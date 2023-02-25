My Ex Ended Up Financially Better Off Than Me. Divorce Isn't Fair.

Elle Silver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxuTz_0kyvtENf00
Photo byIgor Korzh

The drive to get to my ex’s new home takes me up a steep, winding road. I drive from the tiny, two-bedroom apartment where I live in an urban part of the city, into the lush foothills, past the vast, green stretches of land, and the baronial houses perched on the cliffsides.

Finally, I hit the subdivision where my ex now lives. This is where he rents a home with his new wife and her children. It’s a home where I’d like to be living with our two kids.

Our children have their own bedrooms in this house (they have to share a room at my place). Still, it’s not the same. My eldest hates going to his father's house because I’m not there. I should be living in this house with my children.

Not that I want to be back married to my ex, but I want to live in a large house like this one. It's a five-bedroom home located near my eldest son's high school. He can walk back and forth to school if he wants.

This is so much more convenient than having to be driven miles from the ugly place in the crummy part of town where I live. I’m usually the one driving my son to school.

He can also invite his friends to my ex’s house and not be embarrassed by my tiny apartment. But I can’t afford a house in my ex’s neighborhood. I can only afford to live down the hill in a small space.

It infuriates me that my ex-husband gets to live in that big house with his new wife and her children and not me with our children. As I said, it's not about wanting to be married to him again.

I’m just bothered that my ex-husband ended up so much financially better off than I did.

My ex’s parents give him money.

My ex-husband’s current home isn’t the house where we lived when we were together. We owned a house, which we lost in the financial crisis. After that, we moved into a rental that we couldn’t really afford but his parents helped us pay the rent each month.

Once we divorced, we moved out of that house. I moved into a small, two-bedroom place. My ex moved into a one-bedroom apartment. His parents stopped giving him money because he didn’t have a job. They were tired of him living off of them.

During that period, I struggled to pay all my expenses but I survived. For a while, my ex wasn't even giving me any child support. Then he got another job and his parents started giving him money again. Now they give him $5000 a month.

He also now gives me child support but it’s still a small amount. However, the money he gets from his folks is enough to allow him to rent this new, giant house.

Maybe my ex didn’t actually end up better off than me. He just has a rich family. But he’s also married and they pool their income. I’m still single and so I have to get by as a single mom.

It irritates me that my ex ended up so much better off financially than me, but then I also realize that divorce isn’t fair.

Divorce isn’t fair.

I had a consultation with a divorce lawyer before I officially divorced my ex. We discussed this exact subject. She said you usually won’t get what you want in a divorce.

For me, divorce has meant a lot of settling, accepting less than I deserve because I’m trying to keep a good relationship with my ex, so that my kids don’t get any more depressed than they already are about our divorce.

Because I’ve tried very hard to maintain a good relationship with my ex and with his parents, I just grin and bear this situation. But it’s hard seeing how much money my ex-in-laws give my kids’ dad and how this has helped him end up so much better off than me.

I really wish his parents would give me that money so I could live in a big, nice house with our kids. I also worry that my kids will grow up with a warped view of money. Maybe my constant financial struggles will embarrass them. They’ll feel bad that their mom lives in this little apartment while their dad luxuriates with the help of his parents' money in a large house in a rich neighborhood.

I just have to remember that I give my kids a lot of love. I’m doing my best to give them a happy childhood.

And I guess I just have to work through all my anger about my financial situation and try to be happier with what I have.

Divorce isn’t fair.

If you liked this story, you might also like:

My Kids Live Part-Time in a Big House With Their Dad but Prefer Life Full-Time With Me in My Tiny Apartment

My Ex-Husband Gets $5000/Month From His Parents But Only Gives Me $500/Month in Child Support

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# relationships# parenthood# marriage# divorce

Comments / 40

Published by

I write about dating, marriage, divorce, family, society, and the city I live in: Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, CA
14K followers

More from Elle Silver

Manhattan Beach, CA

I Believed My Husband When He Told Me We'd Be Rich. He Ended Up Ruining Me Financially.

"Which house do you want to live in?" my husband-to-be asked. We were walking down "The Strand" in Manhattan Beach. If you’ve never been to "The Strand," it’s a paved bicycle and pedestrian path that travels along the beach for miles in either direction, from Santa Monica to Torrance, in the South Bay.

Read full story

Woman Wanted Son to Invite Toxic Aunt to His Wedding. He Refused and She's Developed Health Problems as a Result

A woman named Shari wrote to Newsweek to describe her distress over her son's refusal to invite her sister to his wedding. Apparently, this sister in question has always been terrible to Shari. She has wanted little to do with Shari's son either, even though she is his aunt and godmother.

Read full story

Couple Refuses to Take in Nieces After Their Mother Dies, Claiming the Girls Will Fare Better in Foster Care

A 21-year-old woman recently posted on Reddit to ask for advice about her predicament. Her husband's 26-year-old sister, a drug addict, died, leaving behind two young daughters, ages six and nine.

Read full story
178 comments

Dad Refuses to Walk Only Daughter Down the Aisle Because She Didn’t Invite His New Wife and Children to the Wedding

Imagine it's your wedding day. You've invited your father to the nuptials but he's refused to attend. Your hope was that he would walk you down the aisle, but that won't happen now.

Read full story
120 comments

When My Workplace Romance Ended, My Ex Became My Boss

Long before #MeToo made it verboten to date your coworker, I dated a guy from my office. He was cute and we had a lot in common. If you think about it, dating someone from your workplace most likely means you have a lot in common.

Read full story
5 comments

9-Year-Old Girl Brings Pet Rabbit to Funeral and Daughter of Deceased Tells Her to Leave the Cemetery

A girl brought her pet rabbit to a funeral. This rabbit is more than a pet though. It's an emotional-support animal. An emotional-support animal (ESA) is a companion animal that provides comfort and therapeutic benefits to an individual with a mental or emotional disability.

Read full story
49 comments

Man Leaves Entire Estate to Second Wife and Nothing to His 5 Children

An 81-year-old man died and left everything to his second wife, leaving his five children entirely out of the will. He had two children from his first marriage, and three from his second. They are all now adults.

Read full story
10 comments

Mom Financially Supports Adult Daughter in Military Who Wastes Money on Steve Madden Boots and Won't Even Phone Her

A woman named Marigene wrote to Newsweek, seeking advice about what to do regarding her adult daughter who still relies on her for financial support. This daughter is now Marigene's only child after her son passed away three years ago.

Read full story
56 comments

My Fiancé's Rich Family Was Angry That I, the Bride, Didn't Foot the Entire Bill for Our Wedding

My fiancé’s father turned to me: "So how much money are you going to contribute to the wedding?" We were sitting on the couch in my fiancé's family's living room in the mansion where they live. My fiancé had just met with a "florist to the stars," an expensive caterer and wedding planner. The rental of the event venue would cost a fortune.

Read full story
37 comments

Elderly Woman, Still Grieving the Death of Her Son, Is Abandoned by Cheating Husband, Leaving Her Destitute

An elderly woman, named Cindy, wrote to Newsweek about her string of bad luck. Her 32-year-old son died. She had just buried him when she fell down some stairs. She severely broke her foot in the fall and had to have surgery.

Read full story
38 comments

Brother Doesn't Know He Was Adopted. Does Sibling Have the Moral Obligation to Tell Him the Truth?

A man wrote to "The Ethicist" at The New York Times with the following moral quandary: His older brother was adopted on the day of his birth. However, his parents kept this a secret from him. To this day, this brother believes he is his parents' firstborn son.

Read full story
1 comments

Man Asks About Duty to Care for Biological Mother With Mental Challenges and Past Addiction Issues

Dealing with an aging parent with mental challenges and past addiction issues can be incredibly difficult. However, an adult child may still feel beholden to their biological parent when they see they are in need.

Read full story
4 comments

Fear About Roommate Dating Prisoner Convicted of Murder

What would you do if your friend and roommate was dating a convicted murderer? Would you be scared for them? What about for your own safety?. If the convicted murderer was still incarcerated, would that make you feel safer? Or would you still fear for when they're released?

Read full story
2 comments

Woman Blames Air at Boyfriend’s Place for Bad Hair and Skin

"Boyfriend air" is the new concept that women feel dirtier and uglier after spending time with their boyfriends. It might just be that they've spent time in their man's man cave, and picked up some of the grime.

Read full story

Wife Asks for Half of Husband's Work Bonus. Is That Fair?

A mom of a one-year-old with a full-time job is married to a man who also does full-time work. Up until now, they’ve maintained a healthy work/life balance by splitting the household chores and childcare 50/50. They also split the bills equally. However, they have separate bank accounts.

Read full story
13 comments

Wife and Mom Isn't Angry Her Husband and Kids Forgot Her Birthday

A young mom took to Reddit to bemoan the fact that her husband forgot about her 27th birthday. To make herself feel better, she secretly bought herself a birthday cake. She wrote: "I went out after everyone went to sleep, bought myself a little cake and a candle and sang happy birthday to myself in my kitchen. Here’s to 27, I guess."

Read full story
2 comments

Groom Bans Polyamorous Maid-of-Honor’s Three Partners From Wedding, Sparking Ire

He was just trying to protect his conservative family but the opinion is that his decision was bigoted. A bride took to Reddit in search of support after she caved into her fiancé's demands that she not invite the three partners of her polyamorous maid-of-honor to their 250-person wedding.

Read full story

My Ex and I Needed a Divorce Coach Not a Marriage Therapist

I didn't want to be coached on how to stay married to my husband but on how to leave him. My husband and I arrived at our appointment with our new marriage therapist, completely at odds. A few days before I'd told him I wanted a divorce. He responded by freaking out and booking an appointment with this therapist.

Read full story
1 comments

My Kids Live Part-Time in a Big House With Their Dad but Prefer Life Full-Time With Me in My Tiny Apartment

When I divorced my husband, I left behind a life in a big, four-bedroom house. I moved with our children into a tiny two-bedroom apartment. My ex also moved to a small one-bedroom apartment.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy