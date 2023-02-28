Mom Financially Supports Adult Daughter in Military Who Wastes Money on Steve Madden Boots and Won't Even Phone Her

A woman named Marigene wrote to Newsweek, seeking advice about what to do regarding her adult daughter who still relies on her for financial support. This daughter is now Marigene's only child after her son passed away three years ago.

Marigene is 56 years old. The daughter is grown up and in the military. However, this daughter complains that her pay is low, and so she asks Marigene for money to buy luxury goods like Steve Madden boots.

In return, all Marigene asks for is a weekly phone call from her daughter. But she doesn't even get that.

Marigene is at her wit's end and wants to cut off her daughter financially. But is that the right choice? It likely is.

Cutting off financial support from an adult child is a difficult decision to make as a mother. Not only do Marigene and her daughter have a mother-daughter bond, but they are bound by shared grief over the death of their son and brother.

Still, this daughter is an adult who already has a job and just wants to spend money on luxury items. It does seem best for Marigene to cut off financial support.

Marigene needs to be clear and honest with her daughter about why she wants to cut off this support. She needs to explain why she has made this decision.

She needs to set a deadline, giving her daughter ample notice about when the support will end. This will give Marigene's daughter time to adjust.

All in all, Marigene needs to encourage independence in her daughter. This is a valuable life skill that her daughter will need to fare well in the military and in life in general.

But Marigene also needs to prepare herself for pushback. Her daughter may not take this news well.

Marigene will likely need to stay firm in her decision while also being empathetic to her daughter's feelings. Marigene's daughter may be angry at first, but she will adjust. Perhaps she will even come to respect her mother more.

The good news is that Marigene has shared that her daughter is open to therapy. The daughter actually wants Marigene and her to go to counseling.

It seems like with some good communication and some firm boundaries, this mother-daughter relationship can be fixed.

What do you think? How would you advise Marigene to move forward with her daughter? Do you agree the answer is cutting off her daughter financially? Do you think that this will ruin their relationship? Or can their bond endure this stress?

Let me know what you think in the comments.

# family# money# relationships# parenthood# boundaries

