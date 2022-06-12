2 Survivors of School Shooting Amongst Those Protesting for Gun Safety Outside City Hall

Left to right: Riley Chilvers, Cate Hindman, and a member of March for Our Lives. Credit: author

Crowds of people showed up on Saturday, June 11, 2022, to protest outside City Hall for more gun safety in the wake of the mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The event was organized by March for Our Lives, a gun-reform group founded by student survivors of the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 people.

City Hall in Downtown Los Angeles. Credit: author

The event in Downtown Los Angeles was one of hundreds happening across the nation on the same day, the main rally occurring in Washington, D.C. Other rallies also took place concurrently in different parts of L.A.

Shaadi Ahmadzadeh, 19, a student at UC Berkeley student and one of the organizers of the rally, told The Los Angeles Times: “Students are here leading this march and every other march across this country today because our futures are at stake and our generation is at stake.”

The Los Angeles Times quotes her as calling for “universal background checks, an increase in the age for legal gun possession from 18 to 21 and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.”

At the event, I met two survivors of the Saugus High School shooting in 2019. Riley Chilvers and Cate Hindman, now seniors, witnessed the shooting at their school which left three injured, and two killed, before the gunman, another student named Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, turned the weapon on himself.

The shooting occurred, even though the school was surrounded by locked gates that only opened at lunch and to let students off campus at the end of the day. The school also held lockdown drills and employed a "Text-a-Tip" hotline for students to report suspicious activity. A "Safe School Ambassador" — a student trained to work with other students to prevent violence—was also active on campus.

It wasn't enough. Toward the end of first period on November 14, 2019, Berhow pulled a handgun from his backpack and fired on fellow students.

RiseUp4AbortionRights.Org also protested at the event. Credit: author

Also participating in the event held outside City Hall on Saturday were feminist groups, such as RiseUp4AbortionRights.Org, demanding the right to an abortion in an era when Roe v. Wade is in danger of being overturned.