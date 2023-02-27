My Fiancé's Rich Family Was Angry That I, the Bride, Didn't Foot the Entire Bill for Our Wedding

Photo by Valerie Elash

My fiancé’s father turned to me: "So how much money are you going to contribute to the wedding?"

We were sitting on the couch in my fiancé's family's living room in the mansion where they live. My fiancé had just met with a "florist to the stars," an expensive caterer and wedding planner. The rental of the event venue would cost a fortune.

As a man who had grown up rich, he wanted the best for our wedding. He wanted a big, splashy affair. In fact, the bigger and more expensive, the better.

I was going along with this because that was what he wanted. I wanted to make him happy. As such, I mistakenly assumed that my fiancé's side of the family would pay for this wedding. They are quite wealthy. I had no idea that they expected me to pay for any of it.

I know this may sound weird and totally ignorant on my part, but my mother was dead, and I have an estranged relationship with my father. I had no idea if my dad, who has much less money than my fiancé's family, would contribute anything.

I wasn't earning much money at the time. As such, I told my fiancé’s father that I didn’t know how much I would be able to contribute to the costs of this extravagant event.

"You know the bride is supposed to pay for the wedding," my fiancé's father said.

I burned with guilt and shame when he voiced these words. I wished that my dad had more money and that we actually had a relationship. I wished that my mother hadn’t died. And it made me wonder if marrying my fiancé was the right decision. We hadn't really talked any of this over.

I didn’t need to have a big, expensive wedding. I was agreeing to all this for my husband-to-be. Now his father was relating to me that he had not only expected me to pay a good chunk of the costs, but that I should be paying for all of it.

The truth soon came out that I wouldn’t be able to contribute much. I did contact my father, who gave me some money. But my in-laws never let me forget that I didn’t pay for the entire wedding.

As it was, my fiance's mother tried to control much of the event. She wanted her colors, and her music choice, and the food to be a certain way. She wanted certain guests to sit at certain tables. She didn’t want my relatives, whom she looked down on, sitting next to her relatives.

My fiancé's family thought that because they had paid for most of the wedding, I just had to put up with what they wanted. In fact, my fiance's mother told me that I should be happy with what I got in the end.

This made me feel so humiliated and it really set the scene for my marriage not to work out. My husband‘s family never completely respected me.

At a certain point, I even told my fiancé that I just wanted to get married in a friend's backyard and serve tacos to the guests. But he wouldn't tolerate that. That wasn't "classy" enough.

We wasted so much time arguing about it, and just ended up divorcing years later anyway.

What do you think? Do you think the bride should pay for the entire wedding? Were my in-laws right in being angry about me not paying for all or most of it?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments.