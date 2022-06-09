Friday night fireflies on the farm

Who can forget chasing fireflies as a kid? The wonder of these tiny flashlights lighting up the starry night in a single moment. We had our washed-out jam jars at the ready with holes poked in the lids to capture the wonder and perhaps go to sleep with this fascinating natural phenomenon at our bedside.

This Friday night, June 10th, Sideways Farm and Brewery in Etowah, relive the magic from 8 pm to 10 pm as the fireflies help to recreate those childhood memories or perhaps build new ones.

Canva

Hours have been extended for this special event. Food truck hours are from 3 pm until 8 pm featuring Pig in a Basket BBQ and Diggity Doughnuts.

The brewery itself is known for its handcrafted small-batch artisan ales using local ingredients including wildflower honey. They offer unfiltered, unpasteurized, naturally carbonated farmhouse ales, traditional lagers, and hard Jun kombucha. A new release this month is Batch No 144, a Belgian Singel. "It has a refreshing floral aroma, wonderful malt character, and a dry finish."

Sideways Farm and Brewery is located at 62 Eade Road in Etowah, NC 28729. Any questions, please call them at 828-595-3445.

Tips all month long will be donated to Carolina Resource for Eating Disorders.

FAQ: Well-behaved dogs are welcome as are well-supervised children. Farm animals and livestock may be behind an electric fence and there are bee hives on the property. Children under the age of 18 and animals should be supervised at all times, especially around the growing flower garden and crops used for future beer ingredients. Smoking is prohibited.