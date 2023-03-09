Wife Refuses to Cut Short Honeymoon Because Brother-in-Law and Family Are in Hospital Back Home After Car Accident

A woman took to Reddit to complain that her husband wants to cut short their honeymoon after his brother, wife, and daughter got into a car accident back home and are now in the hospital. This woman and her husband have only been married for three weeks. The plan was to travel for two months to different countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. But now this woman's husband wants to end the honeymoon and return home.

She says no to this. Her reasoning is that her husband is not a doctor. There isn’t really anything he can do to help.

Yes, her brother-in-law’s wife is in the hospital. But "she probably only has a broken leg or something and that's why she needs some more days in the hospital,” this woman explains.

She simply believes their honeymoon is more important than flying back home to be with her husband’s family, even if members of his immediate family have been in a car accident.

Her husband doesn’t agree. He wants to rush home and attend to his family in need.

He told his wife that she’s being "selfish” for wanting to continue to travel. He even said that if she wants to stay on the honeymoon, she can continue on the trip by herself.

While it seems logical to assume that this woman is most likely in the wrong here, as her husband can't possibly enjoy their honeymoon if he’s worried about his family at home, there is one suspicious element to her husband’s story. He refuses to allow her in the hotel room with him while he’s talking on the phone with his family.

In short, he isn’t giving this woman the whole story.

This is a tricky situation that has even Reddit users at odds with one another about whether this woman is at fault for not wanting to end her honeymoon because of this family emergency, or her husband is for seemingly withholding facts about this emergency from her.

It surely seems like this woman’s husband is lying about something. Katia Beeden, an intuitive coach at Angel Love Hub, says that withholding information like this is a form of narcissistic abuse.

Narcissists in particular are withholders... The narcissist will make a point of withholding something that they know you really, really want.

Beeden goes on to share:

Withholding is similar to gaslighting as it makes you feel shut out, unimportant, isolated, ignored, and disempowered. It is especially damaging because the victim often doesn’t recognize it as a form of abuse.

This woman's husband is definitely withholding important information from her. But why? Is he withholding it because something else is wrong in their relationship that he doesn't want to come clean about? This may be something he knows will hurt her.

But even still, withholding information is also a form of lying.

According to Brandon Coussens, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Georgia, "Deception and dishonesty are wrong, even though sometimes people try to justify them."

The therapist shares that lying to a spouse destroys trust and prevents a deeper conversation so a couple can get to the bottom of what the real problem is.

Not only is this woman’s husband withholding information from her, but he is using the news of this "emergency" as a means to guilt his wife into feeling selfish because she wants to continue on their honeymoon.

If the situation at home is truly an emergency, then this man should explain every detail to his wife. The way he’s painting the situation now, it doesn’t really seem like an emergency.

In that case, it’s exceedingly expensive to simply cancel a honeymoon, especially if this couple hasn't purchased travel insurance.

Honestly, it seems like the husband is hiding something, such as he’s cheating, or now regrets marrying his wife.

He needs to level with her, even if the truth hurts her. This couple should also seek the guidance of a therapist to help them navigate this difficult situation.

What do you think? Should this couple end their honeymoon to be with the husband’s family at home in their time of need? Or is this woman right in continuing to travel, seeing she doesn’t have the full story? Let me know in the comments.

