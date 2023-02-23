Wife Asks for Half of Husband's Work Bonus. Is That Fair?

Photo by Anna Shvets

A mom of a one-year-old with a full-time job is married to a man who also does full-time work. Up until now, they’ve maintained a healthy work/life balance by splitting the household chores and childcare 50/50. They also split the bills equally. However, they have separate bank accounts.

After the bills are paid, they have the agreement that each gets to spend whatever is left of their respective paychecks as they wish. This means they may spend that money on themselves and not share it.

But now this husband has been offered the opportunity to get a big work bonus. The problem is, to get it, he has to work long hours away from home for several weeks, weekends included.

This mom wants her husband to take advantage of this opportunity as they really need the money. However, she recognizes that while he’s working all these long hours, she’ll be in charge of the chores and caring for their small child at home. The least her husband can do is to share this bonus with her, instead of just spending it on himself.

This, at least, is what she’s demanding. However, this mother wonders if she’s being unreasonable. She wrote to Mumsnet , a parenting website, to ask if it’s fair and reasonable to ask her husband to split his bonus with her.

Before I answer whether I think it is or not, I want to commend this couple on the fact that they typically split the household and parenting labor 50-50. Studies show that couples who do chores together are happier than those who divided up the housework. Same goes for couples who share childcare duties.

So this couple is certainly doing a good job of sharing the household and parenting duties, especially since they both work full-time. But the fact they have separate bank accounts and don’t share their earnings (though they both contribute to the household expenses) seems like a much bigger issue.

Research from Cornell University found that pooling earnings creates higher satisfaction in relationships and the happiest couples. So if this couple does share the household and childcare duties, why not share their money as well?

That said, I think it’s definitely fair that this wife asks for an equal share of her husband’s bonus while he’s leaving her to do the work around the house and care for his child while he’s gone for weeks.

Nevertheless, arguments over how finances are spent are typical in marriage. In fact, money problems are the number one indicator of divorce . If spouses have different spending habits, then keeping the finances separate can also be a good thing.

But then again, do you want to stay married to somebody who is financially negligent? My ex-husband was definitely negligent with our finances. When we were married, I had a separate bank account that I wouldn’t let my ex dip into. He was financially impulsive and ended up bankrupting me.

I owe getting out of my marriage with any savings whatsoever to keeping a separate bank account. If you’d like to read more about that experience, here are two stories:

I Divorced My Husband Because I Couldn't Trust Him With My Money

My Husband Bankrupted Me