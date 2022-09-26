According to a Feminist Writer, Men Fail When They Refuse to Adapt to a Changing World

Elle Silver

Meanwhile, women are getting ahead because they're flexible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jCJR_0i94R8AO00
Photo by Fernanda Latronico.

The gender playing field is evening out and it’s not just because of #MeToo. More and more women are getting an education and therefore improving their lot in life.

In fact, these days, more women are going to college than men. Jobs that used to only be open to men are now being filled by women. In an economy that is dominated by service and information technology jobs, women are rushing to fill these positions.

Women are getting ahead. If only men could do the same.

As the number of traditionally male-oriented manufacturing jobs has declined over the past decades, men are not taking the jobs that were once the domain of only women. Men could have moved quickly into the new roles that were open to them—nurse, teacher, full-time father—but they’ve passed them up.

As more women work outside the home, men are not becoming stay-home dads either. Men are also refusing to help with the housework, even if their wives earn more money than they do.

You might think this means men are getting an easy ride, but that’s not the case. Women are simply realizing they’re better off without men. They are raising their standards, marrying later or not at all.

Women are reinventing themselves as men become more confused. Men may still see themselves as the heads of the household, but often their wings have been clipped by an economy that’s transformed.

Women are picking up the slack, showing they can do both the man’s and woman’s jobs in the family. They can provide and assume total control of the home.

This is why feminist writer, Hanna Rosin, calls this an issue of “Plastic Women” vs. “Cardboard Men” in her book, The End of Men, and the Rise of Women.

According to Rosin:

Plastic woman has during the last century performed superhuman feats of flexibility. She has gone from barely working at all to working only until she got married to working while married and then working with children, even babies.”

By contrast, Rosin presents the “Cardboard Man” who “meanwhile, hardly changes at all.”

According to Rosin:

A century can go by and his lifestyle and ambitions remain largely the same. There are many professions that have gone from all-male to female, and almost none that have gone the other way.”

As such, Rosin writes that men have “lost the old architecture of manliness, but they have not replaced it with any obvious new one.”

This is why another feminist writer, Susan Faludi, defined the old tropes of masculinity that men still cling to as solely “ornamental.”

Sure, Rosin writes that “the upper reaches of power are still dominated by men. But given the sheer velocity of the economic and other forces at work, these circumstances are much more likely the last artifacts of a vanishing age rather than a permanent configuration.”

In short, men may still wield the majority of power positions in our society, but it won’t be that way forever. Women are quickly catching up.

Men have one option, and that’s to adapt. Men need to become less cardboard and more plastic if they want to keep up with women as the future unfolds.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# men# equality# work# family# economy

Comments / 32

Published by

I write about dating, marriage, divorce, family, society, and the city I live in: Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, CA
11336 followers

More from Elle Silver

If We Go Into a Recession, Will We Also Have a “Man-Cession”?

Many unemployed men refuse to do jobs traditionally held by women. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A recession is a period of significant economic decline that lasts for more than a few months. The National Bureau of Economic Research has yet to formally declare the U.S. economy in a recession.

Read full story
179 comments

Woman Pays for Boyfriend's Meals in Restaurants

Though this may sound like feminism, it's actually abuse. Photo by Karolina Grabowska. A woman recently took to Reddit to complain that when she and her boyfriend go out to dinner, he always makes her pay for his meals. He claims he can’t foot the bill for his own food in restaurants because he’s going through a “rough patch,” financially speaking.

Read full story

More College Men Are Adopting Right-Wing Views in Response to Perceived Threats Against Them

According to two American political science professors who published an op-ed in Newsweek, we’re beginning to see a backlash against #MeToo. The social movement that resulted in pushing women’s rights to the forefront and helping to even out the gender playing field has left many young men feeling under attack.

Read full story
303 comments

Wife Makes Husband Sign Contract to Pay Her Back Before She Lends Him $14K

With marriage comes the assumption that a couple will pool together their financial resources. New partners open joint checking and savings accounts and then their assets become common property.

Read full story
23 comments

Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.

Read full story
97 comments

Angry Wife Spends 27th Anniversary Alone While Her Husband Takes Himself Out to Dinner

A disgruntled wife recently took to Reddit to complain about how her husband took himself out to dinner on their 27th anniversary while she spent the night alone. And yet, I wonder why she’s so upset. Sure, one would think that this would have been painful had their marriage still been viable. But it is really just a marriage on paper.

Read full story
155 comments

Wife Frustrated Her Husband Will Only Eat Food Prepared by His Mother

Photo by Michael Burrows. Mom's food is made with love. My kids adore my cooking even though I'm not the best chef. This infuriates the people who take care of them sometimes–such as their grandma.

Read full story
15 comments

Grandmother Takes Grandchildren Out of Will. They're Still Demanding Inheritance 23 Years Later

A frustrated woman who goes only by the name of "Velma" told Newsweek that before her mother died, she took Velma's three children out of her will. The grandmother was disappointed that her grandkids didn't spend more time with her, especially after she was placed in a nursing home.

Read full story
174 comments
Huntley, MT

Man Goes on "Mega-Dating" Spree, Dating Women in Every U.S. State. He Still Claims Doesn't Understand Women

Photo by Spencer Selover. A twenty-five-year-old man from Huntley, Montana, began his Tinder dating journey during the pandemic lockdown. After "Zoom dating" women near his hometown, Matthew Wurnig opened up his Tinder search.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Mom Wants to Run Away From Husband and Adult Son Because They Won't Help With the Housework

Are her expectations of a clean home simply too high?. If you had a husband and an adult son who never lifted a finger to help with the housework, would you want to pack up, leave them, and skip town? One Texas woman who goes only by the name "Gracie" wrote to Newsweek that this is exactly what she'd like to do.

Read full story
190 comments

Mom Believes Some Kids Are Incapable of Being Disciplined

Mary Katherine Backstrom, a mom and blogger, wrote a now-viral post on TODAY Parenting Team Community about how some kids are just, well, "feral." Parents can potty train and sleep train and teach manners until their brains are about to explode, but there are some children who, for some reason God only knows, can’t be tamed.

Read full story
27 comments

Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies

Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.

Read full story
198 comments

Woman Dislikes Sister's Choice of Baby Name. Is It Bad to Give Kids Unconventional Names?

Remember the good old days when naming your baby was a simple process? You had a certain number of traditional names to select from. You chose one of those or you named your child after a relative.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Laments Returning to the Office and Losing Her Lunchtime Workouts

The era of remote work is coming to a close. It's finally happening. After two years plus of blissful work at home, businesses are calling their employees back. Goldman Sachs is removing its Covid protocols, asking employees to return to the office full-time. Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan will also greatly reduce at-home work come Labor Day.

Read full story
38 comments
New York City, NY

Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?

Keith Gordon, a man whose entire body is covered in tattoos–even his face–was shopping for food in a market with his family when he was told by an employee that he wasn't welcome in the store. Gordon was shocked–and angry.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Single Men are Lonelier Than Ever

And it's only going to get worse. There’s some bad news for men. According to research, not only are people lonelier than ever today, but one study found that men report more loneliness than women.

Read full story

Opinion: The New Problem of Male Gold-Diggers in Our Society

Photo by Karolina Grabowska. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. It was a rainy day. Pete approached me in the cafe where I was writing. He told some jokes. I let him sit down. He was at least ten years younger than me. He confessed that he liked to date older women.

Read full story
73 comments

Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.

Read full story
163 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Skid Row Song Festival Aims to Heal the Homeless and Housed as One Uplifted Community

The Urban Voices Project Open Mic at the Midnight Mission, Skid Row.Credit: author. On Sunday, June 12th, 2022, The Urban Voices Project and Skid Row Artists partnered up to create the first-ever music jam through pop-up open mics in six different parts of Downtown Los Angeles.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy