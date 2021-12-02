The Holiday Season Is Here and Again I Feel Bad My Kids Have a Broken Home

Elle Silver

My children are missing out on a warm, fuzzy holiday experience with a cohesive family unit. Still, it’s for the best that my ex and I are divorced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOkOa_0dCTYf5a00
Photo by Kristina Paukshtite from Pexels

The other night, my ex-husband took the kids and me to a nearby Christmas tree lot to buy a tree for my house. Yes, my ex-husband drove us there. He has an SUV with the room to bring a tree home.

This might sound weird to a lot of people — that my ex-husband came along with us to get a Christmas tree, seeing that we're divorced. I don’t think it’s weird at all though.

I’m doing my best to get along with my ex-husband for the good of our children. So we were all in the car, driving to this lot. That’s when my youngest exclaimed, “Look, the whole family is together!” 

The glee in his voice. He was so happy! The joy rushed over me as well. 

And then just as quickly I felt sorrow. 

My son was only so cheerful because we’re so rarely all together as a family. What I mean is that my ex-husband and I are so rarely together with our kids. 

He and I are now living separate lives with new partners. The children are growing up in two distinct households, splitting their time between two parents. 

This has been hard on our kids. Their home is broken.

It’s especially difficult during the holidays.

Our children want to be with both of their parents on holidays.  

But sure, as I mentioned, my ex and I are doing our best to be civil as a means to effectively co-parent our children. That’s meant putting aside our differences to form a united front to make our kids' lives happy.

But still, nothing can fix the fact that our home was broken by divorce.

This Christmas, the kids will be with me. On Thanksgiving, they were with my ex. 

My sons told me they wished I was with them on Thanksgiving. They were sad I wasn’t. 

I spent the holidays with my boyfriend. I missed them, too. 

They’ll be with me for Christmas — and they’re excited about that. But this also means they’ll spend Christmas away from their dad.

The kids want to be with both parents on every holiday. 

Yes, my boyfriend and I still try to create amazing holidays when we have my children with us. My ex and his fiancée try to do the same.

But still, the home is broken. The kids want to have both their parents together for the holidays. 

That’s impossible. Their father and I are divorced.

Many families aren’t happy on holidays.

But I get it — a lot of people stay married when they shouldn’t. They spend the holidays arguing and make their children miserable as a result. 

If a couple isn’t fighting while their kids watch, then family members are bickering with each other. This can be an oppressive situation for children.

Sometimes breaking up the family is for the best. It was for us. And yet, I still feel terrible that my children aren’t getting the cozy feeling of spending the holidays with their cohesive family unit. 

The holidays are stressful times even between the happiest of families. 

Maybe I’m being too hard on myself. Even the happiest of families struggle during the holidays. And when I think about reality, no matter how bad I might feel that my kids are growing up in a broken home, had my ex and I remained together, that would have been worse for our kids. 

My ex and I fought so much during one holiday season that I was uninvited by my now-ex-in-laws to go on their annual holiday trip. Now that my ex and I are divorced, the season is much calmer.

And so, I do my best to create the warm, fuzzy experience of happy family holidays for my children. But still, nothing can fix the fact that our home was broken by divorce. 

My children will forever miss out on the joys of being with both parents on holidays. 

It’s just the way it is. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
familyparentingdivorceholidaysrelationships

Comments / 4

Published by

I'm a relationships expert with a focus on post-divorce dating and family. Everything I've learned about love, I've learned the hard way. You can learn from my mistakes.

Los Angeles, CA
6302 followers

More from Elle Silver

If You Want to Succeed in Dating, Don't Text Her “Hey,” “Hi,” or “Hello”

Why some men slip into a woman's DMs this way and why they shouldn’t. Ever since the advent of the “direct message” on social media, men have been sliding into women’s DMs to say nothing more than “hey,” “hi,” or “hello.” No introduction of who they are. No declaration of intent. It’s the laziest pick-up line on the planet because it’s not even a line. It’s a word.

Read full story
72 comments

My Older Son Bullies My Younger Son and It’s Making Him Depressed

The bullying won't stop until my son stands up to his older brother. Sibling rivalry is normal— especially for brothers. They vie for status in the family and also for their mother's love.

Read full story
36 comments

Should Men Have to Pay for an Expensive Dinner to Show Women They’re a Good Catch?

Some women use men for free meals. There's a term for this: "foodie call." Lately, I've listened to a lot of women tell me that they won’t go on a date with a man unless he invites them to dinner. I'm not talking about any old dinner either — but an expensive dinner in a fancy restaurant.

Read full story
50 comments
Long Beach, CA

I Meet Men in Parks for Our First Date to Save Time and Money

If we end up liking each other, then we make a dinner date. Photo by Владимир Васильев from Pexels. I recognized Austin immediately as he walked toward me over the lawn of Bluff Park in Long Beach. I was seated on a grassy hill near an empty jungle gym as he strutted in my direction. I was pleased to see that Austin was just as he’d stated on his Tinder profile: he was tall and lanky at six feet.

Read full story
2 comments

My Stepmother Won’t Forgive Me for Telling My Father Not to Put Her in His Will

Adult children have the right to discuss their inheritance with their parents — especially if they remarry late in life. After my mother died, my father started dating a new woman. When he told me he was going to marry her, I asked him if he was going to put her in his will.

Read full story
66 comments

I’m Watching My Ex Plan His Marriage to a New Woman and I’m Not Jealous at All

His happiness is making him a better dad to our two children. My ex-husband was over at my place to visit our children a few months ago when he asked if I wanted to see the video of him proposing to his new fiancée. I said sure and watched the clip of them beside a beautiful lake, my ex down on one knee, asking his girlfriend to marry him.

Read full story
20 comments
Los Angeles, CA

I Brought My Kids Along on My First Date With a Man I Met on Tinder

Many people wonder when they should introduce their children to a new romantic interest. I brought my kids along on my first date with a man I met on Tinder. The problem was, I didn’t let him know beforehand. He was cool with my kids, but I never heard from him again.

Read full story
13 comments

My Autistic Child Has No Friends

Kids with autism spectrum disorder often have difficulty making friends because of social awkwardness and anxiety. The last time my eleven-year-old son had a good friend was in the first grade — when he was six. He is now in the sixth grade and though he hangs out with other kids at school, he doesn’t consider them friends.

Read full story
63 comments

My Son’s Best Friend’s Dad Hates Him Because of His Bad Behavior

My thirteen-year-old son has ADHD, which causes him to be hyperactive and impulsive. My thirteen-year-old son came home the other day to announce that his best friend is having a birthday party but the kid’s dad doesn’t want my son to come. Why? Two months ago, they had another party, which my son attended, and he was very loud and rowdy.

Read full story
106 comments

My Kids Hate Going to Their Dad’s Fiancée’s House

If you have kids with your ex, the decision to divorce will reverberate throughout your children’s whole childhood. It’s that time of the week again: Friday afternoon. One son is sulking. The other is crying. Why?

Read full story
40 comments
Los Angeles, CA

My Date Dumped Me After Finding Out My Ex-Husband and Kids Drove Me to Our First Meeting

I’d blended the date with a family day because of past disappointment when meeting men for the first time. The problem was, I wasn’t honest with my date and I ended up disappointing him.

Read full story
52 comments

Even Divorced, a Childish Ex Can Make Your Life Difficult If You Have Kids Together

Childish men are on the rise in our society. I married one, and even after divorcing him, he still makes my life hard. I recently wrote about my difficult experience being married to a man-child. What's a "man-child"? A man-child describes an adult male with the emotional age of a teenager.

Read full story
6 comments

Do You Have to Be Mean to Women to Get Them Interested?

High-value women are attracted by confidence. But the confidence has to be real, not meanness masking as confidence. Countless “pickup artist”-style dating coaches laud the benefits of disrespecting women as a means to attract them. They advise negging (giving negative feedback) and treating women with indifference as a way to get lucky.

Read full story
76 comments

My Husband Went on a Tropical Vacation With His Family and Left Me and Our Kids at Home

It was the first sign our marriage was over. Every year after Christmas, my now ex-husband’s parents organized a big family trip. They are very wealthy people and they would book several hotel rooms at some resort and invite the whole family along.

Read full story
39 comments

We Separated But Didn’t Finalize Our Divorce Till Seven Years Later. Here’s Why.

Couples often have good reasons for delaying their divorces. A few days ago, my ex-husband told me that the paperwork for our divorce had finally gone through. We were finally legally ex-husband and ex-wife. This was a cause to celebrate. Why? We’d been living as a separated yet still married couple for seven years.

Read full story
1 comments

Is the “Female Dating Strategy” the Counterpart to “Pickup Artists”?

FDS — or “Female Dating Strategy” — is on its face a good thing for women. Women are coached to stand up for themselves, set firm boundaries, and resist being doormats while seeking relationships with successful men who adore them. What could be wrong with that?

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

A UCLA Prof Should Have Graded Black Students More Leniently After George Floyd's Murder—Instead He’s Suing the School

Racial trauma is a condition that affects Black people after witnessing images and videos of racial brutality. Because of this condition, in the wake of George Floyd's murder, it would have been difficult for the Black students in UCLA professor Gordon Klein's class to perform equally on a final exam.

Read full story
54 comments

Has Feminism Destroyed the Institution of Marriage?

Research shows the women’s movement actually made male-female marriage better. Today’s husbands are expected to pitch in with the chores. The modern dad is expected to help out with the childcare. Gone are the days when men could say no to washing the dishes — or changing a diaper.

Read full story
8 comments

Can a Man Ask for the Engagement Ring Back After a Divorce?

Who owns the engagement ring after a couple splits?. “I’d like to take back the engagement ring I gave you,” my ex-husband said recently. Huh? Did he mean my engagement ring?

Read full story
98 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy