Local Food Assistance

Prices of groceries and gas are at an all-time high, while more families are struggling to make ends meet. 64% of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck according to a LendingClub survey conducted in early 2022. Seniors also are finding it hard every month to cover necessary expenses.

Local food pantries are an under-utilized resource in these trying times. Common misconceptions abound about salary requirements and resources at these facilities.

Here are some facts:

Many facilities are open to anyone in need of food.

Individuals of all ages may need food or some form of assistance at some point in their lifetimes.

In addition to packaged foods, locations may also provide fresh produce, eggs, milk, and bread, as well as frozen meat.

Some facilities, with proof of income and need, may help with overdue rent and utilities.

Food is provided according to household size and some locations let the clients select items themselves.

Some pantries require proof of residency for a particular county.

Non-food items such as paper products, laundry detergent, and toiletries may also be available at select locations.

A pantry volunteer, Lisa, shares, "Our biggest challenge is getting people to come in and accept a helping hand. These are tough times for everyone and no one should go without because of a feeling of embarrassment."

Volunteer opportunities are also available for community members at the pantries and donation needs are listed on the website below.

Here is a list of Food Pantries in our area through FoodPantries.org.

Please note on the right side of the page, you can find the closest food pantry by address. All links to pantries in North Carolina by the city are listed on the right as well.