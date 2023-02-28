9-Year-Old Girl Brings Pet Rabbit to Funeral and Daughter of Deceased Tells Her to Leave the Cemetery

Elle Silver

A girl brought her pet rabbit to a funeral. This rabbit is more than a pet though. It's an emotional-support animal.

An emotional-support animal (ESA) is a companion animal that provides comfort and therapeutic benefits to an individual with a mental or emotional disability.

In this 9-year-old girl's case, she suffers from intense social anxiety and has a hard time in social settings. She's even being homeschooled as a result of her social anxiety. She depends on her emotional-support animal, a rabbit named Luna, to calm her.

ESAs are allowed in housing facilities that have a "no pets" policy and are also allowed to accompany their owners on flights under the Air Carrier Access Act. However, ESAs are not allowed in places where pets are not typically permitted, such as restaurants, grocery stores, or it appears, cemeteries.

The biggest issue was that the family of the deceased did not want the pet rabbit to be present at the cemetery. But this created friction because the father of the 9-year-old with the rabbit is also the father of the 17-year-old young woman who lost her stepfather. The funeral was for the 17-year-old's stepfather.

The 17-year-old was the one who asked her biological father not to allow her 9-year-old stepsister to bring her pet rabbit to the funeral. He refused to obey, though, and let his 9-year-old daughter from his new marriage bring along her rabbit anyway.

Of course, he believed he had a good reason to allow this. The funeral would be crowded and the 9-year-old would likely need her rabbit to help her relax. But the 17-year-old daughter who had just lost a stepfather simply did not want this rabbit at the cemetery.

When she saw the rabbit, she started yelling and crying, and told her father and the 9-year-old to leave.

Is it wrong to tell a guest with an emotional-support animal to leave a funeral? It is ultimately up to the individual or family hosting the funeral to decide whether or not such emotional-support animals are allowed to attend.

The family of the deceased asked that this man not allow his 9-year-old to bring her emotional-support animal and he defied their wishes. No animals were allowed at the cemetery either. This was not a service animal that a blind person may need to function.

The father of the 9-year-old should have been more sensitive and respectful toward his 17-year-old daughter. She had just lost her stepfather, after all.

And yet, the presence of the rabbit probably did help this 9-year-old girl with her anxiety. But in that case, they should have attended the funeral by way of Zoom.

What do you think? Should emotional-support animals be allowed at funerals? Or do you think the emotional-support trend is getting out of hand?

