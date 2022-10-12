Father Claims He’s “Too Busy” With His Day Job to Bring Up His Son

Elle Silver

Society views a man's time as more valuable than a woman's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdkk1_0iUt8F3A00
Photo by fauxels

“I’m too busy to do that,” my ex-husband recently told me when I asked him to help our son study for his Social Studies test after school. Our son has a D in the class, after all. He has a learning disability and needs extra help to do well in his classes.

The least his father could do was to help tutor his own son when the boy was staying with him. After years of me doing most of the work to bring up our child while my ex and I were married, now that we’re divorced, we’re splitting our parenting duties fifty-fifty.

But now my ex is telling me that he’s too busy to help our son study when the boy stays with him. My ex’s job is simply too “demanding” to afford him the time to help tutor our son.

My ex claims he still has work to get done after his workday has ended. I get it. My job is also demanding. I work far more than eight hours a day. I always have more work to get done.

I've simply had to make the time to be a parent, even if I’m busy. I’ve had to embrace a “second shift” of childcare duties after my work day has ended because I’ve had no choice. I’m a mother.

The “second shift” is what sociologist Arlie Hochschild has coined as the practice of employed women returning home at the end of their workday to a “second shift” of unpaid household and child-care duties.

As a woman, I’ve always been expected to also do this “second shift” of unpaid labor. It’s never made a difference whether I’ve been too busy with other paid work to carry out the parenting.

My ex spent years depending on me to be in charge of all the housework and childcare. Even when my ex was unemployed, his job search was still seen as more important and urgent than my actual job.

He's a man. His job is his identity. My career has always been viewed as secondary, “flexible.”

But now we’re divorced. My ex has no choice but to also take on some of these unpaid duties. But he sees himself as “too busy” for this.

My ex-husband views his time as more valuable than mine because he’s a man.

I've always suspected there was something deeper going on here. Now I’ve discovered there is.

I recently listened as Eve Rodsky, an attorney, activist, and author of the book, Fair Play, about closing the gender gap in domestic labor, told NPR that, as a society, we value men's and women’s time unequally.

As a society, we've chosen to view and value men's time as if it's diamonds and finite, and we've chosen to value women's time as if it's infinite like sand.

A woman’s time is simply not respected the same way a man’s is.

Mothers and fathers need to equally make the time to be parents.

My son’s father is just going to have to realize that my time is also valuable. I also deserve time off from my unpaid “second shift.”

This is especially true as we’re now divorced. It’s no longer my job alone to cover the household and childcare duties. My ex is also going to have to pitch in to help our son succeed in life.

My son’s father is no busier than I am with my own career. I have to make time to be a parent. So does he.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# marriage# divorce# parenting# equality

Comments / 26

Published by

I write about dating, marriage, divorce, family, society, and the city I live in: Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, CA
11884 followers

More from Elle Silver

Woman Dumps Dinner on Floor After Boyfriend Calls Her Slur and Tries to Excuse It as a TikTok Trend

A young woman recently took to Reddit about dumping her boyfriend's dinner on the floor after he called her a gendered slur and then tried to excuse it as just a TikTok trend. The woman relates in her post: "I made pasta and a chunky sauce with meatballs and veggies. I told him dinner was ready and he goes 'what's for dinner tonight, B*TCH'... With like a lot of emphasis on the last word."

Read full story
58 comments

My Date Kept Me Waiting in a Cafe While He Spoke to a Beautiful Woman in Front of Me

Gerald gestured to me from his booth in the middle of the restaurant where he’d invited me to meet him for our first date. He gave me the international hand signal to “hold on.” I did what he said, and “held on” at the entrance of the restaurant.

Read full story

I “Quiet Quit” My Marriage, Staying for the Money and for Our Kids, Even Though I Was Miserable

“We need to go to marriage therapy now!” my husband cried out. I’d just told him I was leaving him. He said I’d blindsided him, and demanded we go to marriage therapy right that moment.

Read full story
135 comments

Man Spends $600/Month on Dates With Women Only to Be Ghosted by Them

Apps like Tinder have made it easier than ever to meet that special someone. But it's also made it easier than ever to take advantage of people. I've written about con men (and women) who trawl for prey on dating sites, hoping toscam money from gullible souls. But what about those who trick their dates in less insidious ways? Maybe they don’t even realize the harm they’re doing to the person they’re on a date with.

Read full story

According to a Feminist Writer, Men Fail When They Refuse to Adapt to a Changing World

Meanwhile, women are getting ahead because they're flexible. Photo by Fernanda Latronico. The gender playing field is evening out and it’s not just because of #MeToo. More and more women are getting an education and therefore improving their lot in life.

Read full story
46 comments

If We Go Into a Recession, Will We Also Have a “Man-Cession”?

Many unemployed men refuse to do jobs traditionally held by women. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A recession is a period of significant economic decline that lasts for more than a few months. The National Bureau of Economic Research has yet to formally declare the U.S. economy in a recession.

Read full story
184 comments

Woman Pays for Boyfriend's Meals in Restaurants

Though this may sound like feminism, it's actually abuse. Photo by Karolina Grabowska. A woman recently took to Reddit to complain that when she and her boyfriend go out to dinner, he always makes her pay for his meals. He claims he can’t foot the bill for his own food in restaurants because he’s going through a “rough patch,” financially speaking.

Read full story

More College Men Are Adopting Right-Wing Views in Response to Perceived Threats Against Them

According to two American political science professors who published an op-ed in Newsweek, we’re beginning to see a backlash against #MeToo. The social movement that resulted in pushing women’s rights to the forefront and helping to even out the gender playing field has left many young men feeling under attack.

Read full story
304 comments

Wife Makes Husband Sign Contract to Pay Her Back Before She Lends Him $14K

With marriage comes the assumption that a couple will pool together their financial resources. New partners open joint checking and savings accounts and then their assets become common property.

Read full story
23 comments

Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.

Read full story
99 comments

Angry Wife Spends 27th Anniversary Alone While Her Husband Takes Himself Out to Dinner

A disgruntled wife recently took to Reddit to complain about how her husband took himself out to dinner on their 27th anniversary while she spent the night alone. And yet, I wonder why she’s so upset. Sure, one would think that this would have been painful had their marriage still been viable. But it is really just a marriage on paper.

Read full story
181 comments

Wife Frustrated Her Husband Will Only Eat Food Prepared by His Mother

Photo by Michael Burrows. Mom's food is made with love. My kids adore my cooking even though I'm not the best chef. This infuriates the people who take care of them sometimes–such as their grandma.

Read full story
15 comments

Grandmother Takes Grandchildren Out of Will. They're Still Demanding Inheritance 23 Years Later

A frustrated woman who goes only by the name of "Velma" told Newsweek that before her mother died, she took Velma's three children out of her will. The grandmother was disappointed that her grandkids didn't spend more time with her, especially after she was placed in a nursing home.

Read full story
205 comments
Huntley, MT

Man Goes on "Mega-Dating" Spree, Dating Women in Every U.S. State. He Still Claims Doesn't Understand Women

Photo by Spencer Selover. A twenty-five-year-old man from Huntley, Montana, began his Tinder dating journey during the pandemic lockdown. After "Zoom dating" women near his hometown, Matthew Wurnig opened up his Tinder search.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Mom Wants to Run Away From Husband and Adult Son Because They Won't Help With the Housework

Are her expectations of a clean home simply too high?. If you had a husband and an adult son who never lifted a finger to help with the housework, would you want to pack up, leave them, and skip town? One Texas woman who goes only by the name "Gracie" wrote to Newsweek that this is exactly what she'd like to do.

Read full story
191 comments

Mom Believes Some Kids Are Incapable of Being Disciplined

Mary Katherine Backstrom, a mom and blogger, wrote a now-viral post on TODAY Parenting Team Community about how some kids are just, well, "feral." Parents can potty train and sleep train and teach manners until their brains are about to explode, but there are some children who, for some reason God only knows, can’t be tamed.

Read full story
27 comments

Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies

Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.

Read full story
202 comments

Woman Dislikes Sister's Choice of Baby Name. Is It Bad to Give Kids Unconventional Names?

Remember the good old days when naming your baby was a simple process? You had a certain number of traditional names to select from. You chose one of those or you named your child after a relative.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Laments Returning to the Office and Losing Her Lunchtime Workouts

The era of remote work is coming to a close. It's finally happening. After two years plus of blissful work at home, businesses are calling their employees back. Goldman Sachs is removing its Covid protocols, asking employees to return to the office full-time. Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan will also greatly reduce at-home work come Labor Day.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy