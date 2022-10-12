Father Claims He’s “Too Busy” With His Day Job to Bring Up His Son

Society views a man's time as more valuable than a woman's.

“I’m too busy to do that,” my ex-husband recently told me when I asked him to help our son study for his Social Studies test after school. Our son has a D in the class, after all. He has a learning disability and needs extra help to do well in his classes.

The least his father could do was to help tutor his own son when the boy was staying with him. After years of me doing most of the work to bring up our child while my ex and I were married, now that we’re divorced, we’re splitting our parenting duties fifty-fifty.

But now my ex is telling me that he’s too busy to help our son study when the boy stays with him. My ex’s job is simply too “demanding” to afford him the time to help tutor our son.

My ex claims he still has work to get done after his workday has ended. I get it. My job is also demanding. I work far more than eight hours a day. I always have more work to get done.

I've simply had to make the time to be a parent, even if I’m busy. I’ve had to embrace a “second shift” of childcare duties after my work day has ended because I’ve had no choice. I’m a mother.

The “second shift” is what sociologist Arlie Hochschild has coined as the practice of employed women returning home at the end of their workday to a “second shift” of unpaid household and child-care duties.

As a woman, I’ve always been expected to also do this “second shift” of unpaid labor. It’s never made a difference whether I’ve been too busy with other paid work to carry out the parenting.

My ex spent years depending on me to be in charge of all the housework and childcare. Even when my ex was unemployed, his job search was still seen as more important and urgent than my actual job.

He's a man. His job is his identity. My career has always been viewed as secondary, “flexible.”

But now we’re divorced. My ex has no choice but to also take on some of these unpaid duties. But he sees himself as “too busy” for this.

My ex-husband views his time as more valuable than mine because he’s a man.

I've always suspected there was something deeper going on here. Now I’ve discovered there is.

I recently listened as Eve Rodsky, an attorney, activist, and author of the book, Fair Play, about closing the gender gap in domestic labor, told NPR that, as a society, we value men's and women’s time unequally.

As a society, we've chosen to view and value men's time as if it's diamonds and finite, and we've chosen to value women's time as if it's infinite like sand.

A woman’s time is simply not respected the same way a man’s is.

Mothers and fathers need to equally make the time to be parents.

My son’s father is just going to have to realize that my time is also valuable. I also deserve time off from my unpaid “second shift.”

This is especially true as we’re now divorced. It’s no longer my job alone to cover the household and childcare duties. My ex is also going to have to pitch in to help our son succeed in life.

My son’s father is no busier than I am with my own career. I have to make time to be a parent. So does he.