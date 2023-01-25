My Ex and I Needed a Divorce Coach Not a Marriage Therapist

I didn't want to be coached on how to stay married to my husband but on how to leave him.

Photo by Klaus Nielsen:

My husband and I arrived at our appointment with our new marriage therapist, completely at odds. A few days before I'd told him I wanted a divorce. He responded by freaking out and booking an appointment with this therapist.

He wanted us to stay together. I wanted out. My husband spent his days in bed, reading about conspiracy theories while I worked part-time, still trying to stay on top of my mothering duties.

We had two small children. I was done with this arrangement. I believed I'd fair better on my own.

It would be hell at first, for sure. I'd have to figure out how to still take care of our kids while covering all our expenses. But at least I wouldn’t have to worry about my husband anymore.

Anything sounded better than staying married to him at that point. He was a sinking ship and was dragging me down with him.

The kids were getting caught up in his drama, too. He and I argued constantly. No one was happy in this situation. Please—someone help us divorce!

What I really wanted was a coach to help me leave my marriage. This new marriage therapist was intent on trying to convince me why I should stay. When I explained to her just how miserable I was, she told me I just needed to accept my husband.

Just accept him? No! Help me get out of this mess!

Help me navigate our separation, our custody arrangement, the division of our assets. How did we tell the kids we were splitting up?

I needed a coach—a divorce coach. But I didn't know they existed.

This was a decade ago. Today there is such a thing as a divorce coach, and they are becoming a more and more popular way for people to get help on how to leave their marriages.

There are several reasons for the rise of divorce coaches. One is that divorce is less stigmatized than it used to be. “As divorce rates increased, divorce has become normalized," Yasmine Saad, a clinical psychologist and founder of Madison Park Psychological Services in New York City, told BBC. “We have become more and more comfortable with seeking expertise…the use of experts to get help. It’s like wanting financial advice before investing your money. In this case, it’s seeking legal, emotional, and practical advice before transitioning to another way of life.”

The rise of divorce coaches is also related to the lessening of the stigma surrounding seeking out mental health counseling. Though divorce coaches are not therapists, they help people through the difficult process of a divorce.

They are trained mental health professionals who will guide you as you leave your marriage. They have unique expertise in all things related to divorce.

Millennials are helping to fuel the rise of divorce coaches. This generation is often described as the “therapy generation.” They don’t feel embarrassed about hiring coaches and will pay a premium to do so.

Divorce is a long, arduous process. I could have benefitted from a divorce coach. When I ultimately divorced my husband, I did so with no help.

But thank goodness I didn’t listen to that marriage therapist. I’m so much happier today as a divorced woman.