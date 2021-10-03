Does a Wife Commit Less to Her Husband if She Keeps Her Maiden Name?

Elle Silver

Women have a variety of reasons for wanting to keep their own last names when they marry. These reasons have nothing to do with not being “good wives” or not being committed enough to their husbands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mj7zS_0cFPOgMj00

“I’m demanding Alice take my last name,” my ex-husband remarked to me the other night while we were meeting to discuss our two children. Alice is his fiancée, the woman he’s planning on getting remarried to.

“I don’t think you ever really committed to me,” he added as his reasoning, “and that led to our divorce.”

Now, whatever choice Alice makes is up to her. She’s the one who wants to marry my ex-husband, and it appears that not taking his last name is a dealbreaker. I assume she will do as he says.

But where I really took pause was how my ex stated this. Yes, the “demanding” part was disturbing — but what really irked me was his belief that by not adopting his last name, I never truly committed to him.

I had a lot of personal reasons for wanting to keep my own last name. I also think the fact I kept my maiden name was the least of our problems. That did not lead to our divorce.

Our marriage ended because of my ex-husband’s extreme emotional problems, his refusal to provide for his family, and his propensity to put our children in danger.

So yes, I finally left him — but not because I never really committed to him. I left because I felt like he betrayed me. He fell through on his promise to love and cherish me. He took me for granted, expected I would be on hand to cook and clean and take care of him and his children while he gave nothing in return.

He didn’t work, he didn’t help out around the house, and he basically ignored us. He was obsessed with a bunch of hair-brained political ideas but refused to do anything to help break himself of this obsession.

However, I also think it’s safe to say that his feelings about my keeping my last name are not unusual. He’s hardly the only man on this planet who believes that a wife who doesn’t adopt her husband’s last name is somehow less committed to him.

To begin, most Americans still think a wife should always take her husband’s last name. A 2011 study showed that 72% of the respondents felt this was true, and half of those polled believed it should even be a legal requirement.

When a woman decides to keep her own last name, it simply looks bad for the man. Hillary Clinton went by her maiden name “Rodham” until Bill lost the 1980 gubernatorial re-election race in Arkansas. She changed her last name to Clinton to help Bill politically.

Disturbingly, it probably did help him. Brian Powell, a professor of Family and Gender at Indiana University, Bloomington, told The Atlantic that a woman choosing to keep her last name “…increases the likelihood that others will think of the man as less dominant — as weaker in the household.”

A 2017 study also found that a wife’s decision to keep her own last name made her come off as “self-focused” and “assertive.” (Read: selfish and bossy.)

But does this mean she’s less committed to him?

Another 2016 study showed that many men do believe that a wife’s decision to keep her own last name is a sign of her failure to commit. Granted, these were men with less education. Men with more education were more sympathetic.

My ex is a highly educated guy, and yet, clearly, he thinks my keeping my maiden name meant I never fully committed to him, and that led to our divorce.

Sorry, I just don’t agree.

Women have a variety of reasons for wanting to keep their own last names when they marry. These reasons have nothing to do with not being “good wives” or not being committed enough to their husbands.

It certainly wasn’t this way in my case.

The real reasons women don’t take their husbands’ last names.

The real reasons women don’t take their husbands’ last names are varied. It often has to do with what age a woman is when she gets married. She may have spent years cultivating business relations with people who know her by her maiden name. The sudden name change is disruptive to the business she’s built.

And yeah, speaking of keeping her “maiden name” (maiden being synonymous with “virgin”), women often cite sexism as the main reason for not wanting to adopt their husbands’ last names.

They simply don’t believe the man’s last name should be, by default, more important than their own. For centuries, this was true — the man’s last name was more important than his wife’s.

The tradition of a woman taking her husband’s last name, at least in the U.S., can be traced back to the 14th Century. This was when Britain adopted a doctrine that stipulated that upon marriage, a woman became her husband’s possession. This doctrine was brought to America by English colonists.

Thereafter, it became the norm that women would change their last names to their husbands’. Of course, the right was not extended the other way around. Even today, men only have the right to take their wives’ last names in 8 states. In the other 42 states, a man needs a court order to adopt his wife’s name. (Note: this practice, though rare, is growing in popularity.)

Upholding such a sexist tradition as a woman having to take her husband’s last name is simply distasteful to many women as it was for me. I chose to keep my last name when I married for all of the above reasons.

However, one reason I kept my last name was not because I wasn’t committed to my ex. We got divorced for other reasons, as I already explained.

More and more wives are opting to keep their own last names.

Though I never changed my last name when I married, I don’t fault women who do. The social forces pressuring women to go with the flow are strong.

However, the tides are also changing in this country. Over the past several decades, more and more women are deciding to keep their maiden names or hyphenate their last names to include both their husbands’ and their own.

It can simply no longer be taken for granted that a woman will adopt her husband’s last name when she gets married. It’s definitely a discussion that a couple needs to have before deciding to tie the knot.

My ex-husband and I had it. I said I wanted to keep my last name and he was okay with it. We got married. Unfortunately, our marriage ended in divorce.

But our marriage ended for reasons that have nothing to do with my not taking his last name.

I know I have no control over my ex-husband’s opinions. He can think what he wants. If he believes his new wife will be more committed to him if she bears his last name, then great. I hope that’s true.

But I think that relying on an antiquated tradition to make a marriage divorce-proof is short-sighted. Instead, moving beyond this tradition can prove a way for a couple to create a committed union that’s more firmly based in equality.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 17

Published by

Elle Silver is a divorced relationships expert. Her work has been featured in Playboy, HuffPost, Narrative, XOJane, Mamamia, Your Tango, and Medium.

Los Angeles, CA
5100 followers

More from Elle Silver

Is the Female Dating Strategy the female counterpart to “pickup artists”?

FDS — or “Female Dating Strategy” — is on its face a good thing for women. Women are coached to stand up for themselves, set firm boundaries, and resist being doormats while seeking relationships with successful men who adore them. What could be wrong with that?

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

A UCLA Prof Should Have Graded Black Students More Leniently After George Floyd's Murder—Instead He’s Suing the School

Racial trauma is a condition that affects Black people after witnessing images and videos of racial brutality. Because of this condition, in the wake of George Floyd's murder, it would have been difficult for the Black students in UCLA professor Gordon Klein's class to perform equally on a final exam.

Read full story
43 comments

No, Feminism Didn’t Destroy the Institution of Marriage

Research shows the women’s movement actually made male-female marriage better. Today’s husbands are expected to pitch in with the chores. The modern dad is expected to help out with the childcare. Gone are the days when men could say no to washing the dishes — or changing a diaper.

Read full story

Can a Man Ask for the Engagement Ring Back After a Divorce?

Who owns the engagement ring after a couple splits?. “I’d like to take back the engagement ring I gave you,” my ex-husband said recently. Huh? Did he mean my engagement ring?

Read full story
97 comments

Childish Men on Are on the Rise in Our Society

Overparenting may be to blame. I married a man-child and it led to our divorce. I cooked his meals. I washed his dishes. I picked his clothes up off the floor. I laundered his dirty clothing, folded it, and put it back in its drawers. I ironed what needed to be ironed and hung those garments in the closet. I’m not talking about doing this for my child — I did this for my husband.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is It Just Too Expensive to Live in L.A. Anymore?

From the high cost of housing, to the cost of childcare and even the expensive sales tax, Los Angeles is not an affordable city. People are leaving. For years, people came to Los Angeles in search of a better life. They sought sunny weather and beautiful people. They wanted fame and fortune.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is Asking for Proof of Vaccination Legal? Some L.A. Gay Bars Are Now Requiring It

The coronavirus pandemic has brought back painful memories of the early days of the AIDS crisis. No wonder members of L.A.'s gay community are doing everything they can to impede the spread of Covid-19.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Largest Jewelry District in the U.S. Can Be Found in One of the Most Dangerous Parts of L.A.

You can get a bargain on your next diamond, but watch your back when you're shopping in this part of Downtown Los Angeles. Scene from the main drag of DTLA's Jewelry DistrictCredit: author.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Fires on DTLA's "Bong Row" the Result of Flammable Cannabis Chemicals and Government Corruption

Three fires have erupted on DTLA's "Bong Row" in recent years, causing millions of dollars in damage and critically injuring firefighters. The owners of the buildings have been slapped with criminal charges and exposed for using political donations to get around keeping their stores and warehouses up to code.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Yes, You Can End Up in the Hospital With Covid Even If You’re Vaccinated

As of July 17th, L.A. residents will be required to wear masks indoors again. I'd be wearing my mask anyway because I've learned the hard way you can still contract Covid-19 as a vaccinated person. It happened to my ex-in-laws and they ended up in the hospital.

Read full story
150 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Coffeehouse of the People: San Pedro's Sacred Grounds

Sacred Grounds is the heart and soul of the Port of L.A. and one of the least pretentious coffeehouses I know. Often in the mornings, I catch the scent of roasting coffee beans wafting on the cool, nearby-ocean breeze. It's coming from Sacred Grounds, one of my favorite coffeehouses in San Pedro.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

After Removing 35.7 Tons of Solid Waste From the Homeless, Echo Park Lake Has Never Been Cleaner

Regardless of whether you think it was right or wrong to kick the homeless out of the encampment they built around Echo Park Lake, the city has cleaned up the recreation area to a standard of cleanliness I've never seen before.

Read full story
95 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Skip the Corn-Tortilla Tacos and Eat Them With Flour Tortillas Sonora-Style in DTLA

Sonoratown is a Sonora-style taqueria in DTLA's Fashion District, serving up mesquite-grilled steak, tripe, chorizo, and chicken tacos, quesadillas, burritos, and chimichangas, all with flour tortillas.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Dangerous Electric Scooters Speed Recklessly on the Sidewalks of L.A., Threatening Pedestrians

A few years back, e-scooters made their debut on the streets of Los Angeles and I wondered how they could possibly be legal. I'm still wondering. People ride them recklessly and research concludes they're dangerous.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

How to Treat Homeless People With Dignity When You’re Out Walking in DTLA

L.A.'s homeless population is growing. These are your neighbors now, so how do you relate to them?. Man walking past a homeless tent on South Broadway in DTLA.Credit: zaptapper.

Read full story
3 comments
Long Beach, CA

Why It Was Easy to Get an Amicable Divorce During the Pandemic in L.A.

The courthouse lines were short. Photo by August de Richelieu. The Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach is a majestic building with cable-supported glass walls. Those of us who come to this courthouse often don’t have a chance to marvel at the beauty of this gorgeous structure because usually we’re coming here to deal with some uncomfortable, unhappy matter.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

IlCaffé Is a European Café Right in DTLA

I recommend you try it out. The gibraltar is to die for. On a recent Saturday afternoon, while on my way to the Fashion District to shop, I wanted a caffeine pick-me-up. As I walked down South Broadway in the direction of the Ace Hotel, I happened upon a coffeehouse called IlCaffé.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Amy Sherald Brings Images of Black Joy into the Canon of American Art History at DTLA's Hauser & Wirth

Catch Sherald's show at the lauded gallery in DTLA's Art District while you still can. The exhibition ends on June 6th. A Midsummer Afternoon Dream by Amy SheraldCopyright: Amy Sherald. Source: hauserwirth.com.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Paved in Cement, the L.A. River Is Still an Oasis in Frogtown

In Frogtown, the L.A. River is lusher than anywhere else along its path through Los Angeles. I recommend sitting beside it while enjoying a weekend coffee in Frogtown. Yes, even though the banks are paved in cement.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy