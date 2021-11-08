My Autistic Child Has No Friends

Elle Silver

Kids with autism spectrum disorder often have difficulty making friends because of social awkwardness and anxiety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1RSg_0cpWJqqP00
Photo by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels

The last time my eleven-year-old son had a good friend was in the first grade — when he was six. He is now in the sixth grade and though he hangs out with other kids at school, he doesn’t consider them friends.

The only reason he interacts with these kids at all is because he’s at a new private school. For three years in public school, from the second to the fourth grade, he played and ate lunch alone.

He had zero playdates with other children after school or on the weekends. Then the pandemic hit, and he spent the entirety of the fifth grade, learning remotely at home, completely isolated from all other children.

Luckily, now he's back in the classroom. More, he's in a new small private school setting. Still, he doesn't have a single good friend. He desperately wants one but hasn't been able to connect with another kid on a deeper level.

He's lonely. As his mom, this has been heartbreaking to watch.

My son has autism spectrum disorder.

The reason my son has had so much trouble making friends is because he has autism spectrum disorder.

What does this mean?

According to the American Psychiatric Association: “Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental condition involving persistent challenges with social communication, restricted interests, and repetitive behavior.”

ASD is considered a lifelong disorder. The degree to which an individual is impacted by ASD varies from person to person.

ASD often affects a child’s ability to make friends.

Kids with ASD often have difficulty making friends. They have trouble reading social cues and reacting in appropriate ways.

My son certainly does.

He knows he doesn’t have friends but doesn’t know how to make them either. He doesn’t comprehend how to be considerate to other children. His behavior can seem strange and off-putting. If my son doesn’t like a child or how they’re acting, he’ll let them know.

He doesn’t typically make eye contact with other kids when he speaks to them. He is often unaware that children are talking to him at all.

He is very rigid when it comes to rules. If a child tries to improvise the rules of a game, my son will jump in to enforce them.

Kids often dislike this. They avoid him.

It's heartbreaking to watch as a mother.

My son used to have a friend but he lost her.

When my son first started public elementary school, he made a friend in kindergarten. She was a tomboy, and they loved each other.

By the first grade, though, other little boys started playing with the tomboy girl as well. Ultimately, these boys began to block my son from their group.

Things got worse when my son's tomboy friend moved away at the end of the first grade. My son was completely banished from this group of friends.

When he tried to continue to play with these other little boys, they told him to get lost. One of the boys even angrily asked: “Why are you still playing with us?”

My son spent the next three years hanging out by himself. He couldn’t make other friends because his classmates didn’t like how he would talk over them when they were speaking. When they’d greet him in the morning, he wouldn’t say hello back. When he did finally speak to them, it was to point out obvious things, like the color of the shirt they were wearing, or the type of backpack they had.

Unfortunately, sometimes it was even to state something he didn’t like about the child speaking to him. Of course, his classmates began to give him wide berth.

At first, this didn’t bother my son. Then he began to complain about not having friends. Every night he cried about it, telling me how depressed he was.

I couldn’t help him.

The pandemic was particularly isolating for my son.

Then the pandemic began, schools shut down, and my son’s life became even more difficult. He was completely isolated from other children, learning remotely at home.

This was incredibly painful for him. The way he spoke about his life during this period, so hopelessly, was devastating for me.

He would often comment that his life wasn’t really worth living. He spent a year alone in this utterly despondent state without any in-person interaction with other children.

Luckily, kids and teachers are now back in the actual classroom. That and I moved my son to a new special school for the sixth grade. The school is dedicated to teaching kids with autism.

My son is happier now. Even though he doesn’t have friends at this school either, he has other children around him each day. As the school is small, my son interacts with these children on the playground in a way he couldn't in the public school setting.

Still, he doesn’t consider these kids friends. He wants a good friend, he just can’t find one.

It’s heartbreaking to watch.

In closing.

Children who have autism spectrum disorder encounter certain challenges in life. In social situations, they are particularly awkward. Worse, their social insecurity increases after sensing rejection from other children.

They often suffer from anxiety as a result. My son certainly does. This makes it even harder for autistic kids like my son to make friends.

Parents like me just have to be there to support our kids.

If you have a child with autism who has experienced similar social challenges, please leave a comment below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 45

Published by

I'm a relationships expert with a focus on post-divorce dating and family. Everything I've learned about love, I've learned the hard way. You can learn from my mistakes.

Los Angeles, CA
6009 followers

More from Elle Silver

Long Beach, CA

I Meet Men in Parks for Our First Date to Save Time and Money

If we end up liking each other, then we make a dinner date. Photo by Владимир Васильев from Pexels. I recognized Austin immediately as he walked toward me over the lawn of Bluff Park in Long Beach. I was seated on a grassy hill near an empty jungle gym as he strutted in my direction. I was pleased to see that Austin was just as he’d stated on his Tinder profile: he was tall and lanky at six feet.

Read full story
2 comments

My Stepmother Won’t Forgive Me for Telling My Father Not to Put Her in His Will

Adult children have the right to discuss their inheritance with their parents — especially if they remarry late in life. After my mother died, my father started dating a new woman. When he told me he was going to marry her, I asked him if he was going to put her in his will.

Read full story
45 comments

I’m Watching My Ex Plan His Marriage to a New Woman and I’m Not Jealous at All

His happiness is making him a better dad to our two children. My ex-husband was over at my place to visit our children a few months ago when he asked if I wanted to see the video of him proposing to his new fiancée. I said sure and watched the clip of them beside a beautiful lake, my ex down on one knee, asking his girlfriend to marry him.

Read full story
20 comments
Los Angeles, CA

I Brought My Kids Along on My First Date With a Man I Met on Tinder

Many people wonder when they should introduce their children to a new romantic interest. I brought my kids along on my first date with a man I met on Tinder. The problem was, I didn’t let him know beforehand. He was cool with my kids, but I never heard from him again.

Read full story
13 comments

My Son’s Best Friend’s Dad Hates Him Because of His Bad Behavior

My thirteen-year-old son has ADHD, which causes him to be hyperactive and impulsive. My thirteen-year-old son came home the other day to announce that his best friend is having a birthday party but the kid’s dad doesn’t want my son to come. Why? Two months ago, they had another party, which my son attended, and he was very loud and rowdy.

Read full story
106 comments

My Kids Hate Going to Their Dad’s Fiancée’s House

If you have kids with your ex, the decision to divorce will reverberate throughout your children’s whole childhood. It’s that time of the week again: Friday afternoon. One son is sulking. The other is crying. Why?

Read full story
36 comments
Los Angeles, CA

My Date Dumped Me After Finding Out My Ex-Husband and Kids Drove Me to Our First Meeting

I’d blended the date with a family day because of past disappointment when meeting men for the first time. The problem was, I wasn’t honest with my date and I ended up disappointing him.

Read full story
38 comments

Even Divorced, a Childish Ex Can Make Your Life Difficult If You Have Kids Together

Childish men are on the rise in our society. I married one, and even after divorcing him, he still makes my life hard. I recently wrote about my difficult experience being married to a man-child. What's a "man-child"? A man-child describes an adult male with the emotional age of a teenager.

Read full story
6 comments

Do You Have to Be Mean to Women to Get Them Interested?

High-value women are attracted by confidence. But the confidence has to be real, not meanness masking as confidence. Countless “pickup artist”-style dating coaches laud the benefits of disrespecting women as a means to attract them. They advise negging (giving negative feedback) and treating women with indifference as a way to get lucky.

Read full story
76 comments

My Husband Went on a Tropical Vacation With His Family and Left Me and Our Kids at Home

It was the first sign our marriage was over. Every year after Christmas, my now ex-husband’s parents organized a big family trip. They are very wealthy people and they would book several hotel rooms at some resort and invite the whole family along.

Read full story
39 comments

We Separated But Didn’t Finalize Our Divorce Till Seven Years Later. Here’s Why.

Couples often have good reasons for delaying their divorces. A few days ago, my ex-husband told me that the paperwork for our divorce had finally gone through. We were finally legally ex-husband and ex-wife. This was a cause to celebrate. Why? We’d been living as a separated yet still married couple for seven years.

Read full story
1 comments

Is the “Female Dating Strategy” the Counterpart to “Pickup Artists”?

FDS — or “Female Dating Strategy” — is on its face a good thing for women. Women are coached to stand up for themselves, set firm boundaries, and resist being doormats while seeking relationships with successful men who adore them. What could be wrong with that?

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

A UCLA Prof Should Have Graded Black Students More Leniently After George Floyd's Murder—Instead He’s Suing the School

Racial trauma is a condition that affects Black people after witnessing images and videos of racial brutality. Because of this condition, in the wake of George Floyd's murder, it would have been difficult for the Black students in UCLA professor Gordon Klein's class to perform equally on a final exam.

Read full story
54 comments

Has Feminism Destroyed the Institution of Marriage?

Research shows the women’s movement actually made male-female marriage better. Today’s husbands are expected to pitch in with the chores. The modern dad is expected to help out with the childcare. Gone are the days when men could say no to washing the dishes — or changing a diaper.

Read full story
8 comments

Can a Man Ask for the Engagement Ring Back After a Divorce?

Who owns the engagement ring after a couple splits?. “I’d like to take back the engagement ring I gave you,” my ex-husband said recently. Huh? Did he mean my engagement ring?

Read full story
97 comments

Does a Wife Commit Less to Her Husband if She Keeps Her Maiden Name?

Women have a variety of reasons for wanting to keep their own last names when they marry. These reasons have nothing to do with not being “good wives” or not being committed enough to their husbands.

Read full story
17 comments

Are Childish Men on the Rise in Our Society?

Overparenting may be to blame. I married a man-child and it led to our divorce. I cooked his meals. I washed his dishes. I picked his clothes up off the floor. I laundered his dirty clothing, folded it, and put it back in its drawers. I ironed what needed to be ironed and hung those garments in the closet. I’m not talking about doing this for my child — I did this for my husband.

Read full story
341 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is It Just Too Expensive to Live in L.A. Anymore?

From the high cost of housing, to the cost of childcare and even the expensive sales tax, Los Angeles is not an affordable city. People are leaving. For years, people came to Los Angeles in search of a better life. They sought sunny weather and beautiful people. They wanted fame and fortune.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is Asking for Proof of Vaccination Legal? Some L.A. Gay Bars Are Now Requiring It

The coronavirus pandemic has brought back painful memories of the early days of the AIDS crisis. No wonder members of L.A.'s gay community are doing everything they can to impede the spread of Covid-19.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy