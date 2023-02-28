Man Leaves Entire Estate to Second Wife and Nothing to His 5 Children

Photo by Yerling Villalobos

An 81-year-old man died and left everything to his second wife, leaving his five children entirely out of the will. He had two children from his first marriage, and three from his second. They are all now adults.

He did leave $6,000 to each of his grandchildren, but that's it. His children get nothing. On the other hand, he left a $778,000 house, savings, and pensions to his second wife.

She has since sold the house and downsized to a much smaller one. She's living off the profit of the sale of the house, plus the savings and pension.

Worse, she's made up her own will and is leaving everything to her three children. This means the man's two older children will still receive nothing from their father's estate.

It doesn't seem fair but veteran trusts and estates attorney Ashwani Prabhakar told Newsweek:

There is no regular practice for how people choose to split their assets among family members. People accumulate their assets through their own hard work and there are myriad reasons why people choose to distribute their wealth the way they do.

This man did just that: he chose how he wanted his wealth to be distributed after his death. He was married to this woman for 35 years, after all. He believed she should get everything.

However, as you can imagine, there is a lot of controversy regarding this situation. People took to parenting website Mumsnet to give their two cents worth.

One user said: "Yep, really unfair to the oldest siblings but I don’t think there is anything to be done about it."

Another opined: "Unless he was mentally incompetent when he wrote the will, I'd assume those were his wishes."

Sure, one user did give a suggestion about what this man could have done. "He could have left the house in trust for his children, giving [his wife] a life interest until she died, but chose not to do so."

Another gave their advice on how this could have worked better: "His will could have been drawn up to split the inheritance 5 ways after the death of his widow."

What do you think? Do you think a parent should leave their adult children out of the will and instead leave everything to their spouse? What if the spouse is a stepparent? Can stepparents be trusted to distribute what's left of an inheritance with their late spouse's other children?

The main reason I wrote this story is because I had a discussion about this very topic with my father when he got remarried after my mom's death. I was afraid that he was going to leave his second wife his entire estate when he dies. Then she would leave that money to her own children when she dies and I would see nothing of it.

My stepmom got super angry when I broached this issue though. You can read about my experience here: My Stepmother Won’t Forgive Me for Telling My Father Not to Put Her in His Will.