The most crushing thing of all is that this man's family had already warned him about this woman ten years earlier. Before they even got married, his parents and sister told him that something was "off" with her.

What makes this story so ironic is that when he met his now ex-wife in college, he was a broke, loan-ridden student. He grew up lower middle class and had to fight for everything he had.

Meanwhile, she dropped out of college, claiming she didn't need a degree because she planned to be a stay-home mom once they had kids. This was alright by this man as he was happy she wanted to stay home with their future children.

His perfect life came to fruition when he landed his "dream job" after college. All that hard work paid off.

He was now earning six figures. He had a cushy job: company car and paid travel. The company even footed the bill for him to get his Master's degree.

And then there was the signing bonus. He used part of it to buy an engagement ring for his wife-to-be.

Because he started dating her before he came into money, he assumed she was marrying him for love. But there were more red flags that he ignored.

His wife-to-be planned an extravagant, expensive wedding. Once they were married, she demanded they buy the biggest house they could find.

Before long, his signing bonus was gone. He told his new wife they needed to slow down with the spending.

She wouldn't listen.

They had two children together. His wife's spending problem just got worse. She spoiled the children. Spoiling the kids was okay for this man as he had grown up wanting for so much.

But then, he was laid off from his six-figure job. They couldn't keep spending the way they were.

He asked his wife to downsize her lifestyle. She refused.

Then she decided she didn't even want to be married anymore.

Did she leave this man because he lost his six-figure job? It seems like it.

His family hasn't given him a "told you so," though he suspects that's how they feel. He even feels he deserves to hear it.

How could he have missed the clues that this woman was a gold digger?

Robin Wood wrote for MensXP that it's not so hard to discern when a woman just wants you for your money:

She'll always go beyond what she can afford because she has expensive tastes. If she's not in a high-paying job and yet she likes to wear branded clothes and shoes and always expects you to buy her ridiculously expensive things, with no consideration for your wallet, then you know what you're in for.

Wendy Wortham, a wedding officiant, also explains how she coaches men to protect themselves against marrying gold diggers. It all starts with the engagement ring. If a woman is demanding an expensive engagement ring then Wortham asks a man to ask himself: "...what else his future with this bride would require or demand?"

Would it be a bigger house? Nicer car? Too much is never enough for some people. When you bend make sure you aren’t going to break. Set limits. If you don’t, a gold digger won’t either. You can’t buy love.

But about the divorce? A woman is allowed to divorce her husband if she wants. There is no law against ending a marriage.

This man even explains that his ex-wife claims they had grown apart because he worked too many hours and was never around. That's definitely grounds to divorce a man, even if this guy isn't happy about it.

Unfortunately, taking half of his assets is also in her right. Annie Lane of Dear Annie says that when deciding who gets what in a divorce, "what you had before marriage is yours, and what [she] had before marriage is [hers], and anything that you acquired during marriage is to be split down the middle."

Sure, this man may look back on his failed marriage with anger, wishing he wouldn't have let his wife squander so much money and then take even more in the divorce, but this is life. He just has to move on.

Maybe next time, listen to your family's warnings.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# divorce# money# marriage# spending habits# parenthood

Comments / 58

Published by

I write about dating, marriage, divorce, family, society, and the city I live in: Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, CA
15K followers

More from Elle Silver

Woman Calls Out "Selfish" Sister for Wanting to Skip Her Wedding Over "Trauma" About Her Husband's Death

A woman took to Reddit to discuss her anger over her sister's refusal to attend her wedding. Her sister wants to skip her nuptials because she's afraid that her "trauma" over her husband's death will be triggered if she goes.

Read full story
35 comments

Mom Canceled Marriage Proposal Party Because "Right-Wing" Future Son-in-Law Told Her Son Not to Act "Too Gay"

A mom took to Reddit to get advice about a problem she's having with her family. Her daughter, Jaelinn, and boyfriend, James, were planning to get married. They had organized a marriage proposal party, which is different from an engagement party, according to Proposal007.com:

Read full story

Man Refuses to Adopt Dying Friend's Dog and Instead Buys Puppy From Breeder

A man took to Reddit to explain how he's refused to adopt his dying friend's dog. Instead, he wants to buy a puppy from a breeder. His dying friend owns a Pug, a breed known for its short nose, which this man thinks is "ugly." He prefers German Shepards and has already put a security deposit down to purchase a German Shepard puppy from a breeder.

Read full story
32 comments

Bride Refuses to Allow "Miracle Baby" Niece to Be Flower Girl at Wedding. Sister-in-Law Turns Whole Family Against Her.

A bride-to-be took to Reddit to complain about a predicament her sister-in-law has put her in. This bride-to-be wants her fiancé's daughter to be the flower girl at her wedding. Her sister-in-law has other plans.

Read full story
99 comments

Man Serves Cheap Steaks to In-Laws but Buys Expensive Wagyu Beef for Parents

A man took to Reddit to explain how he serves cheap, low-grade steak to his in-laws but buys expensive Wagyu beef for his parents to eat. This seriously angers his wife, who thinks he's treating her parents unequally.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman Upset When Dating Match Demands She Remove Filter on Photo and Send Photo of Her Teeth

A woman took to Mumsnet, a British parenting website, to ask for advice about a man she recently met online. She'd been talking to him for a week and a half and he seemed quite keen on her. They set up a date to meet and that's when he suddenly started acting weird.

Read full story

16-Year-Old Earns a Higher Salary at a Pizza Joint Than Teacher Mom With a Master's Degree

A man took to Reddit to complain about how his 16-year-old son, who works at a pizza joint, earns more money than his teacher wife who has a master’s degree. His wife is employed as a preschool teacher at a private Christian school. The school is connected to a large church located in a wealthy neighborhood and has many generous donors.

Read full story
3 comments

Study Claims Short Men Are More Likely to Be Psychopaths and Narcissists

Researchers claim to have found a connection between shortness in men and Dark Triad personality traits. Dark Triad personality traits can be defined as narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism.

Read full story
6 comments

Wife Refuses to Cut Short Honeymoon Because Brother-in-Law and Family Are in Hospital Back Home After Car Accident

A woman took to Reddit to complain that her husband wants to cut short their honeymoon after his brother, wife, and daughter got into a car accident back home and are now in the hospital. This woman and her husband have only been married for three weeks. The plan was to travel for two months to different countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. But now this woman's husband wants to end the honeymoon and return home.

Read full story
109 comments

Racist Father Drives Couple Apart Because He Won't Accept Son-in-Law's Half-Black Child

A man took to Reddit to complain about the breakdown of his marriage over his wife's racist father. The issue appears to center around his six-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Read full story
76 comments

Mom Says Daughter's Biological Father Is a Narcissist and Won't Attend Her Wedding If He Walks Her Down Aisle

A mom took to Reddit to share how she's refused to attend her daughter's upcoming wedding if her biological father comes. When the mom was married to this man, he was abusive. She claims he's a "narcissistic jerk."

Read full story
41 comments

Woman Refuses to Leave 5-Month-Old Baby at Home to Attend Sister's Child-Free Wedding

A woman took to Reddit to ask for advice on how to deal with a family impasse. Her sister is getting married, and the wedding is a child-free event. This woman is pregnant. On the date of the wedding, she will have a five-month-old baby.

Read full story
39 comments

Husband Refuses to Quit Drinking 4 Beers on Friday and Saturdays Nights in Solidarity With Pregnant and Nursing Wife

A man took to Reddit to complain about his wife who wanted him to stop drinking alcohol while she was pregnant and still wants him to abstain now that the baby is three months old. He says he only drinks four beers on Friday and Saturday nights. His wife doesn’t even want him to do that, though, as she’s now nursing and pumping and still can’t drink herself.

Read full story
109 comments

Father Refuses to Attend His Son’s Wedding, and Instead Spends the Evening With His Son’s Ex-Wife

Photo byCharles BüchlerA father made a bizarre decision for an unusually good reason. He decided not to attend his son’s wedding in lieu of spending the evening with his son’s ex-wife. While this may sound strange to many of us and even a bit evil, it’s not. At least not for the reason that this father gives.

Read full story
37 comments

Man Calling Himself a “Rabid Liberal” Doesn't Want to Attend His Trump-Supporting Nephew's Wedding

A man named Jae wrote to Newsweek, describing a difficult decision he must make. His nephew is getting married and he’s been invited to the event but he’s not sure he wants to attend.

Read full story
631 comments

Man Squats in Dead Parents' House, Enraging Siblings

A man named Layhar wrote to Newsweek, seeking advice as to what to do about his brother and wife who have no intention of leaving their deceased parents’ house. This, even though the parents left the house to their five children to split equally.

Read full story
Manhattan Beach, CA

I Believed My Husband When He Told Me We'd Be Rich. He Ended Up Ruining Me Financially.

"Which house do you want to live in?" my husband-to-be asked. We were walking down "The Strand" in Manhattan Beach. If you’ve never been to "The Strand," it’s a paved bicycle and pedestrian path that travels along the beach for miles in either direction, from Santa Monica to Torrance, in the South Bay.

Read full story
9 comments

Mom Upset Over Son’s Refusal to Invite Her Toxic Sister to His Wedding

A woman named Shari wrote to Newsweek to describe her distress over her son's refusal to invite her sister to his wedding. Apparently, this sister in question has always been terrible to Shari. She has wanted little to do with Shari's son either, even though she is his aunt and godmother.

Read full story

Couple Refuses to Take in Nieces After Their Mother Dies, Claiming the Girls Will Fare Better in Foster Care

A 21-year-old woman recently posted on Reddit to ask for advice about her predicament. Her husband's 26-year-old sister, a drug addict, died, leaving behind two young daughters, ages six and nine.

Read full story
520 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy