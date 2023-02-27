Elderly Woman, Still Grieving the Death of Her Son, Is Abandoned by Cheating Husband, Leaving Her Destitute

Photo by Ravi Patel

An elderly woman, named Cindy, wrote to Newsweek about her string of bad luck. Her 32-year-old son died. She had just buried him when she fell down some stairs. She severely broke her foot in the fall and had to have surgery.

Instead of helping her through this extremely difficult time, Cindy's husband abandoned her. He left her with no money for food, medication, or doctor appointments. Her car was also broken down, so she couldn't get anywhere.

To make matters worse, her husband changed the locks on the doors of their house and told her she didn't live there anymore. He was having an affair the whole time.

Now Cindy lives out of a suitcase, still waiting for a response about moving forward with their divorce.

It's hard to comprehend the level of duress this woman is experiencing. First, she is grieving the death of her son. Second, she is dealing with health issues. Third, she is grieving the end of her relationship with her husband and the fact that he betrayed her. Fourth, she is living in poverty.

It's difficult to know how to remedy her situation. Here are some options she has.

She can start by seeking legal aid. There are free and low-cost legal aid clinics that can help her not only with her divorce but to deal with the fact her husband changed the locks on their house.

She can also reach out to other family members and friends for help. They can provide much-needed emotional support but also practical help. It's likely she needs assistance with things like grocery shopping or running errands.

Further, there is financial assistance for people who are living under the poverty line, such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. Cindy should apply for these programs. She may also want to consider reaching out to local charitable organizations or churches for additional support.

Finally, Cindy needs to stay positive: There are resources available to help her. With perseverance and determination, she can overcome these challenges and build a better future for herself. It might feel like everything that's happened to her is the end of the world, but it doesn't have to be.

What do you think of Cindy's predicament? Let me know in the comments.

