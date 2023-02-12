Groom Bans Polyamorous Maid-of-Honor’s Three Partners From Wedding, Sparking Ire

He was just trying to protect his conservative family but the opinion is that his decision was bigoted.

A bride took to Reddit in search of support after she caved into her fiancé's demands that she not invite the three partners of her polyamorous maid-of-honor to their 250-person wedding.

In case you don't know what polyamorous is, it's the practice of engaging in multiple romantic relationships with the consent of all the people involved. According to the Kinsey Institute, polyamorous relationships increased in the U.S. in the past decade with one in nine Americans having had one.

In short, it's not so weird and shocking anymore that people have consensually open relationships. But according to this bride, her fiancé just couldn't handle it.

Named Mike, he claimed the presence of the maid-of-honor's three romantic partners at their wedding would be very upsetting for his conservative relatives. Wanting to keep her betrothed happy, the bride agreed not to invite them. This, even though this particular friend had been instrumental in helping her plan the nuptials.

Well, after posting about this to Reddit, the comments poured in. Many Redditors were not in favor of this bride bending to her fiancé’s exclusionary demands.

OurMasterAM said: "Intentionally or not, you put the opinion of bigots over the reality of your friends... Could Mike's family be given a stern warning instead? Such as 'There will be no comments on people at our wedding. If you cannot keep it to yourself, you will leave'?"

TomTink1 said: "Honestly, at a 250 person wedding, how would his family even notice a poly relationship? It's not like people in relationships have a banner over their heads."

I had a similar issue at my wedding. The family of my then-husband didn't want my sister to display her tattoos at the event. They wanted her to cover her arms, which have tattoos all over them, so as not to upset his conservative family. This, when the dresses I had chosen for my bridesmaids to wear were sleeveless bodices. My sister was the maid-of-honor!

I stood my ground and said no way to my husband-to-be. This was my sister, after all. So she had tattoos; she was not going to cover them up to make his family happy.

This woman should have told her fiancé the same thing. She didn't. She caved to his demands.

And yet, after showing Mike all the comments flowing in on her Reddit post, he finally saw the error of his ways. They decided to invite the maid-of-honor's three partners regardless of what his family might think.

I commend this couple on their decision to stand up for their friend and to do what's right. Polyamory is no longer the “bizarre” relationship practice people used to think it was. In fact, Dr. Amy Moors, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Chapman University, said that the likelihood that people have had a consensually non-monogamous relationship in this country is more likely one in six. Clearly, Mike's conservative family had to get in step with the times!

The bride even said this whole episode has helped improve their relationship. "I think we learned how to communicate better as a couple," she shared.

In the end, Mike is marrying his wife and not his family. Openly supporting his new wife's friends is the only way to go.

I hope the best for them. My now ex-husband always seemed to side with his family over any issue I had with them, and it contributed to the end of our marriage.

What do you think? Should people in consensually open relationships be allowed to bring all their partners to a wedding, even if the couple's families are conservative?