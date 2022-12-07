My Ex-Husband Treats His New Wife the Same Way He Did Me: Like His Maid

Photo by Victoria Akvarel

I showed up at my ex-husband’s house the other day to drop off our children. Luckily, my ex and I are getting along much better than we were when we first divorced. He’s remarried and is much happier. Because of that, I’m happier, too.

Because my ex and I are getting along so well these days, this means that I actually go inside his house when I drop off our children.

This also means that I get to witness the exact dynamic he has with his new wife.

He treats her like she's his maid, the same way he treated me.

I was my ex-husband’s maid when we were married

When my ex-husband and I were married, I did everything around the house for him. I cleaned, cooked, did the laundry, and was in charge of everything regarding our children.

My ex-husband couldn’t be bothered to bring his dishes to the sink after eating. He couldn’t be bothered picking up his dirty clothes from the floor and putting them into the hamper so I could wash them. I did that for him. I was his maid.

I thought it was personal. Now I’m seeing this is just the way he is. He treats his new wife the same way.

My ex treats his new wife like she’s his maid

While I was inside my ex's house the other day, dropping off our kids, I watched as his new wife cooked in the kitchen. What was my ex doing as she prepared his meal? He was sprawled out on the couch, watching TV.

I mentioned to him that I hadn't had time to wash some of our children’s clothes. He needed to do a load of laundry.

Instead of saying “sure,” he called out his new wife’s name and said, “There's a wash to be done!"

Oh, my goodness, I thought. He's treating her just like he treated me. Like his maid.

Some people never change

If you think this was a one-time incident, it wasn’t. When I showed up to pick up our children a few days later, my ex-husband’s new wife was on her hands and knees scrubbing the downstairs toilet. I saw her in this position when I walked into their house.

My eldest was supposed to be packed up, waiting for me. Instead, he was running around the house with his shirt off, carrying around a water balloon. The kid is 14 years old!

My son knew he was supposed to be packed and ready for me to take him back to my place. My ex-husband hadn’t gotten after him to pack up though. My eldest was acting out because his dad demands nothing of him.

My ex was in his bedroom on the bed, reading. This was his favorite position when we were married as well. While I did all the work around the house and with the kids…

Our youngest was also still on his computer. He wasn’t packed up and ready either.

“You guys aren’t packed!” I said angrily to my kids. I asked my ex what the problem was. He was supposed to have our kids ready to leave when I got there.

That’s when I heard him do it again. He called out to his new wife from his place on the bed. He yelled her name while she was cleaning the toilet.

She dutifully emerged from the bathroom with her rubber gloves on. She removed the gloves and started helping to pack up our children.

Now at least I know his treatment of me while we were married wasn’t personal. My ex-husband treats his new wife the same way that he did me: like his maid.

The moral of the story: some people never change.