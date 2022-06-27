Asheville, NC

Pie - A Local Must Visit

Elle Marshall

Pie is life. It’s a feeling. When you take a bite and look at your friend, saying just one word, “Dude!“ (Girl!) (What?) Insert yours here.

It’s grandma’s kitchen. It’s warm flaky crust and cold ice cream. It’s fresh fruit simmered down to basic elements. Gooey and naturally sweet with just a hint of added ingredients.

It’s nature and cooking skills beyond this world to synergistically create emotion and memories. Crust and filling and crust. The perfect sandwich. And so, can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Pie is poetry and love. Artistry when done in its truest and best form. Don’t believe me?

Visit The Baked Pie Company in one of their two locations (details below).

What is pie to you? You can read about an experience or you can live it. It’s not just food. It’s a memory relived then remade. Use your five senses and get some pie.

This reviewer recommends the honey pecan if you are a pecan pie lover. It’s like pulling a recliner up next to your local bee farmer and, while you relax, they drizzle fresh honey from the hive onto your dessert.

Decadent, visceral, and the epitome of comforting sweetness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xr8wP_0gH8CCop00
Canva

Try a flight (3 pieces of your choice pie + a scoop of ice cream), best shared with a friend.

Gamble and see what’s left in the case the later it gets in the day or plan your excursion around their daily menu. Their hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 AM to 6 PM at both locations: 4 Long Shoals Road, Arden, NC 28704 or 50 N Merrimon Ave. Asheville, NC 28804

Don’t get me started on the atmosphere. One word … cozy. Check them out then come back and tell of your experience in the comments.

Local Happenings and Restaurant Reviewer. Known as the "Mermaid in the Mountains", Elle was raised on Cape Cod and is now a transplant to WNC. She has been writing for over 20 years and contributes to numerous sites, along with being an author of various nonfiction and fiction books.

