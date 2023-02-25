My Ex Ended Up Financially Better Off Than Me. Divorce Isn't Fair.

Photo by Igor Korzh

The drive to get to my ex’s new home takes me up a steep, winding road. I drive from the tiny, two-bedroom apartment where I live in an urban part of the city, into the lush foothills, past the vast, green stretches of land, and the baronial houses perched on the cliffsides.

Finally, I hit the subdivision where my ex now lives. This is where he rents a home with his new wife and her children. It’s a home where I’d like to be living with our two kids.

Our children have their own bedrooms in this house (they have to share a room at my place). Still, it’s not the same. My eldest hates going to his father's house because I’m not there. I should be living in this house with my children.

Not that I want to be back married to my ex, but I want to live in a large house like this one. It's a five-bedroom home located near my eldest son's high school. He can walk back and forth to school if he wants.

This is so much more convenient than having to be driven miles from the ugly place in the crummy part of town where I live. I’m usually the one driving my son to school.

He can also invite his friends to my ex’s house and not be embarrassed by my tiny apartment. But I can’t afford a house in my ex’s neighborhood. I can only afford to live down the hill in a small space.

It infuriates me that my ex-husband gets to live in that big house with his new wife and her children and not me with our children. As I said, it's not about wanting to be married to him again.

I’m just bothered that my ex-husband ended up so much financially better off than I did.

My ex’s parents give him money.

My ex-husband’s current home isn’t the house where we lived when we were together. We owned a house, which we lost in the financial crisis. After that, we moved into a rental that we couldn’t really afford but his parents helped us pay the rent each month.

Once we divorced, we moved out of that house. I moved into a small, two-bedroom place. My ex moved into a one-bedroom apartment. His parents stopped giving him money because he didn’t have a job. They were tired of him living off of them.

During that period, I struggled to pay all my expenses but I survived. For a while, my ex wasn't even giving me any child support. Then he got another job and his parents started giving him money again. Now they give him $5000 a month.

He also now gives me child support but it’s still a small amount. However, the money he gets from his folks is enough to allow him to rent this new, giant house.

Maybe my ex didn’t actually end up better off than me. He just has a rich family. But he’s also married and they pool their income. I’m still single and so I have to get by as a single mom.

It irritates me that my ex ended up so much better off financially than me, but then I also realize that divorce isn’t fair.

Divorce isn’t fair.

I had a consultation with a divorce lawyer before I officially divorced my ex. We discussed this exact subject. She said you usually won’t get what you want in a divorce.

For me, divorce has meant a lot of settling, accepting less than I deserve because I’m trying to keep a good relationship with my ex, so that my kids don’t get any more depressed than they already are about our divorce.

Because I’ve tried very hard to maintain a good relationship with my ex and with his parents, I just grin and bear this situation. But it’s hard seeing how much money my ex-in-laws give my kids’ dad and how this has helped him end up so much better off than me.

I really wish his parents would give me that money so I could live in a big, nice house with our kids. I also worry that my kids will grow up with a warped view of money. Maybe my constant financial struggles will embarrass them. They’ll feel bad that their mom lives in this little apartment while their dad luxuriates with the help of his parents' money in a large house in a rich neighborhood.

I just have to remember that I give my kids a lot of love. I’m doing my best to give them a happy childhood.

And I guess I just have to work through all my anger about my financial situation and try to be happier with what I have.

Divorce isn’t fair.

