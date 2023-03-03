Manhattan Beach, CA

I Believed My Husband When He Told Me We'd Be Rich. He Ended Up Ruining Me Financially.

Elle Silver

Photo byfreestocks

"Which house do you want to live in?" my husband-to-be asked. We were walking down "The Strand" in Manhattan Beach. If you’ve never been to "The Strand," it’s a paved bicycle and pedestrian path that travels along the beach for miles in either direction, from Santa Monica to Torrance, in the South Bay.

On one side of The Strand are sand and waves. On the other side are huge beach houses. At least this is the case in Manhattan Beach.

These homes have huge windows that look out toward the water. They are usually three or four stories high. They have broad balconies, and some even have small, neatly manicured lawns in front. Because these homes are located right on this pathway and their windows are so big, you can see right inside them.

You can see the fine art hanging on the walls and the tasteful furniture in pleasant colors. You can see the modern kitchens with all the bells and whistles and the gorgeous lighting fixtures.

Everything with these houses is just right both inside and out. It's not surprising that the homes cost millions of dollars.

When I first met my husband, he lived in an apartment in Manhattan Beach. We spent a lot of time walking along The Strand. And so when he asked me if I wanted to live in one of these coveted, luxury homes, of course I said yes.

We weren't married yet, but we hoped to wed soon. I knew he planned to make a lot of money. He had already started buying houses as investment properties.

He would fix up these single-family homes and then rent them out to tenants. These weren't "cash flow" properties, meaning the rents the tenants paid to him didn't cover the mortgage.

But he still benefited from the equity in the properties, which he could ultimately live off of. And with the way home prices in Southern California were skyrocketing at that time, in 2004, he would surely bring in a lot of income as the properties increased in value.

We married and he continued to purchase homes. Soon, he owned a dozen. In pre-2008 California, it was extremely easy to get a loan to buy a house, even if you couldn't show you could cover all the mortgage on your own.

Maybe at a different point in history, he could have made this dream come true. I could have chosen any beach house on The Strand I wanted to live in.

But at this point in history—when it was so easy to get loans to buy houses—this was exactly what caused the 2008 real estate market crash.

I wanted to believe my husband’s dream of becoming rich

When we were walking down The Strand that day, I still believed that it was possible to live in one of these houses. I believed it was possible because I wanted this dream to become a reality, too.

This was our mutual fantasy. I believed everything my husband-to-be told me—how he would become wealthy and then he could afford to buy us one of these beach houses.

I told him exactly which house I wanted to live in: a particularly exquisite modern residence with four stories. Little did I know at the time that my husband-to-be was already in the process of constructing a house of cards that would easily come falling down with the slightest wiggle.

But still, maybe a part of me always knew this was a fantasy anyway. I knew I’d never live in a house like that. But the temptation to believe the dream was simply too strong. I wanted so badly to believe it.

So I let myself be lulled to sleep, a sleep where I dreamt of travel to imaginary places—places where life in a beachfront property on The Strand was in my future.

We married. Things were good for a few years. My husband was doing well with his business. We weren't rich. We didn't live in a beach house on The Strand. Still, we had a nice home.

I could have my dreams though. The fantasy of a beachfront house remained alive in my mind.

The financial crisis was a cruel wake-up

When the crash did happen, suddenly there was no more equity to withdraw. Before long, we were left owning multiple homes with severely decreased values and mortgages we couldn't afford, even with the rents from the tenants.

We were able to hold on to the properties for a few more years. But one by one, my husband had to let them go.

The banks took back possession of the homes. Finally, we lost our own home when we could no longer afford to pay the mortgage.

I was a mother by then and working part-time. I did most of the heavy lifting in terms of raising our two small children.

My husband should have just gone back to work. He wasn't ready to return to the 9-to-5 world though. He wanted to try yet another get-rich-quick scheme.

Because his credit was now ruined, I let him borrow money in my name. He invested the money into what would later be revealed to be a Ponzi scheme.

The Ponzi scheme inevitably crashed as well. My husband had to claim bankruptcy and then I did, too.

Things soured between us. When I finally left my husband, I left with my shirt on my back.

Since then it’s taken me years to rebuild myself financially. At least I learned my lesson:

There’s nothing wrong with dreaming. But don’t bank your future on it.

I'll never live in a beachfront home in Southern California. These days I'm okay with reality.

