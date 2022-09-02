Woman Dislikes Sister's Choice of Baby Name. Is It Bad to Give Kids Unconventional Names?

Elle Silver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SR4U7_0hemSwm200
Photo by Pixabay

Remember the good old days when naming your baby was a simple process? You had a certain number of traditional names to select from. You chose one of those or you named your child after a relative.

Today things are different. Celebrities commonly decide on unusual names for their children. Think of Blanket, Michael Jackson's daughter; Apple, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter; or North, the daughter of Kanye and Kim.

These names are strange but still, they're actual words in the English language. Where people run into problems is when they try to make up their own names.

This is what happened to one woman who had the best intentions to create a portmanteau of her name and her husband's. Her name is Ella and her husband's name is Sam. She chose Samnella as the baby’s name.

However, when Ella introduced the baby’s proposed name to family members at the baby’s shower, she was met with chuckles. Her sister informed her that the name sounded like Salmonella, a foul bacteria that causes severe stomach sickness.

Ella was so angered by her sister’s critique that she kicked her out of the party. The sister took to Reddit to ask for advice. Was she in the wrong for thinking this name was a bad fit for her new niece?

As you can imagine, most commenters were left scratching their heads, wondering how Ella could have been so ignorant to name her daughter something so closely resembling a terrible bacteria. Some even worried for the child's safety as she got older. A girl named Samnella would surely get bullied at school.

Many parents do worry about bullying and that's why they choose names that won't elicit the derision of the child's peers as they grow up. In fact, numerous countries around the world have strict naming rules, intended to protect children. A woman in Norway was jailed for two days for naming her child, Gesher, which means "bridge" in Hebrew.

But here in the U.S., parents still want the freedom to name their children whatever they want. Parents in this country have chosen to christen their children anything from Arson, to Mackoneum, to Abcd. Even Elon Musk and Grimes hopped on the unconventional name bandwagon, calling one child, X Æ A-12, and the other, Exa Dark Sideræl.

But is choosing such names for children good for them?

A 2012 study said no. Lead researcher Eryn Newman of the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, examined how someone's name affects other people’s opinion of them. Newman found that the stranger the name, the less that people will trust the individual. According to the researcher, a bizarre name may even lead people to view an individual as "dangerous."

Newman explained this phenomenon to Parenting Magazine, blaming it on the primitive parts of our brains. "To the Fred Flintstone parts of our brains, that feeling of ease or familiarity signals something that we can trust, but information that’s difficult to process signals danger,” she said.

David Figlio, Dean of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University, even told Live Science that boys given names traditionally meant for girls (think Ashley or Shannon) are more likely to have behavioral problems in school. Giving kids names that are typically given to people from a certain socioeconomic status can also cause a child to be treated with less respect as they grow older.

Even children with an unusual spelling of a common name were shown to develop poorer spelling and reading abilities. Say if Jennifer is spelled with a "G" instead of a "J".

Jean Twenge, a psychology professor at San Diego State University, found an even darker reason for why parents give children unconventional names. The professor’s research found that parents who defy conventions and name their children unusual names have narcissistic tendencies.

All this should be enough to make parents think twice about what they name their kids.

It is unknown whether the mother of Samnella has since decided on a different name for her baby.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# society# parenting# names# psychology# culture

Comments / 1

Published by

I write about dating, marriage, divorce, family, society, and the city I live in: Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, CA
9250 followers

More from Elle Silver

Mom Believes Some Kids Are Incapable of Being Disciplined

Mary Katherine Backstrom, a mom and blogger, wrote a now-viral post on TODAY Parenting Team Community about how some kids are just, well, "feral." Parents can potty train and sleep train and teach manners until their brains are about to explode, but there are some children who, for some reason God only knows, can’t be tamed.

Read full story
25 comments

Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies

Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.

Read full story
105 comments

Woman Laments Returning to the Office and Losing Her Lunchtime Workouts

The era of remote work is coming to a close. It's finally happening. After two years plus of blissful work at home, businesses are calling their employees back. Goldman Sachs is removing its Covid protocols, asking employees to return to the office full-time. Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan will also greatly reduce at-home work come Labor Day.

Read full story
38 comments
New York City, NY

Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?

Keith Gordon, a man whose entire body is covered in tattoos–even his face–was shopping for food in a market with his family when he was told by an employee that he wasn't welcome in the store. Gordon was shocked–and angry.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Single Men are Lonelier Than Ever

And it's only going to get worse. There’s some bad news for men. According to research, not only are people lonelier than ever today, but one study found that men report more loneliness than women.

Read full story

Opinion: The New Problem of Male Gold-Diggers in Our Society

Photo by Karolina Grabowska. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. It was a rainy day. Pete approached me in the cafe where I was writing. He told some jokes. I let him sit down. He was at least ten years younger than me. He confessed that he liked to date older women.

Read full story
73 comments

Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.

Read full story
160 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Skid Row Song Festival Aims to Heal the Homeless and Housed as One Uplifted Community

The Urban Voices Project Open Mic at the Midnight Mission, Skid Row.Credit: author. On Sunday, June 12th, 2022, The Urban Voices Project and Skid Row Artists partnered up to create the first-ever music jam through pop-up open mics in six different parts of Downtown Los Angeles.

Read full story
2 comments
Buffalo, NY

2 Survivors of School Shooting Amongst Those Protesting for Gun Safety Outside City Hall

Left to right: Riley Chilvers, Cate Hindman, and a member of March for Our Lives.Credit: author. Crowds of people showed up on Saturday, June 11, 2022, to protest outside City Hall for more gun safety in the wake of the mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The event was organized by March for Our Lives, a gun-reform group founded by student survivors of the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 people.

Read full story
3 comments

Divorce Hits Women Harder Financially Than Men

Research shows that divorce hits women far harder financially than it does men. The United States Government Accountability Office’s Special Report to the Senate released a study showing that a woman’s household income plummets by an average of 41% after a divorce. A divorced man's household income only falls by half as much.

Read full story
66 comments

Opinion: Not Every Mom Loves Being a Mom

We're fed the lie that women are supposed to love motherhood. As women, we're told that motherhood is supposed to fulfill us. Once we have a baby, we'll feel whole. We'll feel completed. This is what we're on this planet to do: to become mothers.

Read full story
39 comments
Los Angeles, CA

My Ex-Husband Was Scammed Out of $9,000 by a Woman on a Dating Site

I just watched The Tinder Swindler on Netflix. If you haven't seen it, it's a new documentary that recounts the story of a man who scammed multiple women around the world out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

What It’s Like to Go From Upper-Middle-Class to Poor After a Divorce

It's a struggle to get by, but I alone control the narrative of how I view my financial situation. I grew up in an upper-middle-class family. I always assumed I would live an upper-middle-class life as an adult.

Read full story
118 comments

Marrying My Ex Was a Bad Decision but Some Good Has Come From It

I’m going to be honest with you: my relationship with my ex-husband is a mess. We don’t get along. This has created a lot of unwanted stress in my life. I look back on my decision to marry my ex and see it as a bad one. Actually, it's the worst decision I've ever made in my life.

Read full story
9 comments

My Ex-Husband Gets $5000/Month From His Parents But Only Gives Me $500/Month in Child Support

F. Scott Fitzgerald once said, "Let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me." As someone who was once married to a man from a wealthy family, I can attest that this is true.

Read full story
425 comments

Opinion: Why Women May Prefer "Feminine" Men

I recently discovered several studies that indicate women prefer “feminine” men as mates. A 2010 experiment conducted by Faceresearch.org, the online psychology laboratory of the Face Research Laboratory at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, found that women in Europe and the U.S. rated men with feminine faces to be more attractive.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

My Husband Bankrupted Me

I’ll never forget the experience of going to bankruptcy court to process my bankruptcy. It was located in Downtown L.A. First, you waited in a big room, packed with people, where you sat for hours. This was pre-pandemic Los Angeles, and so nobody was masked.

Read full story
119 comments

Splitting Time With My Ex in My Apartment Is Great for Our Children, But Awful for Me

Nesting—or the practice of keeping one home for the children to live in full-time after a divorce—may be good for the kids, but it can be miserable for divorced parents as it means splitting time in the same residence.

Read full story
51 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Unhappily Married in a Big House or Happily Divorced in an Apartment? Which Do You Choose?

I recently read a story by Honor Jones in The Atlantic called “How I Demolished My Life” and it really hit, well, home. Jones wrote about her desire to renovate her house where she lived with her husband and children only to realize afterward what she actually wanted was a divorce.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy