Woman Laments Returning to the Office and Losing Her Lunchtime Workouts

Elle Silver

The era of remote work is coming to a close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0vpP_0hd9MHGM00
Photo by Yan Krukov

It's finally happening. After two years plus of blissful work at home, businesses are calling their employees back. Goldman Sachs is removing its Covid protocols, asking employees to return to the office full-time. Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan will also greatly reduce at-home work come Labor Day.

People will once again be required to battle commuter traffic only to sit in their cubicles from 9-5. As can be expected, a lot of folks aren’t too happy about this.

Google and Apple already issued return-to-work mandates, which employees tried to fight. Let’s face it–if given the choice, wouldn’t most of us prefer to work from the comfort of our own living rooms?

But employees might have other reasons for wanting to continue to work at home. Take an Atlanta woman who goes by the TikTok username “taylorrosee11.” She recently posted a video about how unhappy she is about returning to the office. Why? She'll no longer be able to do her lunchtime workouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAqNZ_0hd9MHGM00
Photo by Kampus Production.

Of course, she does note that not being able to exercise at lunch will have an impact on her productivity. Clearly, a lot of people agree with this. The TikTok video has since been viewed 163,000 times.

What do you think? Do you think this woman is overreacting–or is remote work really best for an employee's productivity?

If you’re one of those people who don’t want to return to the office, you’re not alone. According to a Gallup poll, 60% of employees who started working remotely at the onset of the pandemic want this arrangement to continue.

They've grown accustomed to working in the comfort of their living rooms. But like all good things eventually come to an end, fully remote-work arrangements are expected to continue to decrease.

This doesn’t mean that some people aren’t petitioning their employers to let them stay home. While companies like Google are taking their employees’ desires into consideration, they're also tossing around cutting the pay of remote workers.

It may just not make good financial sense to work from home if your employer wants you back. Yes, even if that means missing lunchtime workouts.

