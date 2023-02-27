Brother Doesn't Know He Was Adopted. Does Sibling Have the Moral Obligation to Tell Him the Truth?

Photo by LaShawn Dobbs

A man wrote to "The Ethicist" at The New York Times with the following moral quandary: His older brother was adopted on the day of his birth. However, his parents kept this a secret from him. To this day, this brother believes he is his parents' firstborn son.

The siblings are now both adults. The letter writer only learned of this secret when a relative recently disclosed it to him. He went straight to his parents to tell them that he knew the truth about his older brother.

They begged him to keep it a secret and refused to reveal the truth of the adoption themselves. The letter writer wonders if he now has a moral obligation to tell his older brother the truth.

Keeping such a significant piece of information from a sibling can lead to feelings of betrayal if the truth ever comes out. Learning the truth may also help this older brother gain a sense of clarity about certain aspects of his life that he previously found confusing or unexplainable.

It's also important for this older brother to know he was adopted for health reasons. His biological family's medical history can provide crucial information about health risks and hereditary conditions that affect him.

And yet, learning the truth at this late stage could also be traumatic. When this older brother realizes he's been lied to all these years, this might break up the family.

This is a complicated case, for sure. Even Kwame Anthony Appiah, the author of "The Ethicist", responded that these parents likely had a good reason not to tell their eldest son of his adoption.

Your parents surely made this decision out of love for your brother; they must have thought he would be better off if he believed that he was their biological child.

Still, Appiah advises that while not telling this brother that he was adopted may save the parents some discomfort, it's not really fair to keep this secret now that the younger sibling knows the truth.

While waiting until the parents die might save them some of the agony of their eldest son learning that they betrayed him, it won't give him the chance to confront them about why they lied.

Appiah ends with the advice that the letter writer should tell his older brother of his adoption.

However, because of the insecurities and anger that may arise from learning that he was lied to all these years, it's best to seek the advice of a professional counselor or therapist to help navigate this sensitive issue.

What do you think? Should this sibling tell their older brother the truth about his adoption, even if it hurts the parents? Let me know in the comments.

