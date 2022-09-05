Mom Believes Some Kids Are Incapable of Being Disciplined

Elle Silver

Are some children born "feral"?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18PDBk_0hixOMjB00
Photo by Migs Reyes

Mary Katherine Backstrom, a mom and blogger, wrote a now-viral post on TODAY Parenting Team Community about how some kids are just, well, "feral."

Parents can potty train and sleep train and teach manners until their brains are about to explode, but there are some children who, for some reason God only knows, can’t be tamed.

According to Backstrom, these are the kids "who meet your emergency room deductible by February."

She also notes:

They are the kids who are responsible for your forehead wrinkles and every, single gray hair. They play too close to the water, run through the hallways with forks, and somehow (like really, HOW?) climb the fireplace mantle.

She gives advice to parents who have children who act like what she calls "wildebeests."

Cover your electric outlets with plastic plugs and anchor your furniture to the floor. Hide your batteries on the highest shelf and lower that crib mattress a little more.

She says this because, in her opinion, "you aren’t going to tame that feral child. Best you can hope for is to simply survive them."

Is this true? Are there some children who just can't be tamed? Some parents think so.

Mom's firstborn is sweet, but her secondborn is...wild.

Pri Walker, a mother and a blogger, shares a similar story. Her firstborn is "a sweet, even-tempered little boy who, even in his worst moments, [seems] so calm and collected." And yet, her second child, a girl, "marches to the beat of her own drum and sometimes just marches to nowhere, just to say she did. She doesn’t follow the rules, because they don’t apply to her."

Walker's daughter "knows no fear... She is by any definition of the word, my wild child."

It's impossible to treat her second child like her first child. They were just born different.

Maybe it's true: some children are just born "feral."

What works for other people's kids won't work for "wild children."

Lisa Siberry shared in an article for Babyolgy that some children are indeed born "spirited."

What works for other people’s children just doesn’t work with yours. Reward charts, naughty corners, timeouts … you gave up on those a long time ago. This is when other parents will feed you lots of well-meaning advice, and all you can do is nod. You know that your guy is walking to his own tune most of the time, and really, you’re doing your best just trying to keep up.

As a mother of a wild child myself, I agree that the same rules that tame other children just don't tame mine. Our nanny told me that my son was the worst-behaved child she ever met. Same goes for a babysitter. Our son's first-grade teacher said he was the biggest troublemaker in the class.

Things got better when our son was diagnosed with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, a chronic condition including attention difficulty, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness.

We put our son on Ritalin at school and his behavior improved. He started getting better grades and disrupting the classroom less.

Sadly, people judge us for that too, claiming it's bad to medicate children. I feel like only we know what's best for our son though.

Backstrom says if someone judges your child, let them take care of him or her for a day.

Then go back in 24 hours and see how confident Mr. Know It All still feels about parenting your feral born child.

We have something to learn from "feral" children.

Backstrom and Walker both say parents can learn from these kids.

Walker shares that her second child made her a mother in the full sense of the word. Backstrom writes that we can benefit from "these wild at heart, freedom-filled, life-relishing little humans."

The idea is not to change these spirited kids but just to accept them.

As the mom of one such child, I agree. What do you think? Do you think wild children can be trained? Or do they just need more discipline? Are parents being weak by not being firmer with such kids?

Let me know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parenting# children# psychology# society# family

Comments / 28

Published by

I write about dating, marriage, divorce, family, society, and the city I live in: Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, CA
9539 followers

More from Elle Silver

Huntley, MT

Man Goes on "Mega-Dating" Spree, Dating Women in Every U.S. State. He Still Claims Doesn't Understand Women

Photo by Spencer Selover. A twenty-five-year-old man from Huntley, Montana, began his Tinder dating journey during the pandemic lockdown. After "Zoom dating" women near his hometown, Matthew Wurnig opened up his Tinder search.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Mom Wants to Run Away From Husband and Adult Son Because They Won't Help With the Housework

Are her expectations of a clean home simply too high?. If you had a husband and an adult son who never lifted a finger to help with the housework, would you want to pack up, leave them, and skip town? One Texas woman who goes only by the name "Gracie" wrote to Newsweek that this is exactly what she'd like to do.

Read full story
175 comments

Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies

Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.

Read full story
124 comments

Woman Dislikes Sister's Choice of Baby Name. Is It Bad to Give Kids Unconventional Names?

Remember the good old days when naming your baby was a simple process? You had a certain number of traditional names to select from. You chose one of those or you named your child after a relative.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Laments Returning to the Office and Losing Her Lunchtime Workouts

The era of remote work is coming to a close. It's finally happening. After two years plus of blissful work at home, businesses are calling their employees back. Goldman Sachs is removing its Covid protocols, asking employees to return to the office full-time. Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan will also greatly reduce at-home work come Labor Day.

Read full story
38 comments
New York City, NY

Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?

Keith Gordon, a man whose entire body is covered in tattoos–even his face–was shopping for food in a market with his family when he was told by an employee that he wasn't welcome in the store. Gordon was shocked–and angry.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Single Men are Lonelier Than Ever

And it's only going to get worse. There’s some bad news for men. According to research, not only are people lonelier than ever today, but one study found that men report more loneliness than women.

Read full story

Opinion: The New Problem of Male Gold-Diggers in Our Society

Photo by Karolina Grabowska. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. It was a rainy day. Pete approached me in the cafe where I was writing. He told some jokes. I let him sit down. He was at least ten years younger than me. He confessed that he liked to date older women.

Read full story
73 comments

Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.

Read full story
160 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Skid Row Song Festival Aims to Heal the Homeless and Housed as One Uplifted Community

The Urban Voices Project Open Mic at the Midnight Mission, Skid Row.Credit: author. On Sunday, June 12th, 2022, The Urban Voices Project and Skid Row Artists partnered up to create the first-ever music jam through pop-up open mics in six different parts of Downtown Los Angeles.

Read full story
2 comments
Buffalo, NY

2 Survivors of School Shooting Amongst Those Protesting for Gun Safety Outside City Hall

Left to right: Riley Chilvers, Cate Hindman, and a member of March for Our Lives.Credit: author. Crowds of people showed up on Saturday, June 11, 2022, to protest outside City Hall for more gun safety in the wake of the mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The event was organized by March for Our Lives, a gun-reform group founded by student survivors of the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 people.

Read full story
3 comments

Divorce Hits Women Harder Financially Than Men

Research shows that divorce hits women far harder financially than it does men. The United States Government Accountability Office’s Special Report to the Senate released a study showing that a woman’s household income plummets by an average of 41% after a divorce. A divorced man's household income only falls by half as much.

Read full story
66 comments

Opinion: Not Every Mom Loves Being a Mom

We're fed the lie that women are supposed to love motherhood. As women, we're told that motherhood is supposed to fulfill us. Once we have a baby, we'll feel whole. We'll feel completed. This is what we're on this planet to do: to become mothers.

Read full story
39 comments
Los Angeles, CA

My Ex-Husband Was Scammed Out of $9,000 by a Woman on a Dating Site

I just watched The Tinder Swindler on Netflix. If you haven't seen it, it's a new documentary that recounts the story of a man who scammed multiple women around the world out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

What It’s Like to Go From Upper-Middle-Class to Poor After a Divorce

It's a struggle to get by, but I alone control the narrative of how I view my financial situation. I grew up in an upper-middle-class family. I always assumed I would live an upper-middle-class life as an adult.

Read full story
118 comments

Marrying My Ex Was a Bad Decision but Some Good Has Come From It

I’m going to be honest with you: my relationship with my ex-husband is a mess. We don’t get along. This has created a lot of unwanted stress in my life. I look back on my decision to marry my ex and see it as a bad one. Actually, it's the worst decision I've ever made in my life.

Read full story
9 comments

My Ex-Husband Gets $5000/Month From His Parents But Only Gives Me $500/Month in Child Support

F. Scott Fitzgerald once said, "Let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me." As someone who was once married to a man from a wealthy family, I can attest that this is true.

Read full story
425 comments

Opinion: Why Women May Prefer "Feminine" Men

I recently discovered several studies that indicate women prefer “feminine” men as mates. A 2010 experiment conducted by Faceresearch.org, the online psychology laboratory of the Face Research Laboratory at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, found that women in Europe and the U.S. rated men with feminine faces to be more attractive.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

My Husband Bankrupted Me

I’ll never forget the experience of going to bankruptcy court to process my bankruptcy. It was located in Downtown L.A. First, you waited in a big room, packed with people, where you sat for hours. This was pre-pandemic Los Angeles, and so nobody was masked.

Read full story
119 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy