My Kids Live Part-Time in a Big House With Their Dad but Prefer Life Full-Time With Me in My Tiny Apartment

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

When I divorced my husband, I left behind a life in a big, four-bedroom house. I moved with our children into a tiny two-bedroom apartment. My ex also moved to a small one-bedroom apartment.

Luckily, the kids didn't complain about not living with their dad anymore. He didn't have the room in his new place to fulfill his side of the custody agreement. The kids lived full-time with me in my apartment.

Above all, the kids didn't seem upset in the least that their parents had split up. They didn't shed a single tear. They were happy living with their mom. The only thing they did seem sad about was the fact that we no longer lived in that big house.

They didn’t even need their dad there. They just wanted to live in that big house again. The kids would often reminisce about how much they'd loved living in it, saying things like: “Remember the big house we used to live in? Oh, I wish we still lived there!"

They talked about the large yard, even though they never even played in it. Yes, that house was spacious and had grass lawns in front and back. It was much bigger than the little, two-bedroom apartment where we now live, both children sharing a single bedroom.

That's why I thought my kids would be happy when their father finally got remarried and moved out of his own apartment into a new five-bedroom house with his new wife. She has two children of her own. All the kids got their own bedroom in this new huge house.

But no, my children dislike going there. It's not like their dad mistreats them or anything. His new wife makes them meals and drives them to school. It's just I'm not there.

My eldest told me that he feels like I'm abandoning him when I drop him off at his dad's. My youngest says he misses me so much when he's away from me.

I understand both kids miss me. But I tell them: “You’ve been asking to live in a big house for so long. Now you have one to live in.”

Their father isn't a bad guy. He's just not me. My kids also like the consistency of being in one place—home with me.

Still, I find it ironic that after all that complaining, now that they have a big house to live in, they're still unhappy. Their father’s new house is closer to their school. They can have their friends over to play there. (They're embarrassed to have their friends over to my small apartment.) There's ample space outside for horsing around at the new house. But no, it's just not the same without their mom living there.

I'm hoping things get better as my kids mature. Their dad spent a lot of time making their bedrooms nice with new furniture and bedding. They have all the creature comforts in that new, giant house. They just don't have their mom there with them.

What do you think? Are my kids just spoiled? Or do you understand why they prefer to live with their mom even if it means living in a small apartment?