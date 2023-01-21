Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?

Photo by cottonbro studio

Something has changed in Los Angeles. It's crept up on us in the past few years. Many counter-style establishments that serve food use mobile credit-card processing devices, like Square, which automatically ask the customer to tip as part of the transaction. Yup–even if you’re just buying a muffin from an attendant behind the counter who’s doing nothing more than handing it to you and ringing you up.

In the old days, tipping would never happen under such circumstances. It was something you only did in sit-down restaurants. It was a way to reward the wait staff for a job well done. After all that running back and forth from the kitchen to your table to get you whatever you needed, you tipped them sometimes as much as 20%. You understood how hard they were working, seeing they only earned minimum wage.

But baristas, counter clerks, and cashiers are not running back and forth between you and any kitchen. They are pouring coffee into a cup and handing it to you. Or passing you the muffin you selected. Or they’re simply ringing up your grab-and-go salad or sandwich. In essence, they’re just doing their job.

However, now there is an expectation to tip these workers. If you pay with a debit or credit card (as most of us do these days in our almost cashless economy), your card gets run through a mobile processor. Before you can sign off on your transaction, you're asked if you want to tip. It's not really an option. The clerk or barista is standing right there, watching if you’re going to give them extra money for doing their job.

I feel for them. Life is expensive in this city. But it's just as expensive for me. I don't really want to have to give someone extra money when this is not the culturally accepted way of tipping—at least not how I understand it to be.

This new mode of tipping has basically been invented by mobile credit-card processing companies, like Square, and thrust onto us, the consumer. I am sure that one of the perks sold to store owners by such mobile payment companies is: “Hey, your staff will love this because tipping is strongly suggested by our system!”

And guess what—these companies get a piece of that tip. Square’s fee for using their device is taken from the total amount of the transaction, including the tip .

So it’s a win-win for the counter clerk and the mobile card-processing company. Consumers like me are stuck feeling used though.

And feeling like we’re cheap jerks if we don’t want to tip under such circumstances.

Don’t allow yourself to be guilted into tipping.

It’s no wonder that Thomas Farley, an etiquette expert and modern manners coach , is calling our new system of tipping “guilt tipping.”

He told Today :

With that big ‘no tip’ button staring us in the face, and you know two seconds later that screen is going to be spun back around to the person who just waited on you, suddenly we feel we’re being cheap if we don’t give any kind of a tip.

What’s worse is that this new payment system demands the consumer hand over the tip before the service has even been rendered.

Let’s say you’re at a casual eatery where you order at the counter. Today’s mobile credit-card processing device prompts you to pay the tip before you’ve even received your meal. The problem is that, at this point, you’re not sure what kind of service you’ll get—if it’s even worthy of a tip.

Will the server even bring your meal to your table–or do you have to pick it up yourself at the bar? And if they do bring it to you, will they do so with a smile, asking if there’s anything else you need? In short, will they go the extra mile to demonstrate they deserve a tip?

Tipping at the grocery store?

Our culture of “guilt tipping” has gotten so bad that we’re now expected to tip at checkout at some boutique markets. I was asked to tip the cashier at the register of a liquor store the other night after selecting my own bottle of wine from the rack. Same goes for when I went to buy milk at a mom-and-pop convenience store the other day. I was asked to tip the cashier after grabbing my own bottle of milk from the refrigerator.

I’m sorry—this is not what tipping is meant for.

This is why an etiquette expert like Farley is saying it’s okay not to tip in such situations.

Farley told Today :

Customers shouldn’t feel obligated to tip at grab-and-go places that are nearly all or entirely self-service. It's also OK to forgo the tip at most fast-casual places like bakeries or ice cream shops that pay their workers at least a minimum wage.

I say that we should go back to the tip jar. If people want to leave some extra cash at the register because they’re feeling generous or the service has been exceptional, then fine. But don’t expect the consumer to tip just because we’ve been guilted into doing so by mobile credit-card processing companies that just want to make more money.