Man Serves Cheap Steaks to In-Laws but Buys Expensive Wagyu Beef for Parents

Elle Silver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNHNR_0lHi7GHz00
Photo byGonzalo Guzman

A man took to Reddit to explain how he serves cheap, low-grade steak to his in-laws but buys expensive Wagyu beef for his parents to eat. This seriously angers his wife, who thinks he's treating her parents unequally.

The man claims he doesn't do this out of spite or malice. He even thinks his in-laws are "lovely people." However, he says, "...they refuse to eat steak that isn't well done."

He learned this when he bought some "beautiful prime steak" for his in-laws the first time they came to dinner after he'd moved in with their daughter. But having to cook these expensive cuts medium well made him "die a little" inside.

Still, he served the medium-done steak to his in-laws only to receive another shock. His wife's father took his piece of meat back to the grill to cook it all the way through.

Why ruin a pricey piece of steak by cooking it to a crisp? Now this man buys a lower grade of meat for when the in-laws come for dinner.

On the contrary, when his parents come to dine, he serves them high-quality Wagyu. This is because his parents are gourmands. He can serve his parents medium or even rare meat.

His wife is fed up though. She wants her husband to treat her parents like he does his own. But he simply doesn't want to waste money on meat that his in-laws won't appreciate because they'll only eat it over-cooked.

Think this man is being petty? Chefs who specialize in steaks don't disagree with how he's acting. The purpose of buying an expensive cut of beef is to taste the uniqueness and the quality of the steak. You can't taste that if you cook it too much.

When you do, it just ends up tasting the same as low-grade meat. So this man serving his in-laws cheap steaks isn't actually such a weird thing, seeing they need him to cook the meat so much it doesn't make a difference in flavor.

Sure, he may have a good reason for serving his in-laws bargain barrel meat. But does his wife have a reason to be angry about this?

Yes, she does.

According to Mieke Rivka Sidorsky, a couples therapist in Maryland, the key to having a good relationship with your in-laws is to focus on the good about them. "This is a long-term relationship, so it is likely worth investing in," says Sidorsky.

In short, this man's in-laws aren't going anywhere. He should be treating them the same as he does his parents. He should not be buying them cheap meat while splurging on his folks.

Arlin Cuncic, MA, also recommends being patient with one's in-laws and accepting them as they are. This is an important step in keeping your marriage happy.

If this man keeps up the poor treatment of his in-laws, this just might lead to divorce. And yet, he may want to have a heart-to-heart with his wife's parents about their opinions on how to cook their meat.

Believe it or not but there are health benefits to eating your steak medium or rare. According to The Healthy Journal, meat cooked till it's well done contains more potential carcinogens than meat cooked for a shorter time.

A 2018 study also found that well-done steak can cause high blood pressure. A study from New York's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai even found that eating well-done steak is a risk factor for developing dementia.

Consuming thoroughly cooked meat just isn't good for his in-laws' health. He should hit the problem that way. Maybe that will get them to change their mind and start to eat their meat rare or medium. Then he won't feel so bad about serving them the good cuts.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# family# marriage# food# health

Comments / 5

Published by

I write about dating, marriage, divorce, family, society, and the city I live in: Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, CA
15K followers

More from Elle Silver

Woman Calls Out "Selfish" Sister for Wanting to Skip Her Wedding Over "Trauma" About Her Husband's Death

A woman took to Reddit to discuss her anger over her sister's refusal to attend her wedding. Her sister wants to skip her nuptials because she's afraid that her "trauma" over her husband's death will be triggered if she goes.

Read full story
25 comments

Mom Canceled Marriage Proposal Party Because "Right-Wing" Future Son-in-Law Told Her Son Not to Act "Too Gay"

A mom took to Reddit to get advice about a problem she's having with her family. Her daughter, Jaelinn, and boyfriend, James, were planning to get married. They had organized a marriage proposal party, which is different from an engagement party, according to Proposal007.com:

Read full story

Man Refuses to Adopt Dying Friend's Dog and Instead Buys Puppy From Breeder

A man took to Reddit to explain how he's refused to adopt his dying friend's dog. Instead, he wants to buy a puppy from a breeder. His dying friend owns a Pug, a breed known for its short nose, which this man thinks is "ugly." He prefers German Shepards and has already put a security deposit down to purchase a German Shepard puppy from a breeder.

Read full story
19 comments

Wife Divorces Husband After He Loses Six-Figure Job. His Family Warned Him She Was a Gold Digger.

A man took to Reddit to share his story about marrying a woman who only wanted him for his money. As soon as he lost his six-figure job, things went sour in their relationship.

Read full story
58 comments

Bride Refuses to Allow "Miracle Baby" Niece to Be Flower Girl at Wedding. Sister-in-Law Turns Whole Family Against Her.

A bride-to-be took to Reddit to complain about a predicament her sister-in-law has put her in. This bride-to-be wants her fiancé's daughter to be the flower girl at her wedding. Her sister-in-law has other plans.

Read full story
99 comments

Woman Upset When Dating Match Demands She Remove Filter on Photo and Send Photo of Her Teeth

A woman took to Mumsnet, a British parenting website, to ask for advice about a man she recently met online. She'd been talking to him for a week and a half and he seemed quite keen on her. They set up a date to meet and that's when he suddenly started acting weird.

Read full story

16-Year-Old Earns a Higher Salary at a Pizza Joint Than Teacher Mom With a Master's Degree

A man took to Reddit to complain about how his 16-year-old son, who works at a pizza joint, earns more money than his teacher wife who has a master’s degree. His wife is employed as a preschool teacher at a private Christian school. The school is connected to a large church located in a wealthy neighborhood and has many generous donors.

Read full story
3 comments

Study Claims Short Men Are More Likely to Be Psychopaths and Narcissists

Researchers claim to have found a connection between shortness in men and Dark Triad personality traits. Dark Triad personality traits can be defined as narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism.

Read full story
6 comments

Wife Refuses to Cut Short Honeymoon Because Brother-in-Law and Family Are in Hospital Back Home After Car Accident

A woman took to Reddit to complain that her husband wants to cut short their honeymoon after his brother, wife, and daughter got into a car accident back home and are now in the hospital. This woman and her husband have only been married for three weeks. The plan was to travel for two months to different countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. But now this woman's husband wants to end the honeymoon and return home.

Read full story
108 comments

Racist Father Drives Couple Apart Because He Won't Accept Son-in-Law's Half-Black Child

A man took to Reddit to complain about the breakdown of his marriage over his wife's racist father. The issue appears to center around his six-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Read full story
75 comments

Mom Says Daughter's Biological Father Is a Narcissist and Won't Attend Her Wedding If He Walks Her Down Aisle

A mom took to Reddit to share how she's refused to attend her daughter's upcoming wedding if her biological father comes. When the mom was married to this man, he was abusive. She claims he's a "narcissistic jerk."

Read full story
41 comments

Woman Refuses to Leave 5-Month-Old Baby at Home to Attend Sister's Child-Free Wedding

A woman took to Reddit to ask for advice on how to deal with a family impasse. Her sister is getting married, and the wedding is a child-free event. This woman is pregnant. On the date of the wedding, she will have a five-month-old baby.

Read full story
26 comments

Husband Refuses to Quit Drinking 4 Beers on Friday and Saturdays Nights in Solidarity With Pregnant and Nursing Wife

A man took to Reddit to complain about his wife who wanted him to stop drinking alcohol while she was pregnant and still wants him to abstain now that the baby is three months old. He says he only drinks four beers on Friday and Saturday nights. His wife doesn’t even want him to do that, though, as she’s now nursing and pumping and still can’t drink herself.

Read full story
109 comments

Father Refuses to Attend His Son’s Wedding, and Instead Spends the Evening With His Son’s Ex-Wife

Photo byCharles BüchlerA father made a bizarre decision for an unusually good reason. He decided not to attend his son’s wedding in lieu of spending the evening with his son’s ex-wife. While this may sound strange to many of us and even a bit evil, it’s not. At least not for the reason that this father gives.

Read full story
37 comments

Man Calling Himself a “Rabid Liberal” Doesn't Want to Attend His Trump-Supporting Nephew's Wedding

A man named Jae wrote to Newsweek, describing a difficult decision he must make. His nephew is getting married and he’s been invited to the event but he’s not sure he wants to attend.

Read full story
631 comments

Man Squats in Dead Parents' House, Enraging Siblings

A man named Layhar wrote to Newsweek, seeking advice as to what to do about his brother and wife who have no intention of leaving their deceased parents’ house. This, even though the parents left the house to their five children to split equally.

Read full story
Manhattan Beach, CA

I Believed My Husband When He Told Me We'd Be Rich. He Ended Up Ruining Me Financially.

"Which house do you want to live in?" my husband-to-be asked. We were walking down "The Strand" in Manhattan Beach. If you’ve never been to "The Strand," it’s a paved bicycle and pedestrian path that travels along the beach for miles in either direction, from Santa Monica to Torrance, in the South Bay.

Read full story
9 comments

Mom Upset Over Son’s Refusal to Invite Her Toxic Sister to His Wedding

A woman named Shari wrote to Newsweek to describe her distress over her son's refusal to invite her sister to his wedding. Apparently, this sister in question has always been terrible to Shari. She has wanted little to do with Shari's son either, even though she is his aunt and godmother.

Read full story

Couple Refuses to Take in Nieces After Their Mother Dies, Claiming the Girls Will Fare Better in Foster Care

A 21-year-old woman recently posted on Reddit to ask for advice about her predicament. Her husband's 26-year-old sister, a drug addict, died, leaving behind two young daughters, ages six and nine.

Read full story
486 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy